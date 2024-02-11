Donut Villa 5875 W Vernor Hwy
Donuts
- Glazed$1.79
- Sugar Raised$1.79
- French Krueller$1.79
- White Coconut$1.79
- Peanut$1.79
- Old Fashioned Plain$1.79
- Cinnamon Sugar$1.79
- Old Fashioned Sprinkles$1.79
- Chocolate Frosted$1.79
- Vanilla Sprinkles$1.79
- Chocolate Sprinkles$1.79
- Strawberry Sprinkles$1.79
- Blueberry Glazed$1.79
- Buttermilk Glazed$1.79
- Chocolate Glazed$1.79
- Red Velvet Glazed$1.79
- Cherry Glazed$1.79
- Apple Crisp Glazed$1.79
- Jelly Frosted$1.79
- Strawberry Frosted$1.79
- Custard$1.79
- Bavarian$1.79
- Boston Crunch$1.79
- Lemon Filled$1.79
- Apple Spice$1.79
- Apple Krumble$1.79
- Bowtie$2.85
- Cinnamon Roll$2.95
- Apple Friter$3.25
- Long John$2.85
- Maple Bacon$2.39
- Marzapan$2.39
- White Cream$2.39
- Fruity Pebbles$2.39
- Oreo$2.39
- Strawberry Shortcake$2.39
- Smores$2.39
- 10 Pack$2.99
- 20 Pack$5.99
Hot Drinks
- Small Coffee$2.39
- Large Coffee$2.69
- Extra Large Coffee$2.99
- Small Double Double$2.39
- Small Triple Triple$2.39
- Small Tea$2.25
- Large Tea$2.55
- Extra Large Tea$2.75
- Large Double Double$2.69
- Large Triple Triple$2.69
- Small Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Large Hot Chocolate$2.89
- Extra Large Hot Chocolate$3.19
- Extra Large Double Double$2.99
- Extra Large Triple Triple$2.99
- Small Cappucino$3.49
- Large Cappucino$3.89
- Extra Large Cappucino$4.19
Donut Villa 5875 W Vernor Hwy Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 363-2674
Closed