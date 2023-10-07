Pizza & Calzones

Create Your Own Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.90
Small Cheese Pizza

$16.95
Medium Cheese Pizza

$20.49
XL Cheese Pizza

$24.49
XXL Cheese Pizza

$28.49
Square Cheese Pizza

$30.49

Calzones

Personal CYO Calzone

$11.95

Start with our delicious cheese calzone, mozzarella cheese and our house sauce. Add toppings to the "Create your own calzone" same as "Create your own pizza"

Small CYO Calzone

$16.95

Start with our delicious cheese calzone, mozzarella cheese and our house sauce. Add toppings to the "Create your own calzone" same as "Create your own pizza"

Medium CYO Calzone

$20.49

Start with our delicious cheese calzone, mozzarella cheese and our house sauce. Add toppings to the "Create your own calzone" same as "Create your own pizza"

Personal Meat Lovers Combination Calzone

$17.49

Stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and salami with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce

Small Meat Lovers Combination Calzone

$23.49

Stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and salami with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce

Medium Meat Lovers Combination Calzone

$27.95

Stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and salami with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce

Personal Gourmet Veggie Pack Calzone

$17.49

Stuffed with fresh mushroom, black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onions with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce

Small Gourmet Veggie Pack Calzone

$23.49

Stuffed with fresh mushroom, black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onions with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce

Medium Gourmet Veggie Pack Calzone

$27.95

Stuffed with fresh mushroom, black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onions with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce

Personal Specialty Pizzas

Personal Combination

$16.49

Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce

Personal Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.49

An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese

Personal BBQ Chicken

$16.49

Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic

Personal The Farm

$16.49

Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto

Personal T-Rex

$16.49

An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce

Personal Veggie

$16.49

A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce

Personal Gourmet Delight

$16.49

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce

Personal The Impossible Pizza

$16.49

Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers

Personal Hawaiian Feast

$16.49

Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken

Personal The Incredible Hulk

$16.49

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto

Personal Greco

$16.49

Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$16.49

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil

Personal The Club

$16.49

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese

Personal Margherita

$14.30

Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

Personal Chicken Pesto

$14.30

Chicken and Pesto Topping

Small Specialty Pizzas

Small Combination

$23.49

Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.49

An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese

Small BBQ Chicken

$23.49

Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic

Small The Farm

$23.49

Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto

Small T-Rex

$23.49

An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce

Small Veggie

$23.49

A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce

Small Gourmet Delight

$23.49

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce

Small The Impossible Pizza

$23.49

Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers

Small Hawaiian Feast

$23.49

Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken

Small The Incredible Hulk

$23.49

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto

Small Greco

$23.49

Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto

Small Chicken Alfredo

$23.49

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil

Small The Club

$23.49

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese

Small Margherita

$19.95

Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

Small Chicken Pesto

$19.95

Chicken and Pesto Topping

Medium Specialty Pizzas

Medium Combination

$27.95

Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$27.95

An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese

Medium BBQ Chicken

$27.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic

Medium The Farm

$27.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto

Medium T-Rex

$27.95

An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce

Medium Veggie

$27.95

A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce

Medium Gourmet Delight

$27.95

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce

Medium The Impossible Pizza

$27.95

Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers

Medium Hawaiian Feast

$27.95

Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken

Medium The Incredible Hulk

$27.95

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto

Medium Greco

$27.95

Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$27.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil

Medium The Club

$27.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese

Medium Margherita

$24.49

Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

Medium Chicken Pesto

$24.49

Chicken and Pesto Topping

XL Specialty Pizzas

XL Combination

$31.95

Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce

XL Bacon Cheeseburger

$31.95

An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese

XL BBQ Chicken

$31.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic

XL The Farm

$31.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto

XL T-Rex

$31.95

An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce

XL Veggie

$31.95

A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce

XL Gourmet Delight

$31.95

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce

XL The Impossible Pizza

$31.95

Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers

XL Hawaiian Feast

$31.95

Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken

XL The Incredible Hulk

$31.95

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto

XL Greco

$31.95

Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto

XL Chicken Alfredo

$31.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil

XL The Club

$31.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese

XL Margherita

$29.49

Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

XL Chicken Pesto

$29.49

Chicken and Pesto Topping

XXL Specialty Pizzas

XXL Combination

$34.95

Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce

XXL Bacon Cheeseburger

$34.95

An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese

XXL BBQ Chicken

$34.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic

XXL The Farm

$34.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto

XXL T-Rex

$34.95

An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce

XXL Veggie

$34.95

A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce

XXL Gourmet Delight

$34.95

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce

XXL The Impossible Pizza

$34.95

Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers

XXL Hawaiian Feast

$34.95

Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken

XXL The Incredible Hulk

$34.95

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto

XXL Greco

$34.95

Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto

XXL Chicken Alfredo

$34.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil

XXL The Club

$34.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese

XXL Margherita

$34.49

Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Bail

XXL Chicken Pesto

$34.49

Chicken and Pesto Topping

Square Specialty Pizzas

Square Combination

$37.95

Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce

Square Bacon Cheeseburger

$37.95

An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese

Square BBQ Chicken

$37.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic

Square The Farm

$37.95

Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto

Square T-Rex

$37.95

An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce

Square Veggie

$37.95

A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce

Square Gourmet Delight

$37.95

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce

Square The Impossible Pizza

$37.95

Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers

Square Hawaiian Feast

$37.95

Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken

Square The Incredible Hulk

$37.95

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto

Square Greco

$37.95

Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto

Square Chicken Alfredo

$37.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil

Square The Club

$37.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese

Square Margherita

$37.49

Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

Square Chicken Pesto

$37.49

Chicken and Pesto Topping

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas

Personal 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$16.49

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$23.49

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$27.95

XL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$31.95

XXL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$34.95

Square 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$37.95

More Food

Appetizers

Half Order (6 Pieces) Buffalo Wings

$8.45

One dozen of our signature wings. Available in spicy and BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese dip

Full Order (12 Pieces) Buffalo Wings

$15.95

One dozen of our signature wings. Available in spicy and BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese dip

Half Order (4 Pieces) Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Full Order (8 Pieces) Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Fresh Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.50

10 pieces oven-baked with fresh garlic and basil

Half Order Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Lightly breaded. Served with homemade marinara sauce

Full Order Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Lightly breaded. Served with homemade marinara sauce

Seasoned Curly Fries

$5.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce or ketchup

French Fries

$5.49

Garlic Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Ranch

$0.75

Garden Fresh Salad

Small Dinner Salad

$5.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Large Dinner Salad

$7.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Bowl Dinner Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Small Greek Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, black olive & feta cheese

Large Greek Salad

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, black olive & feta cheese

Bowl Greek Salad

$19.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, black olive & feta cheese

Small Chef Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and salami

Large Chef Salad

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and salami

Bowl Chef Salad

$19.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and salami

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon and kalamata olive

Large Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon and kalamata olive

Bowl Antipasto Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon and kalamata olive

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Bowl Caesar Salad

$19.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Oven Baked Sub

Steak Sub

$10.95

Tender marinated beef, bell pepper, red onion, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and mayo

Chicken Caesar Sub

$10.95

Tender chicken, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese and Caesar dressing

Meatballs Sub

$10.95

Meatballs in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Ranch Sub

$10.95

Tender chicken, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion and ranch

Meat Lovers Sub

$10.95

Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, tender chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roma tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard

Veggie The Impossible

$10.95

Impossible meat (vegan), romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, mayo and ketchup

Combo Pizza Sub

$10.95

Pepperoni, salami, sausage, bell pepper, red onion, black olive, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Oven Baked Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine baked with Alfredo sauce topped with fresh basil

Spaghetti E Polpette

$15.95

Marinara sauce, 100% beef meatballs, green onion and mozzarella cheese

Penne Al Forno

$15.95

Penne pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta, marinara and Alfredo sauce

Spaghetti Spinaci

$15.95

Spinach, mushroom, chicken, Alfredo

Spaghetti Piccanti

$12.50

Spicy marinara sauce, garlic, mushroom, green onion and mozzarella cheese

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$12.50

Marinara, garlic, mushroom, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Vegetariano Penne Alfredo

$15.95

Baked penne pasta with broccoli, mushroom, Alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

Desserts

N.Y. Cheesecake

$5.49

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.49

Tiramisu

$5.49Out of stock

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Coke Zero

$1.50

Can Cherry Coke

$1.50

Can Cherry Coke Zero

$1.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can Fanta Orange

$1.50

Can Fanta Pineapple

$1.50

Can Fanta Strawberry

$1.50

Can Root Beer

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50

Can Hawaiian Punch

$1.50

Can Ginger Ale

$1.50

Can Ginger Ale Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

2 Liter Soda

2L Cherry Coke

$4.50

2L Coke

$4.50

2L Diet Coke

$4.50

2L Orange Soda

$4.50

2L Root Beer

$4.50

2L Sprite

$4.50

Water

Water

$1.25

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Melograno

$2.50

Power C Vitamin Water

$2.50

XXX Vitamin Water

$2.50

Jarritos

Mandarin

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Snapple

Peach

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Kiwi Strawbery

$2.50