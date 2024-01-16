2x points now for loyalty members
Don Orange 14 E State St
FOOD
STARTERS
- CHIPS & SALAS (vg-gf)$6.00
- STREET CORN$11.00
Roasted corn, cojita cheese, lime crema, chile, lime, cilantro
- GUACAMOLE CLASSIC$12.00
Avocado, serrano pepper, lime, cilantro, pico de gallo
- TAQUITOS DE PAPAS (v)$14.00
Cheesy poblano potato filling, blue corn tortillas, avocado tomatillo dip, lime crema, cojita cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage
- FLAUTAS$12.00
Chicken tinga, flour tortilla, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado sauce, lime crema
- NACHOS$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, pinto beans, cheese sauce, avocado sauce, lime cream, pickled onion
- CEVICHE$20.00
Sashimi, avocado, lime juice, pico de gallo
SALADS
SPECIALS
TAQUERIA
- MUSHROOM TACOS$20.00
Garlic braised mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, house salsa, yellow corn tortillas
- BAJA FISH TACOS$20.00
Beer battered fried cod, cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, lime crema, chipotle aioli, blue corn tortilla
- CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS$20.00
Seasoned shrimp, cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, lime cream, chipotle aioli, yellow corn tortilla
- FILET MIGNON TACOS$22.00
Marinated filet mignon, avocado sauce, chimichurri sauce, sautéed peppers & onions, pickled red onion, blue corn tortilla
SIDES
DRINKS
BRUNCH (Online)
BRUNCH SPECIALS
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$16.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, sautéed peppers & onions, potatoes, cheese, chipotle aioli, crema & diablo sauce
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$16.00
Yellow corn tortilla, pinto beans puree, sunny side up eggs, ranchero sauce, avocado, lime cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo
- MEXICAN OMELET$14.00
Eggs, mozzarella, spinach, chorizo, blistered cherry tomatoes, breakfast potatoes
- AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
Guacamole, poached egg, sourdough toast, cherry tomatoes, radish, jalapeños, pickled onions, and sesame seeds aleppo pepper, micro cilantro
- CHILAQUILES$15.00
Tortilla chips, salsa verde, lime crema, queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro, two sunny side up eggs
- CHEESY BIRRIA TACOS$22.00
Braised beef birria, mozzarella cheese, yellow corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, consommé
- BIRRIA HASH SKILLET$16.00
Sunny side up eggs, braised beef birria, sautéed peppers & onions, potatoes, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla, house salsa 1
- STEAK & EGGS SKILLET$32.00
Flank steak, sunny side up eggs, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, sourdough toast
- DON FRENCH TOAST$18.00
Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon egg batter, caramelized bananas, fresh berries, walnuts, whipped cream, caramel sauce, powdered sugar