Doppio Zero - San Carlos 617 Laurel Avenue
Soup Of The Day
Little Gem Salad
Little gem ceasar lettuce, marinate anchovies, watermelon radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, anchovies avocado dressing
Olive Plate
Assorted Mediterranean olives, Served warm with lemon zest
Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Pancetta, (BACON) Parmigiano Reggiano, red wine vinegar
Cauliflower
Sautéed Cauliflower, with red onions, black currants, toasted pine nuts, bread crumbs
Polpettine
Neapolitan style meatballs (beef, sausage) in a spicy tomato sauce, Served with grilled bread
Croquette
Homemade Potato croquette with Gruyere cheese, Parmesan cheese, leeks, parsley, served with truffle fondue
Broccolini
Sautéed broccolini, olive oil, garlic, Italian chilies
Polpo alla Griglia
Grilled Mediterranean octopus, served with arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, anchovies dressing
Prosciutto e Burrata
24mo Prosciutto di Parma. fresh Burrata cheese
Beets
Yellow and red beets with stracciatella cheese, balsamic, olive oil, toasted hazelnut
Truffle French Fries
Shoes strings fries with truffle oil
Fettuccine Short Ribs
Homemade egg fettuccine with slow braised short ribs in a Chianti red wine reduction sauce, shaved Parmigiano cheese
Spaghetti Estivi
Homemade tube pasta with braised Pork ragu' in a crushed San Marzano sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Lasagna
Neapolitan meat lasagna, made with (veal, beef, pork) tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
Delizia
Homemade Fettuccine pasta, with Oyster mushrooms, fresh asparagus, cherry tomato, shallots, garlic, white wine sauce
Ravioli
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
Marechiaro
Homemade squid ink tagliolini, jumbo scallops, clams, roasted garlic, in light spicy tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
Bufalina Pizza
San Marzano tomato. fresh imported buffalo mozzarella, basil
Pulcinella Pizza
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
Salsiccia Pizza
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, light spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, black olives
La Carne
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Spanish chorizo, Italian sausage
Diavola Pizza
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, spicy Spanish chorizo, arugula
Jalapeño Pizza
San Marzano Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Italian salami, spicy Italian sausage, leeks, basil, jalapeño
Fungo Pizza
Wild Mushrooms, goat cheese, fontina cheese, thyme, truffle oil, Italian chilies
Formaggi & Sage
Fior di latte mozzarella, gorgonzola, Fontina, parmesan cheese, Sage
Capocollo Pizza
Fior di latte mozzarella, sauteed broccoli rabe, Italian hot ground sausage, Parmigiano cheese, basil
Mortadella Pizza
Fior di latte mozzarella, Italian mortadella, burrata cheese, crumble pistacchio
DoppioZero Pizza
Burrata cheese, 24 months Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
Calzone
Fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, San Marzano tomato, mushrooms, salami, Ham, and basil
Fried Calzone
Fried pizza filled with Smoked fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Ham, Italian salami, black pepper
Prosciutto e Figs Pizza
Homemade fried dough and oven baked with San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Bistecca Griglia
11oz Grilled Black Angus Ribeye steak Served with roasted potatoes
Salmone Griglia
Fresh grilled salmon, in guazzetto sauce, served with fresh vegetable
Zuppa Pesce
Seafood Stew, clams, Mussels, calamari, shrimp, fresh fish in a light spicy tomato broth
Melanzane Parmigiana
Homemade Neapolitan style layers of eggplant with basil, buffalo mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and roasted tomato puree
MARKET
Baguette Bread
Farina Caputo "00" 1kg
4 Melanzane Parmigiana Pkg
4 portions of our Homemade Parmigiana Served on an aluminum small tray
4 Lasagna Pkg
4 portions of our Homemade Lasagna
Polpette Tray
Fettuccine 9oz
Spinach Ravioli 10oz
Squid Ink Spaghetti 9oz
Gnocchi 11 oz
Flour, water, semolina
Pizza Dough
Fresh Mozzarella Grande 2x4oz
Burrata Truffle
Parmigiano Shaved 5oz
Parmigiano Grated 5oz
Chorizo Picante Palacio
Arrabbiata Sauce 16oz
Bolognese Sauce 16oz
Homemade with pork veal and beef, celery, carrots, onions, tomato sauce