Don Toro - Greenville 2808 Lee Street
FOOD MENU
WINGS
APPETIZERS
- CHEESE NACHOS$8.99
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Cheese And Jalapenos
- BEAN&CHEESE NACHO$9.99
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Beans, Cheese And Jalapenos
- SHRIMP NACHOS$15.99
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Jumbo Shrimp And Melted Cheese Served With Beans. Pico De Gallo Sour Cream And Jalapeños
- SUPREME NACHOS$11.99
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Ground. Beef Or Chicken And Melted Cheese. Served With Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Jalapeños
- FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
Crisp Corn Tortilla Tonned With Melted Cheese And Vour Choice Of Steak Or Griled Chicken Or Mixed Served With Beans. Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream And Jalapeños
- GORDO NACHOS$14.99
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Melted Cheese, Steak. Grilled Chicken And Bacon. Served With Beans Pico De Gallos Sour Cream And Jalapeños
- MEXICAN GUACAMOLE$9.99
- QUESO AL GUSTO$9.99
- SMALL CHEESE DIP$4.99
- SMALL GUACAMOLE$4.99
- LARGE GUACAMOLE$8.99
- LARGE CHEESE DIP$8.99
- SMALL SALSA$1.99
- LARGE SALSA To Go$5.75
O/ MEXICAN TACOS
E KARINA
ENCHILADAS
- Northern Enchiladas$11.99
Three Beef Or Cheese Enchiladas Topped With Chili Sauce
- Mexican Flag$11.99
One Beef, One Chicken And One Cheese Enchilada With Its Respective Sauce (Red, White And Green)
- Southern Enchilada$11.99
3 Chicken Enchiladas Covered With Sour Cream Sauce Or White Queso.
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
3 Chicken Enchiladas Coverer With Tomatilo Sauce And Cheese
- Enchiladas Reynosa$12.99
2 Enchiladas Filled With Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Ime Topped With Sour Cream Or Queso Sauce
- Spinach Enchiladas$12.99
3 Spinach Enchiladas Topped With Sour Cream
- Avocado Enchiladas$12.99
3 Cheese Enchiladas Topped Avocados Pico De Gallo And Cheese Sauce
SOUPS & SALADS
- DE LA CRUZ SALAD
Chopped Fresh Avocados With Pico De Gallo Topped With Shredded Cheese And Choice Of Meat
- TACO SALAD$9.99
An Edible Bowl Filed With Beans. Lettuce And Vour Choice Of Seasoned Beef Or Chicken Topped With Shredded Cheese And Tomatoes
- FAJITA TACO SALAD$10.99
An Edible Bowl Filled With Beans Lettuce And Vour Choice Of Steak Or Grilled Chicken Topped With Shredded Cheese And Tomatoes
- TORTILLA SOUP$9.99
A Homemade Soun With Chicken And Vegetables Topped With Tortilla Crisps, Avocado And Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese
LAREDO SPECIAL
AUTHENTIC MEXICAN
- ALAMBRE ESPECIAL$14.99
Choed Pieces Of Grilled Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed, Bell Peppers Ram Bacon And Melted Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans And Mexican Salad
- POBLANO DINNER$11.99
One Buttered Poriano Pepper Filled With Monterey And American Cheese O Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken. Topped With Oueso Ri Anco (Fajita Meat Add 2 00) Served With Rice Beans And Mexican Salad
- CARNE ASADA$15.99
Thinly Sliced Marinated Steak, Topped With Grilled Onions Cgrilledalapenc And Lime. Served With Rice Beans And Mexican Sai Ad
- CHILE COLORADO$13.99
Your Choice Of Chopped Steak Chicken Or Carnitas Stewed With Green Or Red Sauce Served With Rice And Beans
- STUFFED AVOCADO$13.99
Fresh Avocado Topped With Chopped Pieces Of Grille Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed Bell Peppers Ham Bacon And Melted Cheese Served On A Bed Of Lettuce And A Side Of Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo
- FLAUTAS$13.99
Three Deep Fried Corn Tortillas Filled With Shredded Chicken, Served With Rice. Beans Andim-Xicansalad
- CARNITAS$13.99
Special Seasoned Pork Pieces And Lime, Servied With Rice Beans And Mexican Salad
- ESTOFADO$13.99
Your Choice Of Chopped Steak Or Grilen Chicken Stewed With A Delicious Estosado Sauce Made With Green Tomatillo Red Beli Peppers. Pinto Beans And Bacon. Served With A Sine Se Pics Amiang And Cilantor
CLASSIC TEX MEX
- Burrito El Paso$10.99
8" Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken And Queso Blanco
- Burrito Loco$11.99
10" Flour Tortilla Filled With Steak Strips, Or Grilled Chicken Strips Or Both And Queso Blanco
- Texas Burrito$14.99
Jumbo Flour Tortilla Filled With Your Choice Of Grilled Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed Bell Peppers, Ham, Bacon, Melted Cheese, Rice, Beand And Sou Cream Topped With Queso Blanc O
- Burrito Grande$12.99
12" Flour Tortilla Filled With Your Choice Of Steak Or Grilled Chicken Or Mixed And Queso Blanco (Rice Beens And Mexican Salad Inside)
- Chimichanga$11.99
Deep Fried Burrito, Styffed Wuth Your Choice Of Ground Beef Or Chicken. Topped With Yellow Queso Or Sour Cream Sauce
- Fajita Chimichanga$12.99
Deep Fried Burrito Stuffed With Your Choice Steak Or Grilled Chicken Topped With Yellow Queso Or Sour Cream
SPECIALITIES
SEAFOOD
- SHRIMP DIABLO$18.99
10 Jumbo Shrimp Covered In Diablo Sauce Served With Avocado Salad And Rice
- TILAPIA & SHRIMP$15.99
Grilled Ilapia Fillet And 3 Jumo Shrimp. Served With Avocado Slad And Mexican Rice
- O / SHRIMP TACOS$14.99
Three Fresh Flour Tortillas With Shrimp Or Grilled Fish Topped With Lettuce Shredded Cheese And Pico De Gallo
- O / FISH TACOS$14.99
QUESADILLA
- QUESADILLA RELLENA$14.99
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Bell Peppers, Onions, Toamtoes And Melted Cheese. Your Choice Of Grilled Chicken, Or Steak Or Mixed
- FAJITA QUESADILLA$11.99+
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Melted Cheese
- TACO QUESADILLA$11.99+
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef Or Shredded Chickcne And Melted Cheese
- SHRIMP QUESADILLA$13.99+
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Amrinated Jumbo Shrimp And Melted Cheese\
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.99
DINNER COMBO
A LA CARTE
- CHALUPA$5.25
- TAMALES$1.99
- POBLANOS CARTA$6.50
- ENCHILADA CARTA$3.99
- TORTILLAS (3)$1.55
- MEXICAN RICE$2.45+
- Chimichanga CARTA
- Fajita Chimichanga CARTA
- TACOS$2.50
- FAJITA TACO$2.99
- STREET TACO$3.25
- FAJITA BURRITO CARTA$6.99
- BURRITO CARTA$5.99
- MEXICAN SALAD$4.75
- Sliced Avocado$1.99
- 3 Chiles Toreados$3.99
- Habanero Sauce$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Jalapeños chopped$0.99
- French Fries$2.75
- Shredded Cheese$1.75
- Pickle jalapeño$0.99
- One jalapeño toreado$1.25
- Chicken breast$7.99
- QUESADILLA CARTA$7.99
- Shrimp carta$1.99
- O/ ground beef$4.99
SOFT DRINKS
FOUNTAIN
KIDS
SMOOTHIES
MIX DRINKS
HOUSE MARG
SPECIAL MARGARITAS
SHOTS
- HOUSE SHOT$4.00
- PATRON SHOT$7.99
- DON JULIO SHOT$7.99
- CROWN ROYAL$6.99
- JOSE CUERVO$4.99
- JACK DANIELS$4.99
- BACARDI SHOT$4.99
- TITOS SHOT$5.99
- FIREBALL SHOT$4.00
- MALIBU SHOT$4.99
- 1800 SHOT$5.99
- KALUA$4.99
- Flaming shot$24.99
- 7 Sins and 3 Holy Marys$19.99
- Curacao$5.99
- Grenadine$5.99
- Mint liquor$5.99
- Melon liquor$5.99
- Apple liquor$5.99
- Passion fruit whiskey$5.99
- Malibu$5.99
- Rum$5.99
- Schnapps$5.99
- Gin$5.99
- Vodka$5.99