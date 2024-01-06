Skip to Main content
Dons Daiquiris 4447 Highway 1 S.
Dons Daiquiris 4447 Highway 1 S.
Wings
Don's Favorites
Sides & Sauces
Drinks (Liquor Must Be Ordered at the Bar)
Wings
6 Boneless Wing Combo
$10.20
10 Boneless Wing Combo
$12.89
15 Boneless Wing Combo
$19.78
6 Bone In Combo
$12.88
12 Bone In Combo
$14.85
15 Bone In Combo
$22.38
6 Bone In (No Fries)
$8.78
10 Bone In (No Fries)
$12.98
15 Bone In (No Fries)
$18.95
Don's Favorites
Voodoo Eggrolls
$13.38
Chicken Chimichanga
$8.10
Shrimp Chimichanga
$8.89
Fried Turkey Wing (With Fries)
$9.29
Fried Rotel Balls
$9.89
Don's Famous Chicken & Waffles
$10.29
Rotel Fries
$9.29
Mozzy Sticks
$7.79
Sides & Sauces
Extra Ranch
$2.00
Extra Blue Cheese
$2.00
Side of Fries
$3.99
Drinks (Liquor Must Be Ordered at the Bar)
Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Dons Daiquiris 4447 Highway 1 S. Location and Ordering Hours
(225) 588-9283
4447 Highway 1 S., Port Allen, LA 70767
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
