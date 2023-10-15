DRINKS HOT & COLD

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.85

Single shot of Miscelad'oro espresso.

Americano

Americano

Two shots of Miscelad'Oro espresso in hot water for 12oz, three shots of espresso in hot water for 16oz.

Latte

Latte

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and foam or cold foam. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and mocha syrup. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

Double Miscelad'oro with equal parts milk. Milk is 130 degrees so you can drink it quickly

Honey Nut Latte

Honey Nut Latte

A perfect blend of oat, honey, and hazelnut. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Spiced White Choc Mocha

Spiced White Choc Mocha

White chocolate mocha with cinnamon and nutmeg. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Espresso Fizz Tonic

Espresso Fizz Tonic

Espresso and tonic garnished with an orange wheel. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Traditional Espresso Macchiato

Traditional Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Single or double Miscelad'oro espresso with a dollop of foam on top.**Not a Starbucks Macchiato**

12 oz Iced S'mores Latte

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Iced S'mores Latte

$4.95Out of stock
Honduras (Light Roast) 12oz

Honduras (Light Roast) 12oz

$2.95

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Honduras (Light Roast) 16oz

Honduras (Light Roast) 16oz

$3.15

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Honduras (Light Roast) 20oz

Honduras (Light Roast) 20oz

$3.35

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 12oz

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 12oz

$2.95

Seasonal Organic Dark Roast

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 16oz

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 16oz

$3.15

Seasonal Organic Dark Roast

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 20oz

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 20oz

$3.35

Seasonal Organic Dark Roast

Decaf House Roast 12oz

Decaf House Roast 12oz

$2.95

Decaffeinated Single Origin Organic Bean

Decaf House Roast 16oz

Decaf House Roast 16oz

$3.15

Decaffeinated Single Origin Organic Bean

Decaf House Roast 20oz

Decaf House Roast 20oz

$3.35

Decaffeinated Single Origin Organic Bean

Special Rst 12 oz

$2.95Out of stock

Special Rst 16 oz

$3.15Out of stock

Special Rst 20 oz

$3.35Out of stock
Box Coffee(96oz)

Box Coffee(96oz)

$24.95

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Box Decaf House Roast (96oz)

Box Decaf House Roast (96oz)

$24.95

Decaffeinated Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

12oz Cold Brew

$3.80

Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$4.40

Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$4.90

Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew

12oz Nitro

$4.35

Nitro Infused Rapid Rivers Blend Organic Cold Brew

16oz Nitro

$4.60

Nitro Infused Rapid Rivers Blend Organic Cold Brew

20oz Nitro

$5.00

Nitro Infused Rapid Rivers Blend Organic Cold Brew

Growler Refill

$6.95

Teas & Kombucha

Kombucha, Seasonal Flavor 12 OZ

$5.10Out of stock

Kombucha, Seasonal Flavor 16oz

$7.10Out of stock

Iced Tea (12oz)

$3.05

Steeped and Chilled Black Tea

Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.25

Steeped and Chilled Black Tea

Iced Tea (20oz)

$3.65

Steeped and Chilled Black Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.25

Harney & Sons Tea

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.25

Harney & Sons Tea

Matcha Latte (12oz)

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.60

Harney and Son's Matcha | Milk Order it hot or iced, and try adding a flavor.

Matcha Latte (16oz)

Matcha Latte (16oz)

$5.35

Harney and Son's Matcha | Milk Order it hot or iced, and try adding a flavor.

Red Hot Fog (12oz)

$4.50

Cinnamon tea with cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk/ alt milk.

Red Hot Fog (16oz)

$5.25

Cinnamon tea with cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk/ alt milk.

Chai Latte (12oz)

Chai Latte (12oz)

$3.75
Chai Latte (16oz)

Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.50

London Fog (12oz)

$4.00

Earl grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk.

London Fog (16oz)

$4.75

Earl grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk.

Strawberry Field Matcha (12oz)

$6.00

White Chocolate Matcha Topped with a Strawberry Cold Foam

Strawberry Field Matcha (16oz)

$6.75

DORO Dragonfruit Refresher (16oz)

$4.50

DORO Dragonfruit Refresher (20oz)

$4.95

DORO Dragonfruit Refresher (32oz)

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Choc Sm 12oz

$2.95

Hot Choc Lg 16oz

$3.50

White Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.25

White Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.95

Juice/Milk

Lg Fresh Squeezed OJ (16oz)

$6.65

Sm Fresh Squeezed OJ (12oz)

$4.95

ONLINE TOASTS, LUNCH & DINNER MENU

Toasts Online

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$9.95

Multigrain Toast | Smashed Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Radish | Everything Spice **Contains Gluten, Dairy, & Sesame**

Zo Market Hummus Toast

Zo Market Hummus Toast

$8.95Out of stock

Multigrain Toast | Zohara's Famous Hummus | Zaatar Spice | Daily Local Vegetables **Contains Gluten, Dairy & Sesame**

Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$8.95

Multigrain Toast | Ricotta | Heirloom Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Sandwiches Online

Caprese

Caprese

$9.95

Local Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Arugula | Olive Oil | Sea Salt | Demi Baguette **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Parma Croissant

Parma Croissant

$10.95

House Made Croissant | Prosciutto | Arugula | Olive Oil | Swiss Cheese | Sea Salt **Contains Egg & Dairy**

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

House Made Roast Beef | Bibb Lettuce | Horseradish Aioli | Brioche Roll | **Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy**

The Buff Chic

The Buff Chic

$11.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast | Buffalo Sauce | Blue Cheese | Leaf Lettuce | House Brioche Roll **Contains Diary & Gluten**

Chef's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Garlic Aioli | Celery | House Brioche Roll **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**

House Pastrami

House Pastrami

$13.95

Pastrami | Swiss Cheese | Dijon Mustard | House Rye **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Chicken the Other Way

Chicken the Other Way

$11.95

Crispy fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, chili aioli, brioche roll. **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**

Melt My Cheese Please

Melt My Cheese Please

$7.95

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese | Country Sourdough **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

The King of Wrap

The King of Wrap

$11.95

Flour Tortilla | Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Lettuce | Smashed Avocado | Pickled Onions | Chimichurri **Contains Gluten**

Pig and Fig

$12.95Out of stock

Prosciutto de Parma, fig spread, arugula, provolone on pugliese. **Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds**

Soups Online

Vegan Lentil Soup

$6.95

Garden Vegetables | Green Lentils | Curry | **Vegan**

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Salads Online

DMP Market Salad

DMP Market Salad

$8.95

Hearty lettuces | Carrots | Green Chickpeas | Tomato | Cucumber | House Dressing

DMP Caesar

DMP Caesar

$8.50

Crisp Romaine Hearts | Pecorino | Croutons | Caesar Dressing **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

DMP Mean Green

DMP Mean Green

$9.95

Baby Kale | Frisse | Quinoa | GreenChic Peas | Crispy Brussels Sprouts | Pickled Red Onions | House Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, hardboiled egg, toasted croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing. *Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Garlic

Market Bowls Online

The Main Bowl

The Main Bowl

$12.95

Quinoa | Avocado | Radish | Green Chic Peas | Hummus | Sweet Potato | Chimichurri **Contains Sesame & May Contain Gluten**

DORO Bowl

DORO Bowl

$13.95

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Avocado | Roasted Corn | Pickled Onions | Cherry Tomato | Green Rice | Chimichurri

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.95

Za'atar Chicken | Albanian Salad | Quinoa | Hummus | Pickled Onions | Feta | **Contains Dairy**

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$16.95

Pan Roasted Salmon | Broccoli | Carrots | *Contains: Dairy*

Pizza by the Slice Online

Red Pizza

Red Pizza

$5.50

Tomato Sauce | Garlic | Oregano | Olive Oil **Contains Garlic, Gluten & Dairy**

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Tomato Sauce | Garlic | Oregano | Olive Oil | Mozzarella | Pepperoni **Contains Garlic, Gluten & Dairy**

Slice of the Day

$5.95

Roasted Chicken Online

Whole Chicken Meal

$29.95

Whole Rotisserie Chicken | Choice of 3 Sides & 2 Sauces

Half Chicken Meal

$19.95

Half Rotisserie Chicken | Choice of 2 Sides & 2 Sauces

1/4 Chicken Meal

$11.95

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken | Choice of 1 Side & 1 Sauce

Whole Chicken No Sides

$19.95

Extra Sides Online

Side Truffle Potato

Side Truffle Potato

$4.95

Side Brussels

$4.50
Side Charred Broccoli

Side Charred Broccoli

$4.95

Side Green Rice

$4.95
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Side Market Salad

$4.95
Side Street Corn

Side Street Corn

$4.95
Side Sweet Potato

Side Sweet Potato

$4.95

ONLINE COOKIES & SWEET THINGS

Cookies Online

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cookie

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Cookie | Peanut Butter Chips **Contains Dairy, Nuts, & Gluten**

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie **Contains, Nuts, Dairy & Gluten**

Salted Malted Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie

Salted Malted Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie

$3.25

**Contains Nuts, Dairy & Gluten**

Sweet Things (Individual Size) Online

Classic Eclair

Classic Eclair

$5.95

Bavarian Filling | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.95

Lemon Curd | Meringue **Contains Dairy, Egg, & Gluten**

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.95

Bavarian Cream | Fresh Blackberries **Contains Dairy, Egg & Gluten**

Cheesecake

$6.95
Pistachio Mousse Cake

Pistachio Mousse Cake

$7.95

2 layers of Chocolate cake filled with white chocolate pistachio mousse, covered in white chocolate pistachio glaze **Contains: Dairy, Nuts, and Gluten**

Ferrero Cake SM

Ferrero Cake SM

$7.95

Dark Chocolate Cake | Chocolate Mousse | Hazelnuts | **Contains Dairy, Egg, & Gluten**

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.25

Kahlua & Marsala Soaked Sponge Cake | Mascarpone Cheese | Cocoa Powder **Contains Dairy, Egg & Gluten**

Lakta

Lakta

$7.95

Chocolate Cake | Milk Chocolate Mousse | Chocolate Glaze **Contains Dairy, Egg & Gluten**

Candied Almond Cake SM

Candied Almond Cake SM

$6.95

2 layers of Yellow Sponge cake with Custard Cream filling and Candied Almonds **Contains: Dairy, Nuts, and Gluten**

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95

Red Sponge Cake | Cream Cheese Filing | Red Velvet | Red Ganache | **Contains Dairy & Egg**

Black Forest

Black Forest

$7.95

2 layers of chocolate cake filled with whipped heavy cream, covered with dark chocolate glaze **Contains: Dairy & Gluten**

Cappuccino Mousse

Cappuccino Mousse

$7.95

2 layers of Chocolate cake layers filled with White Chocolate Espresso Mousse **Contains: Dairy & Gluten**

ONLINE GRAB & GO

Online Grab & Go Beverages

Boba Strawberry Lemonade Btl

Boba Strawberry Lemonade Btl

$3.75
DORO Peach Tea Btl

DORO Peach Tea Btl

$3.25
DORO Arnold Palmer Btl

DORO Arnold Palmer Btl

$3.25
DORO Lemonade Btl

DORO Lemonade Btl

$2.75
Fresh Squeezed OJ Btl

Fresh Squeezed OJ Btl

$3.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Pellegrino Small Bottle

Pellegrino Small Bottle

$2.95

DORO MARKETPLACE CATERING

Breakfast Platters

Croissant Platter

$60.00

Assortment of croissants which may include: Classic Butter, Pain Au Chocolate, Bavarian, Chocolate Hazelnut, Almond, Pistachio (Serves 10-12)

Bagel Platter

$32.00

House Baked Bagel & Spreadables (Serves 10-12)

Breakfast Sides & Entrees

Breakfast Potato (Half Pan)

$45.00

Olive Oil Poached, fried, with herbs and spices (Serves 8-10)

Breakfast Potato (Full Pan)

$90.00

Olive Oil Poached, fried, with herbs and spices (Serves 16-20)

BK Bowl (Half Pan)

$60.00

Potatoes, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pastrami, sunny side up eggs, garlic aioli, fresh herbs (Serves 8-10)

BK Bowl (Full Pan)

$120.00

Potatoes, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pastrami, sunny side up eggs, garlic aioli, fresh herbs (Serves 16-20)

Challah French Toast (18 pcs)

$50.00

house made Challah, whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup spiced pepper stew, (Serves 8-10)

Challah French Toast (36 pcs)

$100.00

house made Challah, whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup spiced pepper stew, (Serves16-20)

Belgian Waffles (6 whole cut into quarters)

$50.00

whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup

Belgian Waffles (12 whole cut into quarters)

$100.00

whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup

Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter for 10 ppl

$132.00

choose four sandwiches options (serves 10-12)

Bagged Lunch

Lunch Bagged Meal-$18 Each (Minimum 10)

choice of sandwich, 1 bottled water, 1 chocolate chip cookie, bag of chips

Entrees (Family Style)

DORO Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)

$55.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, green rice, chimichurri

DORO Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)

$105.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, green rice, chimichurri

Main Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)

$48.00

quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri

Main Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)

$95.00

quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri

Mediterranean Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)

$55.00

za’atar chicken, albanian salad, quinoa, hummus, pickled onions

Mediterranean Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)

$105.00

za’atar chicken, albanian salad, quinoa, hummus, pickled onions

Family Salads & Sides

Caesar Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

crispy romaine hearts, pecorino, croutons, garlic dressing

Caesar Full Pan (serves16-20)

$85.00

crispy romaine hearts, pecorino, croutons, garlic dressing

Market Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

hearty lettuces, carrots, green chic peas, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette

Market Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

hearty lettuces, carrots, green chic peas, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette

Mean Green Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$50.00

baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette

Mean Green Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$90.00

baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette

Cobb Salad Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$55.00

Cobb Salad Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$100.00

Green Rice Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

long grain rice, fresh herbs, cumin, coriander

Green Rice Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

long grain rice, fresh herbs, cumin, coriander

Truffle Potatoes Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

crispy olive oil poached potatoes, parmesan, basil, truffle salt

Truffle Potatoes Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

crispy olive oil poached potatoes, parmesan, basil, truffle salt

Roasted Sweet Potato Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

roasted sweet potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potato Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

roasted sweet potatoes

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

crispy brussels sprouts, pickled onions, sherry vinaigrette

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

crispy brussels sprouts, pickled onions, sherry vinaigrette

Street Corn Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

charred corn off the cob, tabasco, parmesan, scallions

Street Corn Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

charred corn off the cob, tabasco, parmesan, scallions

Mac & Cheese Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

house made three cheese sauce, shells

Mac & Cheese Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

house made three cheese sauce, shells

Quinoa Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

steamed quinoa, olive oil

Quinoa Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

steamed quinoa, olive oil

Charred Broccoli Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

Charred Broccoli Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$90.00

A La Carte Beverages

16 oz Fresh OJ

$3.95

house bottled fresh OJ

16 oz Lemonade

$1.85

house bottled fresh lemonade

16 oz Arnold Palmer

$3.25

house bottled ice tea & lemonade

16 oz Strawberry Boba Lemonade

$3.50

house bottled strawberry boba & lemonade

16 oz. Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

house brewed peach tea

12 oz Bottled Water

$2.25

bottled spring water

16 oz Pelligrino Water

$2.95

bottled Pelligrino

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$2.50

local chocolate milk

96 oz. Box of Joe

$24.95

light or dark roast organic drip coffee, cream, sugar, cups

Cookies & Cakes

DORO Cookie Platter

$35.00

4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip

Whole Ferrero Cake

$60.00

dark and milk chocolate mousse with layers of chocolate cake and granulated hazelnuts, covered in milk chocolate hazelnut shell

Whole Candied Almond Cake

$60.00

vanilla sponge cake, filled with candied almond custard, completely smothered in candied almonds

Red Velvet Cake

$60.00

layered red velvet cake filled with cream-cheese cheesecake filling

Disposables

Disposable Chafer Set

$15.00

includes full hotel sheet pan, two sternos, and wire rack

Catering Wrap

$1.25

includes fork, knife, and linen like napkin, spoons + $0.10

Verterra 6" Plate

$1.00

palm leave pressed biodegradable plates

Verterra 9" Plate

$1.25

palm leave pressed biodegradable plates

Serving Tongs

$0.75

plastic serving tong

Serving Spoons

$0.75

plastic serving spoon

Napkins (25)

$3.00

paper napkins