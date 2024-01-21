Dong Nai 4211 S Lamar Blvd
Food Menu
BAO
BUN
Chef GARDEN
- Chinese Broccoli$12.50
stir fried with garlic sauce
- Bok Choy w/ Garlic Sauce$12.50
stir fried with garlic sauce
- Egg Plant w/ Garlic Sauce$12.50
sweet garlic sauce
- Salt And Pepper Tofu$12.50
- Spicy Lemon Grass Tofu$12.50
- Buddha Delight$12.50
- Crispy Tofu w/ Garlic Sauce$14.00
- Tofu with Mushroom$13.50
- Vietnamese Water Crest Spinach$14.50Out of stock
stir fried with garlic sauce
Specialties
Chef SEA
DONG NAI Singatures
FRIED RICE
NOODLES
- HU TIEU XAO$20.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
- AP CHAO$20.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
- MI XAO MEM$20.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
- Mi Xao DON$20.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
- Lomein$15.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
- Pad Thai$16.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
- Curry Noodles$16.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
PHO
- PHO DONG NAI$14.00
Rare Chopped Filet Mignon, Brisket, Torched Egg, and bread stick.
- PHO BEEF RIP$16.00
- PHO STEAK$12.00
- PHO BRISKET$12.00
- PHO CHICKEN$12.00
- Pho Havin' It$14.00
Filet Mignon, Brisket, Meatballs, Tendon, and Tripe
- Pho Ocean$19.00
- PHO MEATBALL$12.00
- PHO SEAFOOD$12.00
- PHO SHRIMP$11.00
- PHO TRIO$12.00
meatballs, brisket, steak
- PHO DUCK$17.00
- PHO PORK BELLY$12.00
- PHO BUDDA$11.00
Soft tofu and seasonal veggies. (V)
- PHO LONELY$8.00
RICE
- RICE PORK$12.00
Grilled Pork served with broken rice and side salad.
- RICE BEEF$12.00
Grilled Beef served with broken rice and side salad.
- RICE CHICKEN$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast served with broken rice and side salad.
- RICE SHRIMP$12.00
Grilled Tiger Shrimp (T/ON) served with broken rice and side salad.
- RICE TOFU$12.00
Tofu stir fried with house lemongrass sauce served with broken rice and side salad.
- Fried Egg Rice Plate$10.00
3 Fried Egg served with broken rice and side salad.
- Pork Chop Rice Plate & Fried egg$15.00
ROLL
SANDWICHES
SOUPS
- Egg Drop Soup$3.00
Our Take on Egg Drop Soup.
- Hot & Sour Soup$3.00
Our take on Hot and Sour Soup.
- Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Thai Style Hot and Sour Soup.
- Crab Meat Asparagus Soup$8.50Out of stock
Traditional Vietnamese Crab soup with egg garnished with fresh chives.
- Seafood Hot And Sour Soup$8.50
- Large HHS$6.00
- EDS LARGE$6.00
- Large Dumpling Soup$9.00
- Dumpling Soup$5.00
- TOM KHA CK$5.00
- TOM KHA SH$5.00
- TOM KHA TOFU$5.00
Starter
- Salt And Pepper Calamari (App)$9.00
Fried Calamari served with a side of our house mayo sauce.
- Pork Dumpling (7)$7.00
Pork dumplings to your liking.
- Crab Rangoon (5)$5.00
Crab meat mixed with fresh cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin.
- Edamame$6.00
- Shumai$12.00
- Veggie Dumplings (7)$7.00
- Chicken Wings$10.00
- Crispy Honey Shrimp$10.00
- Fried Brussel Spouts with Bacon and Spicy Mayo$8.00
- Giant Freshwater Prawn$18.00Out of stock
- Cheesy Corn$8.00
Drink Menu
Drinks
- Ice Tea$2.00
Freshly Brewed Tea.
- Hot Tea$2.00
Jasmine, Oolong, or Green Tea.
- Vietnamese Condensed Coffee$4.50
Freshly Brewed Vietnamese Coffee served with Condense Milk.
- Salted Coffee$6.00
- Green Matcha Tea$4.00
Green Matcha Tea topped with Half & Half.
- Homemade Lemonade$4.00
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade.
- Lychee Lemonade$4.50
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Lychee Pulps.
- Sprite$2.00
Bottle.
- Coke$2.00
Bottle.
- Dr Pepper$2.00
Bottle.
- Diet Coke$2.00
Bottle.
- Thai Tea$4.00
- Sugar Cane$6.00Out of stock
- Plum Lemonade$4.50
- TopoChico$3.50
- Fresh Coconut Juice$6.00
- Ube Coffee$6.00
- Ube Thai Tea$6.00
Tropical Refreshers
Dinner Menu
Dinner
- Fried Rice$15.00
Fresh Basil stir fried with
- Lomein$15.00
- Kung Pao$15.00
Our Kung Pao sauce stir fried with
- Szechuan$15.00
Our Szechuan sauce stir fried with
- Mixed Veggies$15.00
Seasonal Veggies stir fried in brown sauce.
- Spicy Basil$15.00
Our brown sauce stir fried with fresh basil and jalapeños.
- Sweet And Sour$15.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our homemade Sweet and Sour sauce.
- General Tso Chicken$15.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our General Tso sauce.
- Orange Chicken$15.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our Orange sauce.
- Broccoli$15.00
- Garlic Sauce$15.00
- Moo Goo Gai Pan$15.00
Alcohol
Wine
- Radius Merlot$6.00
- Cardiff Merlot$5.00
- Cardiff Chardonnay$5.00
- Governors Bay Sauvignon Blanc$6.00
- Mato Bay Marlborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc$5.00
- Butter Field Station Chardonnay$4.00
- Crimson Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon$5.50
- ED Edmundo Cabernet Sauvignon$5.00
- Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc$5.00
- Double Black Paso Robles$7.00
Sake
- Gekkeikan$5.00
- Plum Gekkeikan$26.00
- Black And Gold$35.00
- Hana Lychee$5.00
- Hana Peach$5.00
- Mio Sparking Sake$15.00
- Sho Chiku Bai "Nigori"$18.00
- Joto "Junmai"$19.00
- Sho Chiku Bai " Ginjo"$18.00
- Hakutsuru Draft Sake$10.00
- "Nigori" White Peach$15.00
- Junmai Sake Fu-ki$23.00
- Kuromatsu Junmai Daiginjo$30.00
- Tyzu Ginjo Junmai$46.00
- Tyzu Junmai$42.00