Don Pepe Mexican Cuisine 23 900 W #109
Breakfast
- Breakfast Taco$9.99
flour tortilla eggs small ham chunks onions jalapeño chorizo potatoes
- Breakfast Burrito Americano$8.49
Ham Mozarella Cheese 2 Scramble eggs Flour tortilla
- Breakfast Burrito Toluqueño$9.49
-Flour tortilla -Scramble eggs -Onions -Chorizo -Mozarella Cheese
- Burrito Asada$10.25
-Flour tortilla -Rice -Beans -Asada
Starters
- Chips & Salsa
Chips 16 oz option Salsa (choose only one 16 oz ) -Pico de Gallo -Red Salsa -Green Salsa -Guacamole
- Chips w/ Refried Beans
Chips 16 oz Fried Beans - Queso Fresco
- Mini Sopes Order (3)
3 mini sopes -Tortilla Sope x3 -Fried Beans -Onions -Queso fresco
- Choriquezos Order (3)
3 tacos with Fried chorizo, onions and strips of jalapeños with melted mozarella cheese.
Entrees
- Memela Sencilla$7.99
Long tortilla, cover with salsa of choice (green or red); or we can make it with both called "campechaña". Next we add queso fresco and onions.
- Memela W / Steak$10.99
Long tortilla, cover with salsa of choice (green or red); or we can make it with both called "campechaña". Next we add queso fresco and onions. Top it off with piece of steak
- Memela Don Pepe Special$13.99
Long tortilla, cover with salsa of choice (green or red); or we can make it with both called "campechaña". Next we add queso fresco and onions. Add a layer of steak piece Top it off with an egg (Scramble or over easy) your choice
- Chilaquiles Don Pepe Special$17.99
Tortilla Chips Salsa Roja & Salsa Verde Onions Queso Fresco (Shredded Cheese) Sour Cream Grilled Steak (Beef) Two over easy cooked eggs
- Chilaquiles Rojos$15.99
Tortilla Chips Salsa Roja Onions Queso Fresco (Shredded Cheese) Sour Cream Two over easy cooked eggs
- Chilaquiles Verdes$15.99
Tortilla Chips Salsa Verde Onions Queso Fresco (Shredded Cheese) Sour Cream Two over easy cooked eggs
- Fried Quesadilla Beef (asada) w Cheese$6.99
-Corn tortilla -lettuce -Carne asada -mozarella cheese -queso fresco -sour cream
- Fried Quesadilla Jalapeño w/ potatoes$5.99
-Corn tortilla -lettuce -potatoes with jalapeños slices -mozarella cheese -queso fresco -sour cream
- Fried Quesadilla Chicken w Cheese$6.99
-Corn tortilla -lettuce -chicken -mozarella cheese -queso fresco -sour cream
- Huarache Sencillo$8.99
-Corn tortilla filled with beans - topped with salsa of choice (green or red), as well we can make it "campechano" meaning with both salsas -onions -queso fresco
- Huarache w/ Grilled Steak$12.99
-Corn tortilla filled with beans - topped with salsa of choice (green or red), as well we can make it "campechano" meaning with both salsas -onions -queso fresco - beef steak
- Huarache w / Grilled Chicken
- Pambazo Beef (Asada)$11.99
-Bolillo bread, marinated on red guajillo salse. -Carne asada -Lettuce -Queso fresco -Sour cream
- Pambazo Chicken Grilled$11.99
-Bolillo bread, marinated on red guajillo salse. -Grilled chicken chunks -Lettuce -Queso fresco -Sour cream
- Pambazo Chorizo w / Potatoes$10.99
-Bolillo bread, marinated on red guajillo salse. -Chorizo with smashed potatoes -Lettuce -Queso fresco -Sour cream
- Sope Sencillo$6.25
-Corn Tortilla - Fried Beans -Queso Fresco -Onions
- Sope Beef (Asada)$8.99
-Corn Tortilla -Carne Asada - Fried Beans -Queso Fresco -Onions
- Sope Grilled Chicken$8.99
-Corn Tortilla -Grilled Chicken steak - Fried Beans -Queso Fresco -Onions
- Tacos Asada w/ Potatoes (Single Taco)$3.75
-Corn tortilla -Grilled beef -Potatoes Chunks -Jalapeño Slices
- Tacos Chicken W/ Potatoes$3.75
-Corn tortilla -Grilled chicken -Potatoes Chunks -Jalapeño Slices
- Tamales Dozen (Seasonal Only)$31.99
Flavors: - Rojos Pollo - Red Salse w/ chicken (Hot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥) -Verdes Pollo - Green Salse w/ chicken (Hot 🔥🔥🔥) -Mole Pollo - Mole Salse w/ chicken (Hot 🔥🔥) -Rajás con Queso - Jalapeños w/ panela cheese (Hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥) You can mixed and match flavors
- Tamales 1/2 Dozen (Seasonal Only)$17.99
Corn tamales Flavors: - Rojos Pollo - Red Salse w/ chicken (Hot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥) -Verdes Pollo - Green Salse w/ chicken (Hot 🔥🔥🔥) -Mole Pollo - Mole Salse w/ chicken (Hot 🔥🔥) -Rajás con Queso - Jalapeños w/ panela cheese (Hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥) You can mixed and match flavors
- Carne Asada Fries Flaming Hot Cheetos$13.99
Fresh cut fried potatoes Carne Asada Mexican Cheese Sour Cream Flaming Hot cheetos (crumbs) Guacamole
- Carne Asada Fries Blue Takis$13.99
Fresh cut fried potatoes Carne Asada Mexican Cheese Sour Cream Blue Takis (crumbs) Guacamole
Combos
- Carne Asada Fries Flaming Hot Combo$16.99
Fresh cut fried potatoes Carne Asada Mexican Cheese Sour Cream Flaming Hot cheetos (crumbs) Guacamole Drink 500 ml
- Carne Asada Fries Blue Takis Combo$16.99
Fresh cut fried potatoes Carne Asada Mexican Cheese Sour Cream Blue Takis (crumbs) Guacamole
- Nachos Asada Don Pepe Special Combo$16.99Out of stock