Döner 97
Döner Sandwiches
- Döner Sandwich$13.99
Delicious beef & lamb German Döner Kebab sandwich: tender, seasoned meat, fresh veggies, and flavorful sauces in warm flatbread
- Chicken Döner Sandwich$13.99
Delicious chicken Döner Kebab sandwich: tender, seasoned chicken, fresh veggies, and flavorful sauces in warm flatbread
- Combination Döner Sandwich$13.99
A combination of both our beef/lamb and chicken Döner Kebab sandwich: tender, seasoned meat, fresh veggies, and flavorful sauces in warm flatbread
Döner Bowls
- Döner Bowl$16.99
Our beef & lamb döner sandwich deconstructed. Choose your base and additional toppings and dive into a bowl of goodness.
- Chicken Döner Bowl$16.99
Our chicken döner sandwich deconstructed. Choose your base and additional toppings and dive into a bowl of goodness.
- Combination Döner Bowl$16.99
Kumpir - Baked Potatoes
- Kumpir 97$8.99
House special. Indulge in our glorious kumpir potato, baked in one of our specialty ovens, piled with butter, Mozzarella cheese, sour cream, carrots, peas, pickles, and hard-boiled eggs, all coated in a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing. Drizzled with our special white garlic sauce or spicy red chili sauce.
- Build-Your-Own Kumpir$8.99
Craft your own masterpiece – specialty baked potato with butter and mozzarella cheese. Choose your optional protein, fresh veggies, and flavorful sauces and dressings. Up to 3 toppings included.