Doneraki - Katy 24205 Katy Freeway
Dinner
Get The Fiesta Started
- Chile Con Queso Clásico Medium$8.95
Classic chile con queso dip
- Chile Con Queso Clásico Large$11.95
Classic chile con queso dip
- Diego Rivera Grande Queso Blanco$14.95
Your choice of mexican chorizo or aztecan picadillo. Served w/ guacamole, pico de gallo & crispy chicharron!
- Shrimp Botana Mixta$25.95
Sampler platter served w/ doneraki's famous fajitadillas, fried or bacon wrapped shrimp, jalisco asado cheese, chicken tinga flautas, beef fajita nachos & grilled jalapeños.
- Queso Flameado De Chorizo$14.95
Melted chihuahua cheese with mexican chorizo.
- Fuego Cauliflower$14.95
Chargrilled cauliflower topped w/tajin & a creamy chipotle aioli.
- Jalisco Queso Asado$15.95
Grilled mexican cheese, grilled nopalito and jalapeño slices served w/creamed corn dip.
- Avocado Bar$15.95
Build your own molcajete!
Nachos & Fajitadillas
Seafood Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.95
Our homemade seafood cocktail sauce w/ shrimp, pico de gallo, & avocado.
- Vuelve A La Vida$18.95
Our homemade seafood cocktail sauce w/ shrimp, crab, octopus, pico de gallo, & avocado.
- Tostadas De Ceviche$16.95
Four (4) small chalupas topped w/our famous ceviche, garnished w/pico de gallo, avocado, & red onion.
- Ceviche Tropical$16.95
Lemon cured shrimp, scallops and fish mixed with pineapple, jalapeno and tajin
- Ceviche Doneraki$15.95
Lemon cured shrimp, scallops and fish mixed with fresh cucumber and jicama
- Seafood Flight$24.95
Sample flight with our campechano, ceviche tropical and ceviche ‘doneraki”
Enchiladas
- Rojas Enchiladas$15.95
Two (2) rolled corn enchiladas topped with doneraki’s red gravy and shredded american cheese; filled with your choice of:
- Suizas Enchiladas$15.95
Two (2) rolled corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, green tomatillo sauce, & monterey cheese; filled with our chicken tinga
- Mole Enchiladas$17.95
Two (2) rolled corn enchiladas topped with our homemade mole and monterey cheese; filled with diced chicken fajita or queso fresco. (Garnished with roasted sesame seeds).
- Veggie (Spinach) Enchiladas$15.95
Two (2) rolled flour enchiladas filled with sautéed spinach; topped with sour cream and monterey cheese
- Mexican Flag Enchiladas$16.95
The mexican flag on a plate! One (1) green tomatillo w/ chicken tinga, one (1) sour cream w/ aztecan picadillo, & (1) red gravy w/ beef fajita.
- Enchiladas Doneraki$17.95
Three (3) rolled corn enchiladas filled with shredded cheese and topped with our red gravy & beef fajita.
Don Erakio's Tacos
- Street Tacos Monterrey
Three (3) street style tacos served with onion, cilantro, and charro beans. Your choice of meat: fajita, ribeye tips, carnitas, trompo. ON CORN TORTILLA!!
- Tacos Al Carbon Especiales
Your choice of chicken, beef or pork served w/rice & beans w/pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Taco Doneraki$0.01
Beef or chicken fajita sautéed w/vegetables, mushrooms, bacon, & topped w/shredded cheese over large flour tortilla. Served w/pico de gallo & guacamole made daily!
- Texas Tacos$14.95
Three (3) crispy or soft tacos with your choice of ground beef or chicken tinga
Sizzling Fajitas
Parilladas al Fuego!
- El Don x2$55.95
Beef & chicken fajitas, sirloin adobado, beef ribs, and carnitas, garnished w/jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- El Don x4$111.95
Beef & chicken fajitas, sirloin adobado, beef ribs, and carnitas, garnished w/jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- El Especial x2$55.95
Beef & chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sirloin adobado, garnished w/jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- El Especial x4$111.95
Beef & chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sirloin adobado, garnished w/jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- El Rodriguez x2$59.95
Beef & chicken fajitas, marinated quail, bacon wrapped shrimp, garnished w/jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- El Rodriguez x4$119.95
Beef & chicken fajitas, marinated quail, bacon wrapped shrimp, garnished w/jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- Parrillada Del Mar x2$69.95
- El Molcajete x2$49.95
Beef & chicken fajita, grilled shrimp, jalapeno sausage, queso asado, nopales, green onion, chile toreado, & chicharron all in our smoking hot molcajete and topped with salsa tlalqupaque!
- Fajita Mixta x2$45.95
Beef & chicken fajita & jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Mixta x4$91.95
Beef & chicken fajita & jalapeño sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Texas Favoritos
- Don Burrito
Homemade burrito tortilla filled with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita. Served with fries. Add queso +1.50
- Flautas A La Mexicana$15.95
Topped w/queso fresco, crema, lettuce,tomato, sliced avocado and avocado cream sauce jalapeno toreado
- Tamal Plate$15.95
Three homemade pork or chicken tinga tamales topped w/chili gravy, american cheese. Onions upon request.
House Specialties
- Milanesa De Pollo Special$18.95
Thinly tenderized chicken breast breaded with our homemade mexican seasoning. Add fried egg or melted cheese +$4
- Pechugas Divorciadas$19.95
Two (2) grilled chicken breasts with your choice of two (2) sauce toppings: chipotle & spinach | diabla | a-la-mexicana | mushroom gratinada (au gratin).
- Carnitas Special$20.95
Tender marinated pork garnished w/our marinated red onions, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream & tomatillo sauce.
- Chile Relleno Special$17.95
Breaded poblano pepper filled with aztecan picadillo and topped with ranchero sauce and melted monterey chees
- Steak A La Mexicana Special$24.95
Diced beef fajita sauteed in tomato, onion & jalapeño. Your choice of mild or very spicy.
Mar Specialties
- Pescado Al Mojo$23.95
- Camaron Al Mojo$23.95
- Pescado Relleno$24.95
8oz fish fillet stuffed w/sauteed spinach, mushrooms & grilled shrimp topped w/ our signature magda sauce.
- Seafood Platter$22.95
A golden brown fried platter w/ shrimp, fish, mushrooms & french fries
- Camaron Almendrado$23.95
- Pulpo "El Valiente"$26.95Out of stock
- Pescado Zarandeado$37.95
- Paella Valenciana$69.95
- Quesadilla Shrimp$19.95
- Enchiladas De Camaron$17.95
- Tacos De Camaron$17.95
- Tacos De Pescado$17.95
Combinations
Grill
Singles
Sides
- Side Guacamole$3.75
- Side Avocado$3.75
- Side Shredded Cheese$3.75
- Side Tomato$3.75
- Side Lettuce$3.75
- Side Pickled Jalapeño$1.50
- Side Fresh Jalapeños$1.50
- Side Sour Cream$3.75
- Side Rice$3.00
- Side White Rice$3.00
- Side Refied Beans$3.00
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Side Charros$3.00
- 3 Tortillas$2.50
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side CCQ$4.00
- Side Pico de gallo$3.75
- Side Chile Toreados$3.50
- 3 Shrimp$5.95
- 3 ounces Fajita$5.95
- 4 oz Habanero sauce$3.95
- sd Jalapeño sausage$5.95
- Dozen Flour Tort$6.00
- Dozen Corn Tort$6.00
- Side Rice and Beans$3.95
Dessert
Desserts
- Mango Mostachon Shake$9.95
- Oreo Shake$9.95
- Mazapan Shake$9.95
- Churro Shake$9.95
- Pan de Elote C/ Nieve$6.95
- Empanada de Fruta$7.95
- Tres Leches C/ Fruta$6.95
- Flan$5.95
- X1 Champurrado C/ Churros$8.95
- X2 Champurrado C/ Churros$17.95
- Gloria Nieve C/ Campechanas$7.95
- Birthday Flan
- Comp Flan
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.95
- Gloria Dulce De Leche Ice Cream$7.95