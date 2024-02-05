2x points now for loyalty members
Dos Margaritas Hickory Flat/Canton
FOOD
Appetizers & Dips
- GUACAMOLE FRESCO$6.50+
- Margarita Dip$15.24
Queso, beans, pico, steak, chicken, shrimp, and tortillas.
- Ceviche$12.24
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos
- Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$9.25
- Chorizo Dip$7.24+
- Chorizo Dip Large$11.99
- Bean Dip$7.24
- Spinach Queso Dip$7.24
- Beef Dip$7.24
- Texas Dip$12.75
Queso, chicken, steak, and shrimp
- Avocado Flautas$9.24
- corn$5.99
Soups
Salads
- Taco Salad$10.25
A crispy flour shell with beans and a choice of ground beef, beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Leslie's Salad$16.99
A choice of flavorful seared tilapia, salmon or shrimp laid on a bed of spring mix, with avocado slices and mango pico de gallo
- Fiesta Salad$14.99
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken, laid on a bed of spring mix, fresh avocado, tomato slices, crisp bell peppers, and sprinkled with white shredded cheese.
- House Salad$6.99
Spring Mix, bell pepper, tomato, and cheese.
- Fajita Salad$5.50
Side dish that comes with your fajitas. Beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese
- Crema Salad$4.25
lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
- Guaca Salad$4.95
lettuce, guacamole, and tomato
Lunch
- Speedy$8.99
Taco, enchilada, rice or beans
- Lunch #1$9.99
one chile poblano, one taco, and beans
- Lunch #2$9.99
burrito with rice and beans
- Lunch #3$8.50
enchilada with rice and beans
- Lunch #4$9.25
one chile poblano with rice and beans
- Lunch #5$9.99
burrito, taco, and rice
- Lunch #6$9.99
burrito, enchilada with rice or beans
- Lunch #7$9.99
two tacos with rice and beans
- Pollo Loco (lunch)$11.99
grilled chicken strips with chorizo and queso, served with rice and lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Salad & Quesadilla Combo$10.99
mixed green salad topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, bell peppers served with one quesadilla
- Lunch Chimichanga$11.99
crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with our shredded chicken or beef tips, and topped with cheese and salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole and sour cream
- Lunch Taco Salad$9.99
- Lunch Mini Chimis$10.25
four pieces of rolled flour crispy tortillas, filled with our shredded chicken. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce and cheese dip
- Catalina Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, cheese tomatoes with a choice of a side
- Lunch Fajitas$10.99
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.99
- Huevos Mexicano$8.99
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
two sunny side up eggs with your choice of verde, poblano or guajillo sauce, served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$11.99
slow roasted pork or chicken, two eggs sunny side up, corn tortilla chips and cheese cooked in a casserole with your choice of salsa verde or guajillo sauce and served with rice and beans
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Choice of protein with onions, peppers, tomatoes, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of rice or beans
- Quesadilla Verde$10.50
Choice of protein in the quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Quesadilla Tomatillo$15.99
stuffed with our delicious slow roasted pork, simmered in our homemade tomatillo sauce with lettuce and sour cream
- Quesadilla
an a la carte quesadilla with choice of protein
Tacos
- Lettuce Wrap Salmon Tacos$17.99
Grilled salmon on a romaine lettuce taco, topped with mango salsa & avocado. Comes with poblano rice.
- Authentic Street Tacos
street taco style. Soft corn tortilla, topped with cilantro & onion.
- Tacos
A la carte tacos. Style of your choice
- 3 street tacos$11.99
- arroz and frijol$2.99
Vegetarian
- Vegetable Nachos$13.99
Melody of vegetables on a bed of corn chips and queso
- Grande Veggie Quesadilla$13.99
A large quesadilla stuffed with mixed vegetables and cheese. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$15.99
Mixed vegetables, side of beans, lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Chile Poblanos$15.99
Two cheese stuffed egg battered poblano peppers with a side of rice and beans
- Order Veggies$6.99
Sautéed mixed vegetables.
Specialties
- Chimichanga$14.99
Stuffed tortilla with choice of protein topped flash fried topped with queso and Enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans
- Mini Chimis$14.99
Filled with shredded chicken, lightly fried and served with queso dip, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Margarita Special$16.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp over a bed Of rice topped with queso
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.99
Two chicken and two beef fried taquitos Served with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- Carnitas Dinner$16.99
6 hour slow roasted pork grilled with Onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream on the side
- House Special$18.99
Grilled chicken or steak topped with Shrimp and queso, served with lettuce, avocado, and pico
- Stuffed Chile Poblano$15.99
two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and stuffed with your choice of protein, served with rice, beans.
- Chicken Habanero$11.99
- Tamale Dinner$11.99
- Freddy's Pizza$18.99
- Don Ramon Special$13.99
Combinations
- No. 1$12.99
One taco, two enchiladas, with a choice of rice or beans.
- No. 5$12.99
Two enchiladas w\ rice & beans
- No. 8$12.99
One Enchilada, one cheese stuffed poblano pepper, rice and beans
- No. 11$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada, & taco
- No. 18$12.99
One burrito, one taco, rice and beans
- No. 25$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans
- No. 33$12.99
One enchiladas, two tacos, rice and beans
- Pick 2 Combo$12.99
Bulid your own combo. Limited to two items.
- Pick 3 Combo$14.99
Bulid your own combo. Limited to three items.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, wrapped then flash fried and covered with queso, salsa verde and drizzled with sour cream
- Shrimp Enchiladas$14.99
3 shrimp enchiladas topped with our creamy chipotle sauce and cheese, served with poblano rice
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
2 chicken stuffed enchiladas covered with queso and salsa verde, served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.99
1 Beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese enchilada served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Enchilada
Nachos
Burritos
- Burrito Grande$14.99
An enormous burrito stuffed with your choice of protein, cheese, black beans, rice, sour cream, and tomatoes. Topped with your choice of salsa
- Baja California Burrito$14.99
An enormous burrito stuff with your choice of protein, grilled onions, mushrooms, and jalapeños. Served on a bed of rice and topped with queso.
- Burrito Supremo$10.99
a classic burrito stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Dos Burritos$13.99
Two burritos stuff with our slow cooked carnitas topped with queso and with your choice of salsa.
- Seafood Burrito$18.50
An enormous burrito stuffed with shrimp, tilapia, grilled mushrooms and onions. On a bed of rice and drizzled with our creamy chipotle sauce.
- Burritos Fritos$15.99
Two flash fried burritos filled with shredded chicken. Topped with queso, salsa verde & tomatillo. Served with rice and a guacamole salad.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.99
A classic sized burrito stuffed with, scrabbled eggs, chorizo, onion, potato and topped with queso. Served with rice and black beans
- Burrito Mexicano$11.99
A single burrito, stuffed with carnitas (by defualt) and topped with queso and pico. Served with rice and beans.
- Burritos
Seafood / Mariscos
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
Atlantic salmon topped with mango pico served with zucchini, yellow squash and white poblano rice.
- Filete De Pescado$15.99
grilled tilapia fillet served with white poblano rice, lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo
- Cotel de Camarones$17.99
traditional Mexican shrimp cocktail with steamed shrimp in a tomato, citrus based broth with tomato, onions, cilantro and avocado
- Camarones Tomatillos$15.99
- 6 Grill Shrimp$6.00
- 12 Grill Shrimp$12.00
- Camarones A La Diabla$14.99
Chicken / Pollo
- Pollo Bello$17.50
Grilled chicken breast covered with a creamy spinach, mushroom fondue. Served with rice, zucchini & yellow squash.
- Pollo Fundido$17.50
Chopped grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeno simmered in a spicy creamy guajillo sauce. served with rice and beans.
- Pollo Loco$16.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo, on a bed of rice, topped with queso. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Pollo a la Mexicana$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, and mushrooms. Served with beans, and a roasted jalapeno pepper.
- Pollo Colorado$16.99
Grilled chicken simmered in guajillo sauce, served with rice and beans
- Order of chicken$4.99+
8oz & 4oz Portions.
Steak / Carne
- Steak Mexicano$17.99
Grilled chopped steak, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada$18.99
Flap sirloin cut steak, grilled to temp. Served with scallions, a pepper, rice and beans. Side of lettuce & sour cream.
- Steak Colorado$17.99
Grilled steak simmered in guajillo sauce, served with rice and beans
- Order of Beef$5.50+
4oz & 8z portions
Bowls
- Shrimp Bowl$16.99
Jumbo shrimp, griled onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, avocado and cilantro. Rice and Beans
- Fajita Bowl$14.99
Choice of protein, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Topped with tortilla strips and queso.
- Veggie Bowl$14.99
Melody of fresh grilled mixed vegetables on a bed of lettuce and topped with queso.
- Carnita Bowl$15.99
Canitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce and avocado.
- Arroz Con Pollo$15.99
Grilled chicken, onions, and queso on a bed of rice.
Fajitas
- Traditional Fajitas$15.99
Choice of protein cooked with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, and pico. Comes with a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Tropical Fajitas$18.99
Chicken and jumbo shrimp cooked with red peppers, onions, and pineapple. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, and pico. Comes with a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Po Po Pollo Fajitas$17.99
- Fajitas Tapatias$15.99
Choice of protein cooked with chorizo, peppers, onions, potato & tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, and pico. Comes with a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Traditional Fajitas for 2$30.99
Choice of protein cooked with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, and pico. Comes with a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Family Fajitas$49.99
Meat lover's fajitas. Chorizo, carnitas, steak, chicken and jumbo shrimp cooked with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, and pico. Comes with a choice of flour or corn tortillas. Serves 2 - 4 people
Kids Menu
- Kids #1$5.99
kid's size quesadilla
- Kids #2$5.99
taco rice & beans
- Kids #3$5.99
enchilada, rice & beans
- Kids #4$5.99
one taco & burrito
- Kids #5$7.99
Nachos with a choice of protein
- Kids #6$7.99
chicken tenders & fries
- Kids #7$5.99
burrito rice & beans
- Kids #8$7.99
Cheese burger & fries
- Kids Nacho$5.99
Mini Chimis
- Kids MiniChimis$5.99
Sides
- Tortillas$1.50
- Rice$3.25
- Beans$2.75
- Rice & Beans$3.50
- Fries$5.50
- Extra Queso 2oz$2.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.75+
- Gaucamole 2oz$1.25
- Sour Cream 2oz$0.95
- Jalapenos$0.95
- Avocado Slices$2.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.50+
- Lettuce$0.95
- Onions$1.99
- Tomatoes$0.95
- Cilantro$0.95
- Premium Salsa
- Table Salsa$1.95+
- Chips$2.00+
- Sautéed Mixed Veggies$5.50
- Sour Cream$0.95+
- Bell Peppers$2.99
à la carte
- Burritos
- Enchilada
- Tacos
A la carte tacos. Style of your choice
- Quesadilla
an a la carte quesadilla with choice of protein
- Chalupa$3.50
- Tamales$3.95
- Tostada$4.25
- Poblano$4.95
- Eggs$1.25
- Order Veggies$6.99
Sautéed mixed vegetables.
- Order Shredded Chicken$7.99
- Full Order Steak$11.25
- Salmon$12.00
- Fajita Bar$138.00
- Extra Sternos$5.00
- Delivery$20.00
- Taco Bar$10.00
- Mini Chimi Tray (30)$45.00
- Chicken Tender Tray$95.00
- Catering Supplies$15.00
- frijol charros$7.99
DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
AGUA FRESCAS
- Banana Agua Frescas$5.99
- Blackberry Agua Frescas$5.99
- Mango Agua Frescas$5.99
- Passionfruit Agua Frescas$5.99
- Pina Colada Agua Frescas$5.99
- Pomegranate Agua Frescas$5.99
- Peach Agua Frescas$5.99
- Pineapple Agua Frescas$5.99
- Papaya Agua Frescas$5.99
- Raspberry Agua Frescas$5.99
- Strawberry Agua Frescas$5.99
- Guava Agua Frescas$5.99
- Michelada Agua Frescas$5.99
- Guanabana Agua Frescas$5.99
- Watermelon Agua Frescas$5.99
- Virgin Margarita Agua Frescas$5.99
- Horchata Agua Frescas$5.99