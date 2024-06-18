Doodle Noodle Bar USF 1202 East Fowler Avenue
Appetizers
- Dumplings
Our steamed dumplings come in your choice of dumpling. (Edamame, Pork, or Chicken) Garnished with scallions.Served with a citrusy ponzu sauce.$5.50
- Pan Seared Dumplings
Our steamed and cripsy pan-fried dumplings come in your choice of dumpling. (Edamame, Pork, or Chicken) Garnished with scallions. Served with a citrusy ponzu sauce.$6.00
- Fried Pork Eggrolls
Deep Fried wonton wraps filled with minced pork, taro, carrots, mushroom, onions, and egg. Served with sweet chili sauce.$8.00
- Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
Deep Fried wonton wraps filled with cabbage, carrots, onion. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)$4.50
- Fried Tofu (Not GF)
Deep fried tofu topped with fried onion, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro. Served with Sweet chili sauce.$5.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Deep fried shrimp tempura topped with scallions. Served Sweet Chili Sauce.$7.00
- Krab Rangoon
Wonton dumplings filled with imitation krabmeat, cream cheese, and onions. Served with sweet chili sauce.$5.50
- Beef Jerky
Thinly sliced steak cuts marinated and flash fried, sweet & savory Beef strips topped with sesame seeds and scallions. served with Spicy o’ Siet sauce$7.95
- Mimi's Wings$10.95
Fresh Summer Rolls
Salads
Entrees
- Seafood Delight
Glass noodles, Shrimp, garlic, steamed & Fried krabstick, fishball, Shrimp tempura, Kimchi sauce, scallion, Cilantro$16.00
- Spicy Ramen
ramen, eye round steak, Fire sauce, cilantro, scallions, jalapeno, corn. (use caution!)$14.00
- House Noodles
Rice noodles, Chicken, Garlic, House Sauce, Eggs, scallions, peanuts, lime, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro.$14.00
- Oh! So GOOOD
Udon, Brisket, kimchi, kimchi sauce, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds$14.00
- The Vong Way
garlic, ramen, spicy House Sauces, chicken, shrimp, scallions,bok choy,mushroom. cucumber, cilantro, lime, fried garlic.$15.00
- Divine Noodz$16.00
- Red Light Special
Glass Noodles, chicken, cucumber, carrot, beansprouts, onion, cilantro, scallions, lime, fried onions served in a red curry broth.$15.00
- Pork Belly Heaven
beef broth, ramen, pork belly, bok choy, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, scallions, fried onion, fried garlic.$15.00
- Too Many Dumplings
veggie broth, ramen, 3 veggie dumplings, 3 chicken dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, scallions, fried onion, fried garlic.$16.00
- Fiery Noodles
beef broth, udon, rare* eye round steak , fire sauce, onions, mushroom,corn, bok choy, cilantro, scallions. (Use Caution!)$14.00
- Chicky Chicky$15.00
- Steak Pho
Beef Broth, Rice noodles, rare* eye round steak. Onions, scallions, cilantro.$14.00
- Chicken Pho
Beef Broth, rice noodles, chicken, onions, scallions, cilantro. Fried onion, fried garlic.$14.00
- Veggie Pho
Veggie Broth, rice noodles, steamed tofu, corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrots, Onions, scallions, cilantro, fried onion, fried garlic.$14.00
- Seafood Pho$16.00
- Oxtail Pho
Beef broth, rice noodles, oxtail, rare* eye round steak, brisket, Onions, scallions, cilantro.$22.00
- Short Rib Pho
Beef broth, rice noodles, short rib, rare* eye round steak, brisket, Onions, scallions, cilantro.$24.00
- Pho-Let Mignon
Beef broth, rice noodles, pittsburgh style filet, brisket, Onions, scallions, cilantro.$27.00
- Combo-Nation Pho$15.00
- Buddha Bowl
Fried tofu, rice, pickled veggies, cucumber, nori sheets, sesame seeds. Served with sweet thai chili sauce.$14.00
- Cow-A-Bunga Bowl
seasoned steak, kimchi, pickled veggies, rice, spring mix, cucumber, sesame seeds, scallions,cilantro, hard boiled egg, Served with Spicy o’ Siet sauce$14.00
- Hei Hei Bowl
seasoned Chicken, rice, spring mix,pickled veggies, scallions, cilantro, Cucumber. Served with red curry sauce.$14.00
- Peppa Pig Bowl$14.00
- RIB N RICE RIOT
Slow-cooked short rib removed off the bone then pan-seared with our special house seasoning. Served with pickled veggies, kimchi, cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, and our (Spicy Lao Sauce) O'siet sauce on the side.$24.00
- Cluck-A-Doodle
vermicelli noodles, Seasoned chicken, spring mix, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, peanuts, fried onion, fried garlic, onion, cilantro, scallions. Served with a fried veggie spring roll and our homemade sweet fish sauce.$14.00
- Bubba Shrimp
vermicelli noodles, Seasoned shrimp, spring mix, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, peanuts, fried onion, fried garlic, onion, cilantro, scallions. Served with a fried veggie spring roll and our homemade sweet fish sauce.$14.00
- The Original
vermicelli noodles, homemade lao pork eggroll, spring mix, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, peanuts, fried onion, fried garlic, onion, cilantro, scallions. Served with a fried veggie spring roll and our homemade sweet fish sauce.$14.00
- The Vegetarian Bowl$14.00
- Wicked Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced tuna, avocado, pickled veggies, cucumber, kimchi,rice, tartare sauce, Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, Scallions & nori sheets$14.00
- Slammin Salmon Poke Bowl
Diced salmon, avocado, pickled veggies, cucumber, kimchi,rice, tartare sauce, Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, Scallions & nori sheets$14.00
Kid's Meals
Additional Add-Ons On the Side
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Strawberry
sweet and refreshing strawberry lemonade.$6.50
- Peach
sweet and refreshing peach lemonade.$6.50
- Passionate
sweet, tart, and refreshing passionfruit lemonade.$6.50
- Watermelon
A refreshing watermelon lemonade. Topped off with a hint of passionfruit$6.50
- Blueberry$6.50
- Dragonfruit$6.50
- Plain$6.50
- Thai Iced Tea
A Sweet and creamy beverage that originates from Thailand. This drink comprises mainly four components - black tea, sugar, spices and a splash of half and half.$6.50
- Viet Iced Coffee
Vietnamese cold brew coffee mixed with condensed milk. Sweet and strong.$6.50
- Strawberries N' Cream
A sweet and delicious strawberry cream served with whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. (CONTAINS MILK)$6.50
- Doodle Milk Tea
Sweeten original black milk tea made with non-dairy creamer. Taste like hazelnut.$6.50
- Mango Milk Tea
Sweeten original mango black milk tea made with non-dairy creamer. Sweet and creamy. Tastes like mango ice cream$6.50
- Taro Milk Tea
Sweeten original taro black milk tea made with non-dairy creamer. Tastes like a creamy sweet potato$6.50
- HoneyDew Milk Tea$6.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.50
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.50
- Cookies N Cream$6.50
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Apple juice$4.00