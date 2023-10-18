Don Pedro's
FOOD
NACHOS
Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & olive
Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & jalapeno peppers
Beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese
Beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream, tomato & guacamole
Vegetarian! Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & tomato
Vegetarian! Beans, cheese, tomato & onion
Beef or chicken & cheese only
CHIPS
TACOS
Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, beans, guac, olive & sour cream
Beef or chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Beef or chicken, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & olives
Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Vegetarian! Guac, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onion & olive
Vegetarian! Cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Soft flour shell with melted shredded cheddar
BURRITOS
Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, salsa, olive, sour cream. Guac on the side.
Beef or chicken, cheese, salsa & tomato. Guac on the side.
Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, rice, tomato, onion, olive & salsa
Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, onion & sour cream
Beef or chicken, cheese & beans
Beef or chicken & cheese only
Vegetarian! Cheese, beans, sour cream, olive & salsa. Guac on the side.
Vegetarian! Cheese, beans, rice, tomato, onion & salsa
Beans & cheese only
TOSTADAS
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, beans, guac, olive & sour cream
Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & olive
Beef or chicken, guac, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato & onion
Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato & onion
Vegetarian! Cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream & olive
Vegetarian! Beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
COMBOS
TACO SALADS
Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chili, sour cream, olive & salsa + chips
Chicken, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, olive & salsa + chips
Vegetarian! Lettuce, tomato, onion, beans, cheese, guac, sour cream, olive & salsa + chips
KIDS MEAL
SIDES
5 oz bag of chips
1 gal Ziploc bag of chips
8 oz.
32 oz.
2.5 oz
8 oz
8 oz.
2.5 oz
8 oz.
2.5 oz
8 oz.
8 oz.
8 oz.