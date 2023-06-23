Doppio Zero - San Carlos 617 Laurel Avenue


KID MENU

Kid Penne Bolognese

$12.00

Kid Spag Bolognese

$12.00

Kid Spaghetti Burro

$10.00

Kid Penne Burro

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Pomodoro

$10.00

Kid Penne Pomodoro

$10.00

kid Plain Penne

$10.00

Kid Plain Spaghetti

$10.00

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Polpette

$15.00

Kid Penne Pollo

$15.00

TOGO-MENU

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Little Gem Salad

$14.00

Little gem ceasar lettuce, marinate anchovies, watermelon radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, anchovies avocado dressing

Olive Plate

$8.00

Assorted Mediterranean olives, Served warm with lemon zest

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Pancetta, (BACON) Parmigiano Reggiano, red wine vinegar

Cauliflower

$15.00

Sautéed Cauliflower, with red onions, black currants, toasted pine nuts, bread crumbs

Polpettine

$14.00

Neapolitan style meatballs (beef, sausage) in a spicy tomato sauce, Served with grilled bread

Croquette

$14.00

Homemade Potato croquette with Gruyere cheese, Parmesan cheese, leeks, parsley, served with truffle fondue

Broccolini

$8.00

Sautéed broccolini, olive oil, garlic, Italian chilies

Polpo alla Griglia

$18.00

Grilled Mediterranean octopus, served with arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, anchovies dressing

Prosciutto e Burrata

$20.00

24mo Prosciutto di Parma. fresh Burrata cheese

Beets

$15.00

Yellow and red beets with stracciatella cheese, balsamic, olive oil, toasted hazelnut

Truffle French Fries

$8.00

Shoes strings fries with truffle oil

Fettuccine Short Ribs

$24.00

Homemade egg fettuccine with slow braised short ribs in a Chianti red wine reduction sauce, shaved Parmigiano cheese

Spaghetti Estivi

$19.00

Homemade tube pasta with braised Pork ragu' in a crushed San Marzano sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Lasagna

$22.00

Neapolitan meat lasagna, made with (veal, beef, pork) tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil

Delizia

$20.00

Homemade Fettuccine pasta, with Oyster mushrooms, fresh asparagus, cherry tomato, shallots, garlic, white wine sauce

Ravioli

$21.00

Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce

Marechiaro

$24.00

Homemade squid ink tagliolini, jumbo scallops, clams, roasted garlic, in light spicy tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil

Bufalina Pizza

$24.00

San Marzano tomato. fresh imported buffalo mozzarella, basil

Pulcinella Pizza

$19.00

Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top

Salsiccia Pizza

$22.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, light spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, black olives

La Carne

$20.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Spanish chorizo, Italian sausage

Diavola Pizza

$22.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, spicy Spanish chorizo, arugula

Jalapeño Pizza

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Italian salami, spicy Italian sausage, leeks, basil, jalapeño

Fungo Pizza

$24.00

Wild Mushrooms, goat cheese, fontina cheese, thyme, truffle oil, Italian chilies

Formaggi & Sage

$20.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, gorgonzola, Fontina, parmesan cheese, Sage

Capocollo Pizza

$24.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, sauteed broccoli rabe, Italian hot ground sausage, Parmigiano cheese, basil

Mortadella Pizza

$24.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, Italian mortadella, burrata cheese, crumble pistacchio

DoppioZero Pizza

$26.00

Burrata cheese, 24 months Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo

Calzone

$21.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, San Marzano tomato, mushrooms, salami, Ham, and basil

Fried Calzone

$21.00

Fried pizza filled with Smoked fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Ham, Italian salami, black pepper

Prosciutto e Figs Pizza

$24.00

Homemade fried dough and oven baked with San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Bistecca Griglia

$38.00

11oz Grilled Black Angus Ribeye steak Served with roasted potatoes

Salmone Griglia

$28.00

Fresh grilled salmon, in guazzetto sauce, served with fresh vegetable

Zuppa Pesce

$34.00

Seafood Stew, clams, Mussels, calamari, shrimp, fresh fish in a light spicy tomato broth

Melanzane Parmigiana

$19.00

Homemade Neapolitan style layers of eggplant with basil, buffalo mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and roasted tomato puree

MARKET

Baguette Bread

$8.00
Farina Caputo "00" 1kg

$5.00

4 Melanzane Parmigiana Pkg

$54.00

4 portions of our Homemade Parmigiana Served on an aluminum small tray

4 Lasagna Pkg

$54.00

4 portions of our Homemade Lasagna

Polpette Tray

$40.00
Fettuccine 9oz

$9.00
Spinach Ravioli 10oz

$14.00
Squid Ink Spaghetti 9oz

$11.00
Gnocchi 11 oz

$9.00

Flour, water, semolina

Pizza Dough

$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella Grande 2x4oz

$8.00

Burrata Truffle

$16.00

Parmigiano Shaved 5oz

$5.00

Parmigiano Grated 5oz

$5.00
Chorizo Picante Palacio

$13.50

Arrabbiata Sauce 16oz

$10.00
Bolognese Sauce 16oz

$14.00

Homemade with pork veal and beef, celery, carrots, onions, tomato sauce

Fondue Truffle Sauce 16oz

$14.00
Short Ribs Sauce 16oz

$16.00