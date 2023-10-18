FOOD

NACHOS

#1 - NACHO WORKS
$9.75

Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & olive

#2 - TACO NACHO
$7.75

Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & jalapeno peppers

#3 - BEAN & CHEDDAR NACHO
$7.75

Beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese

#4 - GUACAMOLE NACHO
$8.95

Beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream, tomato & guacamole

#5 - VEGGIE GUAC NACHO
$7.75

Vegetarian! Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & tomato

#6 - BEAN, CHEESE, TOMATO & ONION NACHO
$6.25

Vegetarian! Beans, cheese, tomato & onion

#7 - BEEF/CHKN & CHEDDAR NACHO
$6.25

Beef or chicken & cheese only

CHIPS

SM CHIPS
$2.25

5 oz bag of chips

LG CHIPS
$4.95

1 gal Ziploc bag of chips

#8 - SM CHIPS & CHEESE
$3.25
#8 - REG CHIPS & CHEESE
$4.25
#9 - SM CHIPS & SALSA
$2.75
#9 - REG CHIPS & SALSA
$3.75
#10 - SM CHIPS & BEANS
$2.75
#10 - REG CHIPS & BEANS
$3.75
#11 - SM CHIPS & GUAC
$3.99
#11 - REG CHIPS & GUAC
$5.25

TACOS

#14 - TACO WORKS
$2.75

Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, beans, guac, olive & sour cream

#15 - GUAC TACO
$2.65

Beef or chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

#16 - PEDRO'S SOUR CREAM TACO
$2.55

Beef or chicken, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & olives

#17 - BEEF/CHKN, BEAN & CHEDDAR TACO
$2.45

Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

#18 - BEEF/CHKN & CHEDDAR TACO
$2.35

Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

#19 - VEGGIE WORKS TACO
$2.45

Vegetarian! Guac, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onion & olive

#20 - ORIGINAL VEGGIE TACO
$2.25

Vegetarian! Cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

QUESADILLA TACO
$1.99

Soft flour shell with melted shredded cheddar

BURRITOS

#23 - BURRITO WORKS
$5.45

Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, salsa, olive, sour cream. Guac on the side.

#24 - GUAC BURRITO
$4.99

Beef or chicken, cheese, salsa & tomato. Guac on the side.

#25 - BURRITO ESPECIAL
$4.79

Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, rice, tomato, onion, olive & salsa

#26 - GORDITO BURRITO
$4.69

Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, onion & sour cream

#27 - BEEF/CHKN, BEAN & CHEDDAR BURRITO
$4.49

Beef or chicken, cheese & beans

#28 - BEEF/CHKN & CHEDDAR BURRITO
$4.39

Beef or chicken & cheese only

#29 - CALIFORNIA BURRITO
$4.59

Vegetarian! Cheese, beans, sour cream, olive & salsa. Guac on the side.

#30 - SANTA FE BURRITO
$4.19

Vegetarian! Cheese, beans, rice, tomato, onion & salsa

BEAN & CHEDDAR BURRITO
$3.99

Beans & cheese only

TOSTADAS

#31 - TOSTADA WORKS
$5.45

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, beans, guac, olive & sour cream

#32 - DON'S SOUR CREAM TOSTADA
$5.25

Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & olive

#33 - GUAC TOSTADA
$4.95

Beef or chicken, guac, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato & onion

#34 - BEAN & CHEDDAR TOSTADA
$4.75

Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato & onion

#35 - GARDEN WORKS TOSTADA
$4.95

Vegetarian! Cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream & olive

#36 - VEGGIE TOSTADA
$4.45

Vegetarian! Beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

COMBOS

#39 - SMALL COMBO
$8.95

#18 Taco, #27 Burrito + Beans & Rice

#40 - LARGE COMBO
$11.95

#18 Taco, #27 Burrito, #36 Veggie Tostada + Beans & Rice

#41 - GARDEN COMBO
$10.95

#30 Burrito, #35 Tostada + Beans & Rice

TACO SALADS

#44 - BEEF TACO SALAD
$8.95

Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chili, sour cream, olive & salsa + chips

#45 - CHICKEN TACO SALAD
$8.95

Chicken, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, olive & salsa + chips

#46 - GARDEN TACO SALAD
$8.95

Vegetarian! Lettuce, tomato, onion, beans, cheese, guac, sour cream, olive & salsa + chips

KIDS MEAL

BEEF KIDS MEAL
$4.99

Beef & Cheese Taco, Chips with Cheese, Candy Bag, Small Drink

CHICKEN KIDS MEAL
$4.99

Chicken & Cheese Taco, Chips with Cheese, Candy Bag, Small Drink

CHEESE KIDS MEAL
$4.29

Cheese Taco, Chips with Cheese, Candy Bag, Small Drink

SIDES

SM CHIPS
$2.25

5 oz bag of chips

LG CHIPS
$4.95

1 gal Ziploc bag of chips

BOWL OF SALSA
$3.49

8 oz.

QT SALSA
$13.95

32 oz.

SM GUACAMOLE
$1.75

2.5 oz

LG GUACAMOLE
$4.49

8 oz

SIDE OF RICE
$2.95

8 oz.

SM YELLOW CHEESE SAUCE
$1.25

2.5 oz

LG YELLOW CHEESE SAUCE
$3.95

8 oz.

SM WHITE QUESO SAUCE
$1.75

2.5 oz

LG WHITE QUESO SAUCE
$4.99

8 oz.

SIDE OF BEANS
$2.95

8 oz.

1/2 & 1/2 - BEANS & RICE
$2.95

8 oz.

DRINKS (DINE-IN)

DRINKS

SM DRINK
$1.45
MED DRINK
$1.65
LG DRINK
$1.85
BOTTLED WATER
$1.25