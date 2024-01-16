Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant 910 E Main St
Lunch Menu
Specialty Lunch
- Egg & Sausage Burrito$12.58
Grilled soft Mexican sausage mixed with scrambled eggs and veggies, wrapped in a tortilla covered with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or black beans.
- Egg, Black Bean & Avocado Burrito$12.58
A tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, black beans, and avocados, covered with delicious ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or black beans.
- Lunch Special Combo$12.58
One quesadilla appetizer size with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, or ground beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole as well as a cup of soup; chili con carne, diablo shrimp tequila chowder, or black bean soup.
- Chilaquiles$12.58
Spinach, eggs, green tomatillo sauce, cheese, and corn chips, scrambled all together. Served with rice, refried beans or black beans, and avocado slices.
- Tacos Cantina$12.58
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned grilled steak, chicken or pork. Topped with chopped Spanish onions, cilantro and crumbles of queso blanco (white cheese, similar to feta). Served with one of the following options: rice, refried or black beans, fries, or a cup of soup.
- Carne Asada Lunch$14.90
A flank steak pre-marinated and cooked to your liking, covered with sauteed Spanish onions. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Plain$9.55
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce and tomatoes, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Shredded Meat$11.64
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our shredded meat options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Grilled$12.58
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our grilled meat options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Seafood$13.51
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our seafood options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Burger a la Chon$12.00
Later
Lunch A La Carte
- Enchiladas - Shredded$4.19
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese.
- Enchiladas - Grilled$5.59
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese.
- Enchiladas - Seafood$6.52
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with one of our seafood options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Enchiladas - Veggie$4.19
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with your choice of mixed veggies, cheese or beans, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on veggie and cheese enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese.
- Tacos - Shredded$4.19
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos - Grilled$5.59
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos - Seafood$6.52
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our seafood options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos - Veggie$4.19
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our vegetarian options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Burrito - Shredded$11.64
A large flour tortilla loaded with one of our shredded meat options, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken burritos) or red chile sauce (on beef and pork burritos) then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Grilled$12.11
A large flour tortilla loaded with one of our grilled meat options, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken burritos) or red chile sauce (on beef and pork burritos) then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Seafood$13.04
A large flour tortilla loaded with one of our seafood options, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Veggie$11.18
A large flour tortilla loaded with mixed veggies, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Bean$10.25
A large flour tortilla loaded with refried beans and or black beans, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade red chile sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Chimichanga - Shredded$11.64
A large flour tortilla stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Grilled$12.11
A large flour tortilla stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Seafood$13.04
A large flour tortilla stuffed with one of our seafood options, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Veggie$11.18
A large flour tortilla stuffed with mixed veggies, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Bean$10.25
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and or black beans, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chile Relleno - Veggie$10.25
A large poblano pepper stuffed with mixed veggies, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Chile Relleno - Seafood$13.04
A large poblano pepper stuffed with one of our seafood options, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Chile Relleno - Shredded$11.64
A large poblano pepper stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Chile Relleno - Grilled$12.11
A large poblano pepper stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Flauta - Grilled$5.12
One flour tortilla stuffed with one of our grilled meat choices, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp.
- Flauta - Shredded$4.66
One flour tortilla stuffed with one of our shredded meat choices, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp.
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Nachos - Plain$10.48
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, and cheese. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - Shredded$12.81
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our shredded meat choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - Grilled$13.97
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our grilled meat choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - From the Sea$15.84
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our seafood choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - Chile con Carne$12.81
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and chili con carne. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Plain$13.51
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Shredded$15.60
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Grilled$16.30
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - From the Sea$17.00
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Chile con Carne$15.60
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chili con carne, chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Sloppy Nachos - Plain$12.81
A large plateful of corn tortilla chips covered with our popular queso dip, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. (jalapeño peppers upon request)
- Sloppy Nachos - Shredded$15.84
A large plateful of corn tortilla chips covered with our popular queso dip and a shredded meat of your choosing, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. (jalapeño peppers upon request)
- Sloppy Nachos - Grilled$16.77
A large plateful of corn tortilla chips covered with our popular queso dip and a grilled meat of your choosing, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. (jalapeño peppers upon request)
- Quesadilla App - Cheese$7.45
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Shredded$8.38
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and a shredded meat of your choice in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Grilled$8.85
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and a grilled meat of your choice in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Buffalo Chicken$8.85
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and buffalo chicken in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Birria$9.32
- Quesadilla App - From the Sea$9.78
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and a seafood of your choice in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Mini-Empanadas$10.95
Four shredded beef empanadas served with mayo-ketcho.
- Minichangas - Grilled$11.41
Three corn tortillas stuffed with a grilled meat of your choice, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Minichangas - Shredded$10.95
Three corn tortillas stuffed with a shredded meat of your choice, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Sampler Platter - Shredded$14.90
A large plate containing a combination of appetizing cheese nachos, delicious chicken quesadillas and tasty beef minichangas. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeño peppers.
- Sampler Platter - Grilled$15.84
A large plate containing a combination of appetizing cheese nachos, delicious chicken quesadillas and tasty beef minichangas. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeño peppers.
- Gambas al Ajillo$12.11
Juicy, medium-sized shrimp sauteed in our distinct wine, garlic, butter and parsley sauce. Served with bread.
- Double Gambas$14.10
Delicious Little Neck Clams and medium-sized shrimp sauteed in our distinct wine, garlic, butter, and parsley sauce. Served with bread.
- Little Neck Clams a la Gamba Sauce$15.84
Delicious Little Neck Clams sauteed in our distinct wine, garlic, butter, and parsley sauce. Served with bread.
- Chorizo Flameados$11.41
Soft Mexican chorizo grilled and covered with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with warm corn tortillas.
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.95
Six breaded and deep fried jalapeños filled with cream cheese. Served with sour cream.
- Chipotle Wings - Half-Dozen$10.71
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our homemade chipotle sauce that is mild, sweet, and spicy! Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Wings - Half-Dozen$10.71
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- BBQ Wings - Half-Dozen$10.71
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our barbeque sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Chipotle Wings - Dozen$14.90
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our homemade chipotle sauce that is mild, sweet, and spicy! Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Wings - Dozen$14.90
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- BBQ Wings - Dozen$14.90
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our barbeque sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Black Bean Soup - Cup$5.82
- Tequila Chowder - Cup$6.52
- Chili con Carne - Cup$6.52
- Black Bean Soup - Bowl$6.52
- Tequila Chowder - Bowl$7.92
- Chili con Carne - Bowl$7.92
- Small House Salad - Plain$8.85
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: Romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Small House Salad - Grilled$11.88
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A grilled meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Small House Salad - Shredded$10.95
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A shredded meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Small House Salad - From the Sea$12.81
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A seafood of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Plain$10.71
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: Romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Grilled$15.84
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A grilled meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Shredded$11.64
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A shredded meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - From the Sea$16.77
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A seafood of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Fish$17.93
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A fish of your choice, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Queso Dip$7.92
Delicious house made queso dip with a slight spice, enjoy with our homemade corn tortilla chips.
- Guacamole Dip$9.78
Our delicious homemade guacamole with a side of flour tortilla chips.
- Chorizo Queso Dip$8.85
Similar to our Dos Amigos queso dip with a slight twist of Mexican chorizo mixed in.
Entrees
- Taco Salad - Plain$13.97
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes and topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad - Shredded$15.84
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of shredded meat, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad - Grilled$17.93
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of grilled meat, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad - From the Sea$18.63
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of seafood, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Grande - Plain$13.74
Two soft, 12" flour tortillas with cheese melted in between. The "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Grande - Vegetarian$15.37
Two soft, 12" flour tortillas with one of our vegetarian options and melted cheese in between. The "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Grande - Shredded$16.77
Two soft, 12" flour tortillas with one of our shredded meat options and melted cheese in between. The "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Grande - Buffalo Chicken$17.47
Two soft, 12" flour tortillas with buffalo chicken and melted cheese in between. The "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Grande - Grilled$17.70
Two soft, 12" flour tortillas with one of our grilled meat options and melted cheese in between. The "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Grande - From the Sea$18.63
Two soft, 12" flour tortillas with one of our seafood options and melted cheese in between. The "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Chile Relleno - Vegetarian$16.77
A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of mixed veggies or cheese, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chile Relleno - Chorizo$18.63
A large poblano pepper stuffed with Mexican chorizo, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chile Relleno - Grilled$19.56
A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chile Relleno - Shredded$18.63
A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of shredded meat, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chile Relleno - From the Sea$19.56
A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of seafood, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Flautas - Grilled$19.56
Three flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Flautas - Shredded$18.63
Three flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded meat, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos - Vegetarian$16.77
Three taco shells, soft or hard, stuffed with your choice of beans or mixed veggies, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos - Buffalo Shredded Chicken$18.63
Three taco shells, soft or hard, stuffed with buffalo chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos - Shredded$18.63
Three taco shells, soft or hard, stuffed with your choice of shredded meat, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos - Grilled$19.56
Three taco shells, soft or hard, stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos - From the Sea$20.03
Three taco shells, soft or hard, stuffed with your choice of seafood, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos Bravos - Shredded$19.56
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or pork sauteed in salsa brava. Topped with chopped Spanish onions, cilantro, and crumbles of queso blanco. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos Bravos - Grilled$20.03
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, or pork sauteed in salsa brava. Topped with chopped Spanish onions, cilantro, and crumbles of queso blanco. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos Cantina - Shredded$19.56
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, chicken, or pork. Topped with chopped Spanish onions, cilantro, and crumbles of queso blanco. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Tacos Cantina - Grilled$20.03
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned grilled steak, chicken, or pork. Topped with chopped Spanish onions, cilantro, and crumbles of queso blanco. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Fajitas - Veggie$18.63
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot sizzling skillet, with mixed veggies in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Fajitas - Grilled$20.49
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled meat cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Fajitas - From the Sea$22.36
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with your choice of seafood sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #1 Chicken & Steak$20.03
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken and steak cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #2 Chicken & Pork$21.89
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken and pork cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #3 Chicken & Shrimp$21.89
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken (cut into strips) and shrimp sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #4 Steak & Pork$20.03
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled steak and pork cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #5 Steak & Shrimp$22.82
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled steak (cut in strips) and shrimp sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #6 Shrimp & Scallops$23.99
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with shrimp and scallops sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas #7 Grande$24.69
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with your choice of three meats cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
- Burrito - Bean$17.70
A large flour tortilla loaded with your choice of refried beans and or black beans, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade red chile sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito - Veggie$18.63
A large flour tortilla loaded with mixed veggies, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito - Buffalo Shredded Chicken$19.56
A large flour tortilla loaded with buffalo chicken, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito - Shredded$19.56
A large flour tortilla loaded with your choice of shredded meat, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken burritos) or red chile sauce (on beef and pork burritos) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito - Grilled$20.03
A large flour tortilla loaded with your choice of grilled meat, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken burritos) or red chile sauce (on steak and pork burritos) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito - From the Sea$20.96
A large flour tortilla loaded with your choice of seafood, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga - Bean$17.70
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and or black beans, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga - Veggie$18.63
A large flour tortilla stuffed with mixed veggies, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga - Buffalo Shredded Chicken$19.56
A large flour tortilla stuffed with buffalo chicken, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga - Shredded$19.56
A large flour tortilla stuffed with a shredded meat of your choice, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga - Grilled$20.03
A large flour tortilla stuffed with a grilled meat of your choice, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga - From the Sea$20.96
A large flour tortilla stuffed with a seafood of your choice, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito Especial$19.56
A large spinach tortilla stuffed with fresh spinach, sauteed mushrooms, and cheese, wrapped up and baked then covered with our special cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choice.
- Chimichanga Especial$19.56
A large spinach tortilla stuffed with fresh spinach, sauteed mushrooms, and cheese, wrapped up and then baked. Served with three sides of your choice.
- Burrito Ultimate$20.03
A large tortilla stuffed with a sauteed, grilled meat of your choice and veggies (carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Chimichanga Ultimate$20.03
A large tortilla stuffed with a sauteed, grilled meat of your choice and veggies (carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes), wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Burrito Dos Amigos$21.89
Shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, and spinach sauteed in our saffron sauce, with cheese, wrapped up in a spinach tortilla covered with our cheese/sour cream sauce. Served with three sides of your choice.
- Chimichanga Dos Amigos$21.89
Shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, and spinach sauteed in our saffron sauce, with cheese, wrapped up in a spinach tortilla and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choice.
- Enchiladas - Vegetarian$16.77
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of beans, cheese, or mixed veggies, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on veggie and cheese enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchiladas - Spinach & Cheese$16.77
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with spinach and cheese, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchiladas - Buffalo Shredded Chicken$18.63
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with buffalo chicken, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchiladas - Shredded$18.63
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of shredded meat, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchiladas - Grilled$19.56
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on steak and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchiladas - From the Sea$20.03
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of seafood, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchilada Combo #1 Bean & Cheese$16.77
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with beans and cheese, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on cheese enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchilada Combo #2 Chicken & Cheese$18.63
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with chicken and cheese, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing. These combos are price based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- Enchilada Combo #3 Beef & Cheese$18.63
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with beef and cheese, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on cheese enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing. These combos are price based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- Enchilada Combo #4 Beef & Chicken$18.63
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with beef and chicken, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing. These combos are price based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- Enchilada Combo #5 Enchilada & Taco$18.63
One softened corn tortillas, stuffed with one of our options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken, veggie, cheese and seafood enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean, beef, and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with one taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our options, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing. These combos are price based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- Enchilada Combo #6 Enchilada & Flauta$18.63
One softened corn tortillas, stuffed with one of our options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken, veggie, cheese and seafood enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean, beef, and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with one flour tortilla flauta stuffed with one of our options, rolled and lightly fried. Served with three sides of your choosing. These combos are price based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- Enchilada Combo # 7 Seafood & Veggie$20.03
Two softened corn tortillas stuffed with a seafood of your choice and mixed veggies, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choosing.
- Enchilada Combo #8 Shrimp & Scallops$20.03
Two softened corn tortillas, stuffed with shrimp and scallops, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with cheesed. Served with three sides of your choice.
- 3 Enchilada Combo - Sin Carne$20.03
Three softened corn tortillas, stuffed with cheese, bean, and seafood, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on cheese and seafood enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choice. These combos are priced based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- 3 Enchilada Combo - Carnivora$20.03
Three softened corn tortillas, stuffed with beef, chicken, and pork, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choice. These combos are priced based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- 3 Enchilada Combo - Dos Amigos$20.96
Three softened corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of any of our options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken, veggie, cheese, and seafood enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean, beef, and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choice. These combos are priced based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- 3 Enchilada Combo - Veggie$20.03
Three softened corn tortillas, stuffed with cheese, veggie, and bean, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on cheese and veggie enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choice. These combos are priced based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- 3 Enchilada Combo - Suprema$20.03
Three softened corn tortillas, stuffed with beef, chicken, and cheese, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken and cheese enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choice. These combos are priced based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- 3 Enchilada Combo - Mar y Tierra$20.96
Three softened corn tortillas, stuffed with beef, chicken, and seafood, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken and seafood enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Served with three sides of your choice. These combos are priced based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.
- Taco Al Pastor$14.90
- Birria Tacos$14.90
- Birria Quesadilla Grande$17.00
House Specialties
- Salmon Encebollado$22.82
Fillet of salmon perfectly cooked, covered with caramelized light, sweet, Spanish onions. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Salmon a la Chon$23.99
Filet of salmon, grilled to perfection, covered with vibrant vegetables and sauteed with our special saffron sauce. Served with rice and beans or a side salad.
- Camarones Rancheros$22.82
Succulent medium shrimp, cooked to perfection, sauteed with fresh veggies (green peppers, onions, and tomatoes). Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Mariscos Soteados$23.99
A combination of the freshest shrimp, scallops, and mussels, sauteed with fresh onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Mariscada$25.15
A combination of shrimp, scallops, fish, and mussels cooked in homemade saffron sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Steak al Camaron$23.99
Delectable medium shrimp, steak strips, and veggies sauteed in our seafood saffron sauce. Served over a bed of rice.
- Salmon a la Gamba$24.69
Filet of salmon, grilled to perfection, covered with gambas al ajillo. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Pollo Ranchero$21.89
A marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection, then topped off with fresh sauteed veggies. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Steak a la Dos Amigos$22.82
A 10oz New York Strip steak cooked to your liking, topped with our homemade chipotle sauce (it has a sweet little kick). Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Steak Bravo$22.82
A 10oz New York Strip steak cooked to your liking, topped with Spanish onions and mushrooms, sauteed in our special salsa brava that has a subtle bite! Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Steak a la Mexicana$22.82
A 10oz New York Strip steak, hand trimmed, grilled to order, covered with fresh sauteed veggies. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Steak Encebollado$22.82
A 10oz New York Strip steak, hand trimmed, grilled to order, covered with fresh sauteed red onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Steak a la Cubana$23.99
A 10oz New York Strip steak, hand trimmed, grilled to order, covered with sauteed Spanish onions and tomatoes. Served with sweet fried plantains, rice and refried or black beans.
- Lomo Saltado$24.69
A 10oz New York Strip steak, hand trimmed, grilled to order, cut in strips, sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and french fries. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Puerco Asado$22.82
Chunks of roast pork, slowly cooked, covered with sauteed Spanish onions. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Puerco a la Cubana$23.99
Chunks of scrumptious roasted pork, slowly cooked, topped with sauteed Spanish onions. Served with sweet fried plantains, rice, and refried or black beans.
- Chon's Special$25.15
Choose one of the following or combine them: steak, chicken, pork, shrimp, or scallops. Sauteed with fresh veggies (green peppers, onions, and tomatoes) in a creamy garlic and wine sauce along with five different spices, served over a bed of rice. Makes your taste buds want more!
- Pollo al Camaron$22.82
Large shrimp, grilled chicken breast and veggies sauteed in our seafood saffron sauce, served over a bed of rice.
- Steak a la Gamba$23.99
New York Strip, cooked to your liking and coated with four shrimp, sauteed with a la Gamba sauce. Served with rice (yellow or white when available) and refried or black beans.
- Carne Asada$20.73
Flank steak pre-marinated and cooked to your liking, covered with delicious sauteed onions. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
Rice Bowl Specials
- Rice Bowl Small - Plain$11.88
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available) and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Small - Shredded$14.67
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available), a shredded meat of your choice, and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Small - Grilled$14.67
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available), a grilled meat of your choice, and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Small - Seafood$18.63
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available), a seafood of your choice, and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Large - Plain$13.51
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available) and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Large - Shredded$16.77
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available), a shredded meat of your choice, and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Large - Grilled$16.77
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available), a grilled meat of your choice, and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl Large - Seafood$18.63
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice (yellow or white when available), a seafood of your choice, and three of the following options: refried beans or black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce or pico de gallo.
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Steak$12.81
A popular item on the kid's menu! Cooked to your liking. Served with your choice of rice and beans or fries.
- Kid's Hot Dog$8.85
A grilled hotdog stuff in a grilled bun and served with fries.
- Kid's Taco$8.85
A soft or crispy shell, filled with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and beans or fries.
- Cheese Burger$10.48
Cooked to your liking with the choice to top with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served with fries.
- Chicken Strips$10.48
Fried or grilled. Served with rice and beans or fries.
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$7.45
Also known as the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with sour cream.
Desserts
- Maduros$8.62
Delicious, sweet fried plantains. Served with sour cream, honey, or chocolate sauce.
- Mi Abuela's Cheesecake$9.78
A delicious creamy homemade cheesecake recipe with a crunchy walnut crust passed down from my abuela. Try it and you'll be wanting more!
- House Fried Ice Cream$8.62
With a Dos Amigos touch: A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled to the top with vanilla ice cream, loaded with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cherry.
- Ice Cream Chimi$8.62
A flour tortilla stuffed with vanilla ice cream, wrapped up and rolled over in a sweet cinnamon/sugar powder, loaded with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
- Sopapilla$8.62
A crispy fried dough, covered with a sweet cinnamon/sugar powder, with a scoop of ice cream on top, whipped cream, and honey.
- Pastel Tres Leches$8.62
A unique spin on a cake. Made with three types of milk: evaporated, condensed, and corn milk. Sweet, soft, and spongy: Absolutely delicious!
- Churros$8.62
These are fried dough stick, Mexican style! They are coated with a sweet cinnamon/sugar mix. You can request chocolate on the side. Typically these simple and delicious churros are eaten in Mexico with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee.
- Flan$8.62
Mexican egg custard topped with caramel sauce.
Side Orders
- H/S Guac$0.94
- S/O Guacamole$2.33
- H/S Sour Cream$0.71
- S/O Sour Cream$2.33
- S/O Refried Beans$2.79
- S/O Black Beans$2.79
- S/O Yellow Rice$3.26
- S/O White Rice$3.26
- H/S Pico$0.47
- S/O Pico de Gallo$2.33
- S/O Lettuce$1.40
- S/O Lettuce & Pico$2.82
- S/O Jalapeno$0.94
- S/O Flour Tortilla$0.94
- S/O Corn Tortilla$0.94
- H/S Dressing$0.94
- S/O 1/2 Sliced Avocado$1.41
- S/O Whole Avocado$2.82
- H/S Green Tomatillo Sauce$0.94
- H/S Red Chile Sauce$0.94
- S/O Plaintains$4.70
- S/O Shredded Meat$3.76
- S/O Grilled Meat$3.76
- S/O French Fries$2.82
- S/O Cheese$1.40
- S/O Chips$3.00
- Salsa Cup$3.00
- Salsa Pint$3.50
- Guacamole Cup$3.76
- Guacamole Pint$9.40
Specialty Rices
Add On
- Shredded Meat Add On$3.00
- Grilled Meat Add On$3.00
- Chorizo Add On$3.00
- Mixed Veggie Add On$3.00
- Salmon Add On$8.00
- Tilapia Add On$6.00
- Shrimp Add On$5.00
- Scallop Add On$5.00
- Seafood Mix Add On$3.00
- Rice Add On$0.94
- Refried Bean Add On$0.94
- Black Bean Add On$0.94
- Sour Cream Add On$0.71
- Guac Add On$0.94
- Pico Add On$0.71
- Cheese Add On$0.94
- Lettuce Add On$0.94
- Jalapeno Add On$0.71
- Avocado Add On$0.94
- Pepper Add On$0.94
- Black Olive Add On$0.94
- Mushroom Add On$0.94
- Spinach Add On$0.94
- Tomato Add On$0.71
- Onion Add On$0.47
- Cilantro Add On$0.47
- Sour Cream Cheese Sauce Add On$1.41
- Gamba Sauce Add On$1.41
- Chipotle Sauce Add On$1.41
- Roja Sauce$0.94
- Verde Sauce$0.94
House Drink Menu
Specialty Drinks
Margaritas
Monthly Drink Specials
Weekly Drink Specials
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
Bottled Beers
- Angry Orchard$5.59
- Bud Light$4.42
- Bud Light Lime$4.42
- Budweiser$4.42
- Budweiser 0$4.42
- Coors Light$4.42
- Guiness$6.52
- Heineken$5.59
- Michelob Ultra$4.42
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$5.59
- Stella Artois$6.52
- Stella Artois 0$6.52
- Twisted Tea$5.59
- Twisted Tea Light$5.59
- Twisted Tea Peach$5.59
- Yuengling Lager$5.59
- Bohemia$5.59
- Corona$5.59
- Corona Premier$5.59
- Corona Light$5.59
- Coronita 7 oz$3.72
- Victoria$5.59
- Dos Equis Amber$5.59
- Dos Equis Lager$5.59
- Modelo Especial$5.59
- Negra Modelo$5.59
- Pacifico$5.59
- Sol$5.59
- Tecate$5.59
- Miller Lite$4.42
Canned Beer/Seltzers
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- GLS Liberty Creek Cabernet$6.52
- GLS Liberty Creek Merlot$6.52
- GLS Blackstone Merlot$8.38
- GLS Charles Woodson's Intercept Cabernet$8.38
- GLS Portillo Cabernet$7.45
- GLS Portillo Malbec$7.45
- GLS Portillo Merlot$7.45
- GLS Portillo Pinot Noir$7.45
- BTL Charles Woodson's Intercept Cabernet$25.15
- BTL Portillo Cabernet$23.29
- BTL Portillo Malbec$23.29
- BTL Portillo Merlot$23.29
- BTL Portillo Pinot Noir$23.29
White Wine
- GLS Gallo Family Sauvignon Blanc$6.52
- GLS Liberty Creek Chardonnay$6.52
- GLS Liberty Creek Pinot Grigio$6.52
- GLS Liberty Creek White Zinfandel$6.52
- GLS Portillo Sauvignon Blanc$7.45
- GLS Relax Riesling$7.45
- GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio$7.45
- BTL Portillo Sauvignon Blanc$23.29
- BTL Relax Riesling$23.29
- BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio$23.29
N/A Beverages
Soda
Juice
Virgin Daquiris
Cocktails
- Cosmopolitan$10.25
- Daiquiri$8.38+
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.25
- Hot Toddy$8.38
- Lemon Drop$6.52
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.18
- Manhattan$10.25
- Margarita Silver - Glass$6.99
- Margarita Gold - Glass$7.45
- Margarita Silver - 1/2 Carafe$13.51
- Margarita Gold - 1/2 Carafe$15.84
- Margarita Silver - Carafe$23.75
- Margarita Gold - Carafe$25.62
- Martini$10.25
- Mimosa$8.38
- Mojito$9.32
- Moscow Mule$9.32
- Old Fashioned$9.32
- Screwdriver$10.25
- Tequila Sunrise$10.25
- Whiskey Sour$10.25
- White Russian$9.32
- Gold Finger$10.25
- Hipnotiq Cosmopolitan$10.25
- Green Hornet$10.95
- Summer Breeze$10.95
- Frozen Monkey$10.95
- Drunken Smoothy$10.95
- Dos Amigos Cooler$10.95
- Paradise Punch$10.95
- French Kiss$10.95
- Coronarita$13.04
- Sangria Red - Glass$6.99
- Sangria White - Glass$9.32
- Sangria Red - 1/2 Carafe$13.51
- Sangria White - Bottle$18.63
- Sangria Red - Carafe$23.75
- Sangria White - Bottle$18.63
- Irish Coffee$6.99