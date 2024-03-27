Doragon Eatery
Utensils
Appetizers
- Japanese Curry Poutine$12.00
hand cut fries | Japanese golden curry | scallions | sunny side egg | togarashi
- Beef Short Rib Poutine$15.00
hand cut fries | beef gravy | braised beef short rib | cheese curds
- Edamame$10.00
Edamame | yuzu chili garlic sauce
- Crispy Chive Dumplings$12.00
ginger yuzu dipping sauce
- Som-Tum Pu$14.00
green papaya | chili | lime | fish sauce | black garlic | tomatoes | palm sugar | salted crab | dried shrimp
- Chips & Dip$10.00
crispy shrimp crackers | Thai massaman curry peanut sauce | ground pork | sliced cucumber
- Harumaki$12.00
(5) Crispy Vegetable Spring rolls served with house sweet chili sauce.
- Takoyaki$10.00
A popular street food in Japan, batter filled with chopped octopus, topped with Takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayonnaise.
- Okonomiyaki$12.00
- Gyoza (7)$12.00
Small Plates
- House Green Salad$6.00
Little leaf farms crisp greens | cucumber | vine-ripened tomatoes | bell peppers | choice of dressing
- Japanese Curry Rice$6.00
white jasmine rice | Japanese curry
- Corn & Edamame Salad$6.00
roasted corn | edamame | shallots | scallions | citrus dressing
- Miso Slaw$6.00
cabbage | carrots | miso aioli
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Traditional Japanese wakame seaweed salad served over a bed of sliced cucumbers.
- Chuka Iiadko$9.00
Japanese seasoned, marinated baby octopus.
- Ika Sansai Salad$9.00
Tender squid tossed with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, ginger, sesame oil and rice wine served over a bed of spring mix.
- Chuka Hotate$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura (3)$6.00
- White Rice$4.00
Chicken Wings
Japanese Ramen
- Miso Ramen$18.00
choice of protein | wavey ramen noodles | ajitama | enoki mushrooms | roasted corn | scallions Contains Wheat / Gluten
- Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
rich pork paitan broth | tonkotsu ramen noodles | choice of protein | wood ear mushrooms | takana | ajitama | scallions contains wheat/gluten
- Chicken Ramen$18.00
chicken bone stock | wavey ramen noodles | choice of protein | ajitama | menma | roasted corn | scallions | crispy garlic | sesame oil can be made Gluten-Free
- Doragon Hellfire$19.00
choice of broth | black garlic tare | secret blend of chilis | choice of protein | ajitama | takana | roasted sweet corn | chili threads | nori Disclaimer: Level 2 & 3 are Extremely spicy. Order at your own risk. We will not give refunds if they are too spicy!
- Green Curry Ramen$18.00
Thai green curry | coconut milk | fish sauce | choice of protein | fresh rice noodles | wood ear mushroom | bell peppers | bamboo shoots | scallions
- TanTan Ramen$18.00
Creamy sesame broth | Japanese Soboro, fresh ground pork cooked in seasoned shoyu | baby shanghai bok choy | matsutake shoyu bean sprouts | scallions | nori
Burgers
- Classic Smash Burger$16.00
house-blend smash patty | aged cheddar | lettuce | tomato | shaved red onion | grilled bun
- Mushroom Umami Burger$18.00
house-blend smash patty | umami dust | house melting cheese | sauteed exotic mushrooms | grilled bun
- The Dragon Burger$18.00
house-blend smash patty | ghost pepper cheddar | fried fresno chilis | hellfire ketchup | lettuce | tomato | shaved red onions | grilled bun
Entrees
- Pork Belly Sandwich$16.00
thick cut pork belly | miso maple glaze | house melty cheese | over easy duck egg | shokupan | butter | served with hand cut fries.
- Katsu Sando$16.00
pork or chicken katsu | shokupan | butter | dijon mustard | tonkatsu sauce | thin sliced cabbage | served with handcut fries
- Yum Yum Noodle Soup$17.00
rich chicken bone broth | fish sauce | fresh rice noodles | bean sprouts | lime | fresh ground pork | roasted BBQ Pork | fish balls | scallions | preserved cabbage | crispy garlic | white pepper
- Thai Peanut Noodles$15.00
Wavey ramen noodles tossed with house peanut sauce and cilantro. Topped with chicken chashu, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, peanut sauce and chopped peanuts.
- Udon Noodle Soup$17.95
Traditional Japanese tsuyu broth | fresh udon noodles | shrimp tempura & kamaboko | baby bok choy | menma | matsutake bean sprouts and egg. Picture is with beef - update picture soon.
Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
12oz Can of Sprite
- Fanta Orange$3.00
- A&W Root Beer$3.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Water - 12oz$4.00
- Saratoga Still Water - 12oz$3.00
- Moshi Sparkling Matcha Original$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Matcha White Strawberry$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Matcha Coconut$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Yuzu Original$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Oolong Honey$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Oolong White Grape$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Yuzu Red Shiso & Apple$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Yuzu White Peach$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Oolong Lychee$4.00
- Moshi Sparkling Oolong Passion Fruit$4.00
- UCC Creamy Mango Soda$5.00
- UCC Creamy Melon Soda$5.00
- Ramune - Peach$4.00
- Ramune - Orange$4.00
- Ramune - Lychee$4.00
- Ramune - Melon$4.00
- Ramune - Blue Hawaii$4.00
- Ramune - Original$4.00
- Ramune - Strawberry$4.00
- Upgrade Soda to Ice Cream Float$4.00
Frozen glass with 3 scoops of Subzero Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
- Thai iced Tea$5.00
Traditional Thai Iced Tea with choice of milk. This drink comes pre-sweetened and cannot be modified.
- Mitsuya Cider Soda$3.00
- Juroku Cha Japanese Unsweetened Tea$3.00