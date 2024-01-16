Enchilada Combo #5 Enchilada & Taco

$18.63

One softened corn tortillas, stuffed with one of our options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken, veggie, cheese and seafood enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean, beef, and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with one taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our options, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with three sides of your choosing. These combos are price based on shredded meat only. For any combo made with grilled meat, $2.33 will be added.