Dorado
Food
Antojitos
Tacos
Burritos
- Classic Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with meat, beans, slaw, salsa, rice, and Monterey Jack cheese served with side of greens
- Burrito Bowl$15.00
Meat, greens, rice, beans, salsa, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Chimichanga$17.00
Deep-fried burrito filled with meat, peppers, caramelized onions, and Monterey Jack cheese served over rice with crema and cilantro
Enchiladas
- Dorado's Original$17.00
1 piece of 10" flour tortilla stuffed with meat, cheese, and housemade red enchilada sauce served with a side of greens
- Traditional Enchiladas$17.00
2 pieces of 6" corn tortillas stuffed with meat, cheese, and red enchilada sauce, topped with Mexican crema, and served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Molé$18.00
2 pieces 6" corn tortillas stuffed with meat, cheese, and housemade molé sauce, topped with Mexican crema, and served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Verde$17.00
2 pieces corn tortillas stuffed with meat, cheese, and housemade verde sauce, topped with Mexican crema, and served with rice and beans
- Cast Iron Enchilada$17.00
Sizzling cast iron skillet with layers of corn tortilla, meat, rice, beans, peppers, onions, cheese, and red enchilada sauce
Sandwiches
Entrées
- El Plato Grande$19.00
Rice, beans, and a choice of chicken, pork, or beef topped with melted cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and chips
- Mexican Spicy Fish$23.00
Spice rubbed mahi-mahi filet sautéed with tomato, onion, jalapeño, and lime served over rice
- Chicken Mole$19.00
Pulled chicken in housemade mole sauce, with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Seared Steak Fajitas$25.00
Seared flat iron steak with caramelized onions, peppers, flour tortillas, with a side of rice, salsa verde, sour cream, and guacamole
- Spicy Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Spicy sautéed morita shrimp with caramelized onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, and flour tortillas with slaw, guacamole, and sour cream