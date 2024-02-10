Dora Lane
Breakfast Entrees
- Bacon Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$8.50
Scrambled Egg, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Bravado Black Pepper Biscuit
- Sausage Egg & Pepperjack Biscuit$8.50
Scrambled Egg, Pork Sausage, Pepperjack, Bravado Black Pepper Biscuit
- Turkey Sausage Sandwich$9.00
Scrambled Egg Whites, Red Roasted Pepper Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Turkey Sausage, Baby Arugula
- Ham & Havarti Frittata$8.50
Smoked Ham, Havarti Cheese, Egg, Arugula Side Salad
- Veggie Frittata$8.50
Spinach, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Pepperjack, Egg, Arugula Side Salad (Vegetarian)
- Dora's Breakfast Taco$4.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar, Side House Salsa
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Plain Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Almond Granola, Honey (Vegetarian)
- Chia Seed Pudding Parfait$8.00
Maple Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding, Toasted Coconut & Almonds, Fresh Berries (Vegan)
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.25Out of stock
One Bravado Black Pepper Biscuit, 4oz Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Sides
- Seasonal Fruit$5.00
Cantalope, Honey Dew, Pineapple, Grapes, Strawberries (Vegan)
- Bravado Black Pepper Biscuits$4.00Out of stock
Two Freshly Baked Black Pepper Biscuits, Honey Butter, House Dr Pepper Jelly (Vegetarian)
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Red Onion (Vegan)
- Pork Sausage$3.00
Two Pork Sausage Patties
- Hickory Smoked Bacon$3.00
Three Slices of Hickory Smoked Bacon
- Impossible Sausage Patties$4.00
Two Impossible Sausage Patties (Vegan)
- Turkey Sausage Patties$4.00
Two Turkey Sausage Patties
Beverages
- Coffee$3.50
Noble Coyote French Pressed, 12 oz
- Coffee for a Group$20.00
Noble Coyote French Pressed, 10-12 Servings, Cups, Creamer, Sweeteners
- Simply OJ$3.75
- Simply Cranberry Cocktail$3.75
- Celsius Grape Energy Drink$4.00
- Celsius Kiwi Guava Energy Drink$4.00
- High Brew Cold Coffee Brew$4.75
- Fiji Bottled Water$3.50
- Ozarka Bottled Water$2.00