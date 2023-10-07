Donairo's Pizza 6905 Geary Blvd
Pizza & Calzones
Create Your Own Pizza
Calzones
Personal CYO Calzone
Start with our delicious cheese calzone, mozzarella cheese and our house sauce. Add toppings to the "Create your own calzone" same as "Create your own pizza"
Small CYO Calzone
Medium CYO Calzone
Personal Meat Lovers Combination Calzone
Stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and salami with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce
Small Meat Lovers Combination Calzone
Medium Meat Lovers Combination Calzone
Personal Gourmet Veggie Pack Calzone
Stuffed with fresh mushroom, black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onions with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and our house sauce
Small Gourmet Veggie Pack Calzone
Medium Gourmet Veggie Pack Calzone
Personal Specialty Pizzas
Personal Combination
Hefty offering of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives in our homemade sauce
Personal Bacon Cheeseburger
An all-time favorite American classic of ground beef, bacon, red onions and roma tomatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese
Personal BBQ Chicken
Tender juicy chicken, red onions and fresh Roma tomatoes smothered with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh garlic
Personal The Farm
Tender juicy chicken, red onion, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh garlic on pesto
Personal T-Rex
An assortment of your favorite meats: pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami and chicken piled on our signature sauce
Personal Veggie
A rich harvest of mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, red onions, black olives, plump Roma tomatoes and broccoli on our signature sauce
Personal Gourmet Delight
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and fresh garlic in our homemade sauce
Personal The Impossible Pizza
Impossible meat (vegan), red onion, bell peppers
Personal Hawaiian Feast
Sweet tropical tastes of juicy pineapple (double portion), Canadian bacon (double portion) and tender chicken
Personal The Incredible Hulk
Spinach, broccoli, red onion, Italian sausage and feta cheese on pesto
Personal Greco
Roma tomatoes, black olive, red onion, feta cheese, fresh garlic and pesto
Personal Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, broccoli and fresh basil
Personal The Club
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Anchovies and Ricotta Cheese
Personal Margherita
Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Basil
Personal Chicken Pesto
Chicken and Pesto Topping
Small Specialty Pizzas
Small Combination
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Small BBQ Chicken
Small The Farm
Small T-Rex
Small Veggie
Small Gourmet Delight
Small The Impossible Pizza
Small Hawaiian Feast
Small The Incredible Hulk
Small Greco
Small Chicken Alfredo
Small The Club
Small Margherita
Small Chicken Pesto
Medium Specialty Pizzas
Medium Combination
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Medium BBQ Chicken
Medium The Farm
Medium T-Rex
Medium Veggie
Medium Gourmet Delight
Medium The Impossible Pizza
Medium Hawaiian Feast
Medium The Incredible Hulk
Medium Greco
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Medium The Club
Medium Margherita
Medium Chicken Pesto
XL Specialty Pizzas
XL Combination
XL Bacon Cheeseburger
XL BBQ Chicken
XL The Farm
XL T-Rex
XL Veggie
XL Gourmet Delight
XL The Impossible Pizza
XL Hawaiian Feast
XL The Incredible Hulk
XL Greco
XL Chicken Alfredo
XL The Club
XL Margherita
XL Chicken Pesto
XXL Specialty Pizzas
XXL Combination
XXL Bacon Cheeseburger
XXL BBQ Chicken
XXL The Farm
XXL T-Rex
XXL Veggie
XXL Gourmet Delight
XXL The Impossible Pizza
XXL Hawaiian Feast
XXL The Incredible Hulk
XXL Greco
XXL Chicken Alfredo
XXL The Club
XXL Margherita
XXL Chicken Pesto
Square Specialty Pizzas
Square Combination
Square Bacon Cheeseburger
Square BBQ Chicken
Square The Farm
Square T-Rex
Square Veggie
Square Gourmet Delight
Square The Impossible Pizza
Square Hawaiian Feast
Square The Incredible Hulk
Square Greco
Square Chicken Alfredo
Square The Club
Square Margherita
Square Chicken Pesto
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas
More Food
Appetizers
Half Order (6 Pieces) Buffalo Wings
One dozen of our signature wings. Available in spicy and BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese dip
Full Order (12 Pieces) Buffalo Wings
Half Order (4 Pieces) Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homemade marinara sauce
Full Order (8 Pieces) Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh Garlic Bread Sticks
10 pieces oven-baked with fresh garlic and basil
Half Order Jalapeno Poppers
Lightly breaded. Served with homemade marinara sauce
Full Order Jalapeno Poppers
Seasoned Curly Fries
Served with homemade marinara sauce or ketchup
French Fries
Garlic Fries
Onion Rings
Ranch
Garden Fresh Salad
Small Dinner Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Large Dinner Salad
Bowl Dinner Salad
Small Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, black olive & feta cheese
Large Greek Salad
Bowl Greek Salad
Small Chef Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and salami
Large Chef Salad
Bowl Chef Salad
Small Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon and kalamata olive
Large Antipasto Salad
Bowl Antipasto Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Bowl Caesar Salad
Oven Baked Sub
Steak Sub
Tender marinated beef, bell pepper, red onion, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and mayo
Chicken Caesar Sub
Tender chicken, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese and Caesar dressing
Meatballs Sub
Meatballs in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Ranch Sub
Tender chicken, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion and ranch
Meat Lovers Sub
Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, tender chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roma tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard
Veggie The Impossible
Impossible meat (vegan), romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, mayo and ketchup
Combo Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, bell pepper, red onion, black olive, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Oven Baked Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine baked with Alfredo sauce topped with fresh basil
Spaghetti E Polpette
Marinara sauce, 100% beef meatballs, green onion and mozzarella cheese
Penne Al Forno
Penne pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta, marinara and Alfredo sauce
Spaghetti Spinaci
Spinach, mushroom, chicken, Alfredo
Spaghetti Piccanti
Spicy marinara sauce, garlic, mushroom, green onion and mozzarella cheese
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
Marinara, garlic, mushroom, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Vegetariano Penne Alfredo
Baked penne pasta with broccoli, mushroom, Alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil