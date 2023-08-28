Order Online & Enjoy Courtesy Curbside
Don Gala Pizzeria 1101 W Gate City Blvd
UNCG Slices
Specials
18" Pizza 2 Reg Top
$21.00
XL Pizza w/ 2 Reg Toppings
12" 1 Reg Top & 6 Wings
$22.00
Our Small Pizza w/ 1 Reg Topping & 6 Wings
18" 1 Reg Top & 10 Wings
$33.00
Our XL Pizza w/ 1 Reg Topping & 10 Wings
18" 1 Reg Top & 20 Wings
$45.50
Enjoy our XL Pizza w/ 1 Reg Topping & 20 wings
2 - 18" 1 Reg Top each & 20 Wings
$64.00
Enjoy Our Family Package 2 XL pizzas, 1 Top each & 20 Wings
2 18" Pizza 2 Reg Top Each
$42.00
2 XL pizza w/ 2 Reg Toppings each
Gourmet Pies
Da Butcher
pep, ham, bacon, sausage, and beef
Roni Hot Honey
Pep w/ a Hot Honey Drizzle
Don Supreme
Pep, Sausage, Mushroom, onion, green pepper
Da Vegg
Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Tomato, & Black Olives
Queen Rita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil & Parm
Bianca
Famous White Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Ricotta, Topped w/ Garlic & Parsley
Buffalo Chick
Breaded Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizz
Chick Bacon Ranch
Breaded Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon & Bacon Ranch
BBQ Chick
Breaded Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Spicy BBQ Drizz
Wings
Appz
Stromboli/Calzone
