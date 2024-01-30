Don Jose Taco Bar & Grill
Appetizers
Dips
Wings & Sandwiches
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.25
- Beans Nachos$7.25
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$9.50
- Ground Beef Nachos$10.50
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$10.75
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.75
Bell peppers, and onions
- Steak Nachos$12.50
- Steak Fajita Nachos$13.50
Bell peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Order Nachos Texanos$12.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers and onions
- Large Nachos Texanos$16.25
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers and onions
- 1/2 Order Papas Texanas Nachos$13.99
Fries with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- Large Papas Texanas Nachos$17.50
Fries with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Order Arroz Texano Nachos$13.99
Rice with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- Large Arroz Texano Nachos$17.50
Rice with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Order nachos camaron$13.99
- Large order nachos camaron$16.50
Soups
- Medium Caldo De Pollo$6.50
Mexican style
- Large Caldo De Pollo$8.99
Mexican style
- Medium Sopa De Pollo$7.75
Flavorful chicken broth with shredded chicken & rice. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado
- Large Sopa De Pollo$10.50
Flavorful chicken broth with shredded chicken & rice. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado
- Medium Caldo De Pescado Fish$10.50
Fish soup
- Large Caldo De Pescado Fish$13.50
Fish soup
- Medium Menudo$11.25
Made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base
- Large Menudo$14.25
Made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base
- Medium Caldo De Res$11.25
Traditional mexican beef soup cooked with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob
- Large Caldo De Res$14.99
Traditional mexican beef soup cooked with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob
- Medium Caldo De Camaron$11.99
Shrimp soup
- Large Caldo De Camaron$16.99
Shrimp soup
- Medium Caldo De Mariscos$14.99
Octopus, shrimp, fish, and crab soup
- Large Caldo De Mariscos$18.99
Octopus, shrimp, fish, and crab soup
Taco Salad
- Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
- Steak Taco Salad$12.99
Grilled steak, with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
- Texas Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, with onions, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream
Lunch
- Speedy Gonzales$9.50
One taco, one enchilada, & choice of rice or beans
- 1. lunch One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and Beans$10.50
- 2. lunch One Burrito, Rice, and Beans$9.99
- 3. lunch One Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$9.50
- 4. lunch One Chile Relleno Rice and Beans$10.50
- 5. lunch One Burrito, One Taco, and Rice$10.25
- 6. lunch One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, & Rice$10.25
- 7. lunch One Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$10.50
- 8. lunch One Fried Chicken Chimichanga, Rice, and Beans$10.50
- 9. lunch One Burrito Deluxe, Rice, and Beans$10.50
- 10. lunch Cheese Steak Burrito with Rice$11.99
- 10. lunch Cheese Steak Burrito with Beans$11.99
- 11. lunch Grilled Chicken Burrito and Rice$10.99
- 12. lunch Taco Salad with Beef$10.25
- 12. lunch Taco Salad with Chicken$10.25
- 13. lunch Chicken Soup$9.75
- 14. lunch 6 Wings and Fries$11.99
- 15. lunch 2 Tacos, Steak Served with Onions & Cilantro, Rice, and Beans$11.99
- 15. lunch 2 Tacos, Chicken Served with Onions & Cilantro, Rice, and Beans$11.99
- 16. lunch Carne Asada, Steak, Salad, Rice, and Beans$13.50
- 17. lunch 3 Enchiladas Mexicanas Chicken$9.50
- 17. lunch 3 Enchiladas Mexicanas Potatoe$9.50
- 18. lunch Pollo Asado Rice and Beans$8.99
- Lunch Fajita$9.75
Dinner Combinations
- 1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans$10.99
- 2. One Chile Relleno, Taco, and Burrito$10.99
- 3. One Enchilada, Taco, Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 4. Beef Tostada, Nacho Cheese, Taco, Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 5. One Beef Quesadilla, Burrito, and Rice$10.99
- 6. Two Burritos, Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 7. Two Enchiladas Rice and Beans$10.99
- 8. One Burrito, One Enchilada, & One Chile Relleno$10.99
- 9. One Burrito, One Taco Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 10. 3 Beef Hard Tacos Rice and Beans$10.99
- 11. One Burrito, One Enchilada, & One Taco$10.99
- 12. One Burrito, One Enchilada Rice, & Beans$10.99
- 13. Fried Chicken Burrito, One Taco, and Rice$10.99
- 14. Beef Quesadilla Rice and Beans$10.99
- 15. Chicken Quesadilla Rice and Beans$10.99
- 16. 2 Chicken Quesadillas and Fries$10.99
- 17. 2 Fried Chicken Burritos and Rice$10.99
- 18. 4 Enchiladas Supremas Topped with Salad$10.99
- Taco Salad Beef$10.99
- Taco Salad Chicken$10.99
Food Menu
A La Carte
Burritos
- Pollo Burrito$9.50
Grilled chicken
- Carnitas Burrito$9.50
Pork
- Cabeza Burrito$9.50
Beef head
- Chorizo Burrito$9.50
Mexican sausage
- Al Pastor Burrito$9.50
Marinated pork
- Buche Burrito$9.50
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Carne Asada Burrito$11.50
Grilled steak
- Lengua Burrito$11.50
Beef tongue
- Barbacoa Burrito$11.50
Shredded beef
- Tripa Burrito$11.50
Grilled tripe
- Camaron Burrito$12.50
Shrimp
- Burrito Texano$14.75
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with peppers and onions, covered with melted cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Special$11.50
Burrito covered with melted cheese dip, served with rice and beans
Chicken
- Pechuga a La Plancha$12.75
Grilled chicken breast with vegetables
- Pollo a La Crema$12.75
Grilled chicken breast with cream sauce
- Chimichanga$12.75
2 pieces fried burritos
- Pollo a La Diabla$12.99
Grilled chicken with diabla sauce
- Pechuga Empanizada$13.50
Mexican style breaded chicken cutlets
- Pollo Con Chorizo*$13.99
Grilled chicken with mexican sausage
- Mole Rojo De Pollo$13.99
Stuffed chicken with red mole sauce
- Guilotas Salsa Verde, Roja O Dorada$14.99
- Pollo Ranchero$13.99
Grilled chicken cooked with red sauce and cheese
- El Barco$15.99
Grilled chicken with shrimp topped with cheese on a bed of rice
Fajita Quesadillas
- Regular Pollo Fajita Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled chicken
- Supreme Pollo Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled chicken
- Regular Asada Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled steak
- Supreme Asada Fajita Quesadilla$15.99
Grilled steak
- Regular Camaron Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled shrimp
- Supreme Camaron Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Grilled shrimp
Fajitas
- Vegetarianas VIP Fajitas$10.99
Broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, onions, corn, carrots, and pineapple
- Pollo Fajitas$14.50
Grilled chicken
- Carne Fajitas$16.50
Steak
- Mixed Fajitas$16.50
Steak and chicken
- Fajitas Texanas$17.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
- Camarones Fajitas$17.99
Grilled shrimp
- Fajitas Del Mar$18.99
Fish fillet, shrimp, and jaiba
- Hawaii Fajitas$18.99
Pineapple, cheese, shrimp, steak, & chicken
- Parrillada Para 2 Fajitas$29.99
Steak, chicken, pork chop, & shrimp
Food
- 1/2 Order (3 Pieces) Elotes$6.00
Corn, mayonnaise, cheese, and chile powder
- Full Order (6 Pieces) Elotes$8.00
Corn, mayonnaise, cheese, and chile powder
- Nachos Cantina$14.99
Steak, chicken, or pork, jalapeños pepper, poblano pepper, pico de gallo, corn, sour cream, black beans covered with cheese sauce
- Pollo Con Chorizo$14.00
Grilled chicken strips, chorizo, cheese sauce with rice and beans
- Pollo Con Camaron$16.99
Grilled chicken breast with shrimp covered with cheese sauce, rice, and beans
- Super Burrito$13.75
A 12" flour tortilla stuffed with sour cream, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, covered with melted cheese and burrito sauce
- El Tri Burrito$14.75
Extra-large flour tortillas filled with steak, chicken, chorizo, and vegetables, topped with melted cheese, served with guacamole salad rice or beans
- Mini Changas$13.99
Three grilled chicken or steak mini chimichangas served with nacho cheese and sour cream salad
- Pollo Tropical$16.25
Grilled chicken breast, cooked with fresh pineapple and ham topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice and sour cream salad. No tortillas
- Enchiladas El Tri$12.99
Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, & one cheese, one topped with red sauce, one with green sauce, and one with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Los 4 Fantasticos$17.99
Four burritos, one chicken, one steak, one carnitas, and one chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, and green sauce
- Camarones Diabla$17.50
- Quesabirrias$13.50
Huaraches
- Pollo Huaraches$7.99
Grilled chicken
- Pastor Huaraches$7.99
Marinated pork
- Carnitas Huaraches$7.99
Pork
- Chorizo Huaraches$7.99
Mexican sausage
- Buche Huaraches$7.99
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Cabeza Huaraches$7.99
Beef head
- Asada Huaraches$9.50
Grilled steak
- Lengua Huaraches$9.50
Beef tonge
- Barbacoa Huaraches$9.50
Shredded beef
- Tripa Huaraches$9.50
Grilled tripe
Huevos
- Huevos Con Chorizo$8.25
3 pieces. Eggs with mexican sausage, served with rice & beans
- Huevos Rancheros$8.25
3 pieces. Ranch style eggs covered with ranchera sauce, served with rice & beans
- Huevos Con Jamon$8.25
3 pieces. Eggs with ham, served with rice & beans
- Huevos Mexicanos$8.25
3 pieces. Mexican style eggs, served with rice & beans
Minimulitas
- Pollo Minimulitas$3.25
Grilled chicken
- Carnitas Minimulitas$3.25
Pork
- Chorizo Minimulitas$3.25
Mexican sausage
- Al Pastor Minimulitas$3.25
Marinated pork
- Cabeza Minimulitas$3.25
Beef head
- Buche Minimulitas$3.25
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Carne Asada Minimulitas$3.75
Grilled steak
- Barbacoa Minimulitas$3.75
Shredded beef
Large Mulitas
- Pollo Large Mulitas$6.25
Grilled chicken
- Carnitas Large Mulitas$6.25
Pork
- Chorizo Large Mulitas$6.25
Mexican sausage
- Pastor Large Mulitas$6.25
Marinated pork
- Cabeza Large Mulitas$6.25
Beef head
- Buche Large Mulitas$6.25
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Carne Asada Large Mulitas$7.50
Grilled steak
- Barbacoa Large Mulitas$7.50
Shredded beef
Mini Tacos
- Pollo Mini Tacos$2.20
Grilled chicken
- Chorizo Mini Tacos$2.20
Mexican sausage
- Al Pastor Mini Tacos$2.20
Marinated pork
- Carnitas Mini Tacos$2.20
Pork
- Buche Mini Tacos$2.20
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Cabeza Mini Tacos$2.20
Beef head
- Carne Asada Mini Tacos$2.69
Grilled steak
- Barbacoa Mini Tacos$2.69
Shredded beef
- Tripa Mini Tacos$2.99
Grilled tripe
- Lengua Mini Tacos$2.99
Beef tongue
- Camaron Mini Tacos$2.99
Grilled shrimp
- Pescado Mini Tacos$7.99
3 pieces tilapia fish
- Tacobirria Mini Tacos$8.99
3 pieces
Street Tacos
- Pollo Street Tacos$3.25
Grilled chicken
- Chorizo Street Tacos$3.25
Mexican sausage
- Al Pastor Street Tacos$3.25
Marinated pork
- Carnitas Street Tacos$3.25
Pork
- Buche Street Tacos$3.25
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Cabeza Street Tacos$3.25
Beef head
- Carne Asada Street Tacos$3.75
Grilled steak
- Barbacoa Street Tacos$3.75
Shredded beef
- Tripa Street Tacos$4.25
Grilled tripe
- Lengua Street Tacos$3.99
Beef tongue
- Camaron Street Tacos$3.99
Grilled shrimp
- Pescado Street Tacos$7.99
2 pieces tilapia fish
- Tacobirria$12.50
- Quesa-Birria$13.50
3 pieces
- Chile Relleno Street Tacos$6.99
2 pieces stuffed pepper
Mixed
- Flautas$11.50
6 pieces. Corn tortillas that are filled and then rolled up, with your choice of chicken, potatoes, or mixed & fried to a golden brown
- Enmoladas$12.99
5 pieces. Chicken or potato
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$12.99
5 pieces. Filled with your choice of chicken, potatoes or mixed, with red or green sauce
- Chilaquiles$13.50
Corn tortilla strips cooked with special sauce, served with rice and beans
Pork
- Carnitas Estilo Michoacan$11.99
Fried pork
- Costillas De Puerco en Adobo$12.99
Pork ribs in adobo sauce
- Costillas De Puerco Verdes$12.99
Pork ribs in green sauce
- Chuletas De Puerco Asadas$12.99
Grilled pork chops
- Chuletas De Puerco Rojas O Verdes$13.99
Pork chops in red or green sauce
- Carnitas Verdes$12.99
Pork with green sauce, grilled onions, rice, and beans
Quesadillas
- Regular Queso Quesadilla$7.99
Cheese
- Supreme Queso Quesadilla$10.99
Cheese
- Regular Quesadilla Vegetariana Quesadilla$8.99
- Supreme Quesadilla Vegetariana Quesadilla$11.99
- Regular Pollo Quesadilla$9.99
Shredded or grilled chicken
- Supreme Pollo Quesadilla$12.99
Shredded or grilled chicken
- Regular Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
Pork
- Supreme Carnitas Quesadilla$12.99
Pork
- Regular Al Pastor Quesadilla$9.99
Seasoned pork
- Supreme Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.99
Seasoned pork
- Regular Chorizo Quesadilla$9.99
Mexican sausage
- Supreme Chorizo Quesadilla$12.99
Mexican sausage
- Regular Cabeza Quesadilla$9.99
Beef head
- Supreme Cabeza Quesadilla$12.99
Beef head
- Regular Buche Quesadilla$9.99
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Supreme Buche Quesadilla$12.99
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Regular Asada Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled steak
- Supreme Asada Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled steak
- Regular Camaron Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled shrimp
- Supreme Camaron Quesadilla$16.99
Grilled shrimp
Side Orders
- Rice & Beans$4.50
- Rice$2.75
- Beans*$2.99
- Avocado
- Jalapeños$1.99
2 oz
- French Fries$4.75
- Papas Con Queso$6.75
- Small Grilled Ceboliitas$2.99
- Large Grilled Ceboliitas$4.50
- Small Jalapeños Toreados$2.75
- Large Jalapeños Toreados$3.25
- Small (4 Oz) Sour Cream$2.50
- Large (8 Oz) Sour Cream$4.99
- Small (4 Oz) Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Large (8 Oz) Pico De Gallo$3.50
Sopes
- Pollo Sopes$4.75
Grilled chicken
- Chorizo Sopes$4.75
Mexican sausage
- Carnitas Sopes$4.75
Pork
- Al Pastor Sopes$4.75
Seasoned pork
- Buche Sopes$4.75
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Cabeza Sopes$4.75
Beef head
- Carne Asada Sopes$5.75
Grilled steak
- Barbacoa Sopes$5.75
Shredded beef
- Lengua Sopes$6.25
Beef tonge
- Tripa Sopes$6.25
Grilled tripe
Steaks
- Cecina Estilo Guerrero$14.99
Steak guerrero style
- Costillas De Res Asadas$16.99
Grilled beef ribs
- Barbacoa De Res$16.99
Shredded beef served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada Steak$16.99
Grilled steak
- T-Bone Steak$17.99
12 oz
- Rib-Eye Steak$19.99
12 oz
- T-Bone Steak & Shrimp$21.99
12 oz
- Rib-Eye Steak & Shrimp$24.99
12 oz
Tortas
- Carnitas Torta$9.99
Pork
- Pollo Torta$9.99
Grilled chicken
- Jamon Torta$9.99
Ham
- Chorizo Torta$9.99
Mexican sausage
- Pastor Torta$9.99
Marinated pork
- Milanesa De Pollo Torta$9.99
Breaded chicken
- Buche Torta$9.99
Slow-roasted pork stomach
- Cabeza Torta$10.50
Beef head
- Carne Asada Torta$11.99
Grilled steak
- Tripa Torta$11.99
Grilled tripe
- Lengua Torta$11.99
Beef tongue
- Cubana Torta$11.99
Ham, chorizo, winnies, scrambled eggs, and cheese
Vegetarian
- 1. One Bean Burrito, One Potato Enchilada, One Bean Tostada, and Nacho Cheese$8.99
- 2. One Potato Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, and Rice$7.99
- 3. Quesadilla VIP$9.99
Peppers, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, pineapple, rice, and salad
- 4. Fajita VIP$10.99
Peppers, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, pineapple, rice, beans, and salad
Seafood
Seafood
- Ostiones en Su Concha$10.99+
Oysters on shell raw
- Camarones a La Diabla$17.50
Shrimp grilled in a hot and spicy sauce, served with rice and salad
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.50
Grilled shrimp laced with garlic, served with rice & salad
- Camarones a La Mexicana$17.50
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, served with rice and salad
- Camarones Empanizados$17.50
Pan fried breaded shrimp served with rice and salad. Hot, lemon pepper, hot habanero, or BBQ
- Mojarra Frita$14.99
Fried tilapia served with rice and salad
- Mojarra a La Diabla$15.99
Fried tilapia cooked with hot sauce, served with rice and salad
- Mojarra Al Mojo De Ajo$15.99
Fried tilapia cooked with butter and garlic, served with rice and salad
- (2) Filete a La Plancha$16.50
2 tilapia fillet served with grilled vegetables, rice, & salad
- (2) Filete Empanizado$16.50
2 deviled fillet served with rice and salad
- Huachinango Frito$19.99
Fried red snapper served with rice and salad
- Huachinango a La Diabla$20.99
Fried red snapper cooked with hot sauce, served with rice and salad
- Huachinango Al Mojo De Ajo$20.99
Fried red snapper cooked with butter and garlic, served with rice and salad
- Mariscos Con Queso Y Piña$18.99
Served with seafood, pineapple, and cheese
- Camarones Al Aguachile$24.99
Served with tomato, cucumber, avocado, onions, & special sauce
- (1) Filete De Pescado With Fries And Salad$9.99
One grilled fish tilapia, served with fries and salad
Tostadas
Ceviches
Seafood Cocktails
- Small Cocktail Camaron$10.50
Shrimp
- Large Cocktail Camaron$14.99
Shrimp
- Small Cocktail Camaron Y Pulpo$11.50
Shrimp and octopus
- Large Cocktail Camaron Y Pulpo$15.99
Shrimp and octopus
- Small Cocktail De Pulpo$11.50
Octopus
- Large Cocktail De Pulpo$16.99
Octopus
- 8 Pieces Ostion$14.99
Oyster (raw)
- 12 Pieces Ostion$21.00
Oyster (raw)
- Small Cocktail Campechano$11.99
Shrimp, octopus and raw oyster cocktail mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, peppers and our special red sauce
- Large Cocktail Campechano$17.99
Shrimp, octopus and raw oyster cocktail mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, peppers and our special red sauce
Don Jose Specials
Don Jose's Specials
- 1. DJS Fish Fillet, Shrimp, Octopus, Crab Imitation, & Scallops$19.99
Served with rice, salad, and grilled vegetables
- 2. DJS Shrimp, Chicken, Chorizo, & Cheese$16.50
- 3. DJS Fajitas Don Jose's$18.99
Beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, & mexican sausage with rice, beans, & salad. Served with rice, beans and salad
- 4. DJS Special Fajita Quesadilla$15.99
Steak, chicken, & shrimp served with rice, beans, and salad
- 5. DJS Chiles Rellenos Con Queso$13.50
2 pieces. Filled with cheese covered with salsa, served with rice, beans and tortillas
- 6. DJS Costillas en Adobo$12.99
Served with rice, beans, & tortillas
- 7. DJS Rib-eye Steak Con Camaron$23.99
Rib-eye steak with shrimp, served with rice, beans, salad, & tortillas
- 8. DJS Grilled Shrimp & Fish$17.99
Served with rice and steamed vegetables
- 9. DJS Breaded Shrimp & Fish$17.99
Served with rice and steamed vegetables
Kid's Menu
Kids Menu
- 1 kids One Hard Beef Taco, Rice, & Beans$4.50
Un taco, arroz y frijoles
- 2 kids One Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, & Beans$4.50
Una quesadilla de queso, arroz y frijoles
- 3 kids One Cheese Quesadilla & French Fries$5.25
- 4 kids One Chicken Burrito, Rice, & Beans$5.99
Un burrito de pollo o carne, arroz y frijoles
- One Beef Burrito, Rice, & Beans$5.99
Un burrito de pollo o carne, arroz y frijoles
- 5 kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries$6.50
Piezas de pollo empanizado y papas
- Grilled Steak$7.99
Carne asada, arroz y frijoles
- Chicken Breast$6.99
Pechuga, arroz y frijoles
- Steak Taco, Rice, & Beans$5.25
Taco de carne asada, arroz y frijoles
- 7 kids Grilled Chicken or steak Taco, Rice, & Beans$5.25
Pollo a la plancha, arroz y frijoles
- 8 kids Shrimp and French Fries$9.99
Camarones con papas
- 9 kids Cheeseburger$7.99
8 oz beef served with fries
Dessert
Bar
Bottle Beer Imports
- Corona$4.95
- Corona Lite$4.95
- Negra Modelo$4.95
- Modelo Especial$4.95
- Pacifico$4.95
- Victoria$4.95
- Heineken$4.95
- X* Lager$4.95
- Tecate$4.95
- Caguama modelo$11.99
- Caguama Corona$11.99
- Caguama victoria$11.99
- Michelada Don Jose$10.00
- Michelada Caguama$15.75
- Michelada Caguama Botanera$19.50
- Michelada botanera regular$17.25
Bottle Beer Domestic
Don Jose's Cocktails
- 18 Oz Margaritas$7.95
- 20oz Regular Margarita$8.99
- 32oz Regular Margarita$13.99
- 64oz Texas Pitcher Margaritas$27.00
- 18 Oz Pina Colada$10.99
- 20 Oz Pina Colada$12.00
- 32 Oz Pina Colada$16.00
- 64 Oz Pitcher Pina Colada$24.00
- Mexican Mule$10.99
16 oz. Jimador tequila, lime juice, ginger beer
- Bahama Mama$9.00
16 oz. Coconut rum, banana liquor, pineapple juice, orange juice, granadine, sprite
- Mezcalita$11.99
16 oz. Rayu mezcal, lime juice, fresh nectar agave
- Palorinda$11.99
16 oz. Tamarind liquor, grapefruit soda, freshlime juice, tajin rim
- Flakita Margarita$12.00
16 oz. Jimador tequila, fresh lime juice, herradura agave nectar
- Mojito$11.99
16 oz. Bacardi rum, fresh mint, lime juice, soda water
- Paloma$11.99
16 oz. Jimador tequila, lime juice, grapefruit soda, tajin rim
- Blue Red Lake$11.00
16 oz. Vodka, rum, blue cracao, sprite, grandadine
- Cantarito$12.00
- Spicy super bird margarita$0+
- 16oz Texas Margarita$8.95
- 20oz Texas Margarita$10.95
- 32oz Texas Margarita$15.50
- 64oz Pitcher Regular Margarita$24.00
- Margarita Premium Herradura Or Jimador Silver$12.95
- Margarita Premium Herradura Or Jimador Repo$14.95
- Margarita Premium Patron Or Don Julio Silver$15.50
- Margarita Premium Patron Or Don Julio Repo$17.99
- Margarita Premium Don Julio 70$19.99
Tequila
- Jose Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional$11.00
- Cazadores silver$10.00
- Cazadores reposado$11.00
- Milagro silver$10.00
- Milagro Reposado$11.00
- Avion Silver$11.00
- Avion Reposado$12.00
- 1800 silver$12.00
- 1800 reposado$14.00
- 1800 cocoanut$12.00
- 1800 anjeo$15.00
- Patron silver$11.00
- Patron Reposado$13.00
- Patron anjeo$15.00
- Don Julio silver$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- Don Julio anejo$14.00
- Don Julio 70$16.00
- Herradura silver$11.00
- Herradura reposado$12.00
- Herradura cristalino$15.00
- Herradura anejo$13.00
- Jimador silver$9.00
- Jimador reposado$10.00
- Jimador anejo$11.00
- 7 legunas$10.00
- 7 legunas reposado$11.00
- 7 legunas anejo$12.00
- Casa amigos silver$11.00
- Casa amigos reposado$12.00
- Clause Azul$40.00
- Padre silver$13.00
- Padre reposado$16.00
- Addictive anejo$14.00
- Cincoro silver/ blanco$14.00
- Cincoro anejo$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Teremana blanco$12.00
- Teremana reposado$13.00
- Teremana anejo$15.00
- DeLeon reposado$11.00
- Mayenda blanco$11.00
- house / casa tequila$6.00