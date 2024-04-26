Kumpir 97

$8.99

House special. Indulge in our glorious kumpir potato, baked in one of our specialty ovens, piled with butter, Mozzarella cheese, sour cream, carrots, peas, pickles, and hard-boiled eggs, all coated in a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing. Drizzled with our special white garlic sauce or spicy red chili sauce.