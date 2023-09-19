Dos Palmas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Food
Appetizers
Small Cheese Dip
Melted white cheese. Available with or without jalapeños
Large Cheese Dip
Melted white cheese. Available with or without jalapeños
Small Guacamole Dip
Made fresh daily with avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chile serrano and lime juice. Topped with pico de gallo
Large Guacamole Dip
Made fresh daily with avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chile serrano and lime juice. Topped with pico de gallo
Chipotle Chicken Wraps
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle mayo
Fried Jalapeños
Served on a bed of lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of ranch
Fiesta Nachos
Ground beef or shredded chicken nachos topped with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole
Three Amigos
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp over rice topped with cheese dip. Served with flour or corn tortillas
Buffalo Wings
10 pieces. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Fried Shrimp
10 pieces. Lightly battered, golden fried shrimp. Served on a bed of lettuce and pico de gallo with chipotle mayo for dipping
The Sampler
Grilled chicken nachos with sautéed onions and bell peppers topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Shredded chicken quesadilla and 2 brisket flautas
Chicken Tenders
4 chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
4 chicken tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Empanadas
3 per serving. Available with chicken, beef or roasted veggies. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Mix and match your favorite
Small Bean Dip
Large Bean Dip
Large Fiesta Dip
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A classic soup made with chile guajillo broth, shredded chicken, cheese, avocados, pico de gallo and crunchy tortilla strips
Black Bean Soup
Chile guajillo broth, black beans, avocados, cheese, pico de gallo and crunchy tortilla strips
Soup & Salad Combo
Choice of chicken tortilla or black bean soup with a house salad
House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, avocados, que so fresco and your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell available with ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell filled with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Spicy Patron Salad
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños and garlic tossed in our secret patron sauce. Served over crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, avocados and queso fresco
Grilled Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocados, black olives, queso fresco and your choice of dressing
Tacos Mexicanos
Gringo Tacos
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Tacos De Pollo
Grilled chicken tacos topped with red onions and cilantro
Tacos Al Carbon
Grilled steak tacos topped with red onions and cilantro
Tacos De Camarones
Fried or grilled shrimp tacos topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Tacos
Fried white fish tacos topped with Mexican slaw and chipotle mayo
Brisket Tacos
Slow roasted beef brisket tacos topped with pico de gallo
Chorizo Tacos
Grilled chorizo tacos topped with red onions and cilantro
Pastor Tacos
Slow roasted pork tacos topped with red onions and cilantro
Carnitas Tacos
Seasoned fried pork tacos topped with red onions and cilantro
Taco Trio
Mix and match any three of your favorite tacos
Burritos
Burrito Ranchero
Shredded chicken or ground beef burrito topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Spicy Chili Burrito
Filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and refried beans. Topped with chile con carne sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito Loco
Ground beef or shredded chicken and chorizo topped with queso, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Chicken & Spinach Burrito
Shredded chicken, sautéed spinach, onions and mushrooms topped with queso, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito De Camarones
Sautéed shrimp, onions, bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. Topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Garden Burrito
Refried beans, sautéed onions, bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms topped with queso, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Cheese Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, sautéed onions, refried beans topped with queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito Supreme
Grilled chicken or steak and refried beans topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito Dinner
Two beef or chicken burritos topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese
California Burrito
12-inch flour tortilla wrapped and grilled, filled with your choice of protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and queso. Served with side of rice topped with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Filled with Monterey Jack cheese. Available with red onions and jalapeños
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Filled with cheese and shredded chicken
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Filled with cheese and ground beef
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Combo Quesadilla
Choose two proteins. Pick between grilled chicken, steak or shrimp. Filled with sautéed onions and bell peppers
Texas Quesadilla
Filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Brisket Quesadilla
Filled with cheese and slow-roasted beef brisket
Spinach Quesadilla
Sautéed spinach, onions and mushrooms
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini
Garden Quesadilla
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini
Chimichangas
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Cheese and shredded chicken
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Cheese and ground beef
Brisket Chimichanga
Cheese and slow-roasted beef brisket
Chorizo Chimichanga
Cheese and chorizo
Fajita Chimichanga
Cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Garden Chimichanga
Cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini
Spinach Chimichanga
Cheese, sautéed spinach, onions and mushrooms
Dos Chimichanga
Your choice of two proteins filled with cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Enchiladas
Enchilada Rojas
Two cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese and mild red sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans
Enchiladas Tomatillos
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans
Enchiladas Chile Con Carne
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with spicy chile con carne sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried or black beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two chicken and two beef enchiladas topped with mild red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Spinach Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and onions topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans
Enchilada Burrito Dinner
One cheese and onion enchilada and one beef burrito topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried or black beans
Nachos
Texas Nachos
Steak, shrimp, grilled chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and queso
Nacho Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and queso
Fajita Nachos
Choice of one protein topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso
Chorizo Nachos
Grilled chorizo topped with jalapeños and queso
Beef Nachos
Ground beef topped with jalapeños and queso
Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken topped with jalapeños and queso
Bean Nachos
Refried beans topped with jalapeños and queso
Dos Nachos
Choice of two proteins topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso
Sizzling Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and tomatoes
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and tomatoes
Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Combo Fajitas
Choice of two proteins with sautéed onions and bell peppers
Texas Fajitas
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, sautéed onions and bell peppers
Traditional Plates
Arroz Loco
No beans. Choice of protein on a bed of rice topped with queso. Served with flour or corn tortillas
Arroz Loco - Choose Two
Arroz Loco - Choose Three
Camarones Al Chipotle
Sautéed shrimp, onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas
Beef Tamales
Two beef tamales topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese
Carne Asada
Grilled steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas
Bistec a La Mexicana
Choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken with sautéed onions, fresh jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas
Carnitas Plate
Seasoned fried pork and sautéed onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas
Chili Rellenos
Two chili rellenos filled with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese
Flautas
Two brisket and two chicken flautas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and queso fresco
Tortas and Burgers
Chicken Torta
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo
Steak Torta
Grilled steak, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo
Carnitas Torta
Seasoned fried pork, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo
Spicy Burger
Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo on a kaiser roll
Cheeseburger
Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, and chipotle mayo on a kaiser roll
Chorizo & Egg Torta
Grilled chorizo and eggs, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo
Brisket Torta
Slow-roasted beef brisket, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo
Build Your Own Combo
Dessert
Sopapilla
Crispy fried tortillas, ice cream, honey, sugar, cinnamon and chocolate syrup
Fried Cheesecake
NY style battered cheesecake served with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Lava S'mores Cake
Graham cracker cake filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallows
Flan
Homemade Mexican custard with caramel sauce
Al La Cart
Sides
Side of Protein
Side of Avocado
Side of Black Beans
Side of Black Olives
Side of Brisket
Side of C.C.Q
Side of Carnitas
Side of Celery
Side of Cheese
Side of Chile Con Carne
Side of Chile Toreado
Side of Chorizo
Side of Dressing
Side of Fajita
Side of Fish
Side of Fresh Jalapeños
Side of Fries
Side of Guacamole
Side of Jalapeño
Side of Lettuce
Side of Pico
Side of Red Onion
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Sauce
Side of Slaw
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spinach
Side of Tomato
Side of Tortilla
Side of Veggies
Kids Menu
Lunch
Lunch
Lunch Chimichanga
Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or spinach filled with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Lunch Torta
Grilled chicken or steak, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries
Lunch Quesadilla
Shredded chicken or ground beef quesadilla served with rice
Lunch Soup & Salad
Choice of chicken tortilla soup or black bean soup with a house salad
Lunch Chorizo & Egg Plate
Grilled chorizo and eggs served with rice, refried or black beans and flour or corn tortillas
Lunch Fajitas
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried or black beans and flour or corn tortillas
Lunch Fajitas - Pick Any Two
Lunch Taco Salad
Lunch Grilled Salad
Lunch Burrito Ranchero
Build Your Own Lunch
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Extras
Cocktails
Paloma
Altos Plata Tequila, grapefruit juice, club soda, agave nectar, & fresh lime
Mexican Mule
Altos Plata Tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave syrup, & C*** 'N Bull Ginger
Batanga
Altos Plata Tequila, fresh lime juice, Cola, and a pinch of salt
Mojito
Captain Morgan's White Rum, fresh mint leaves, sugar, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and club soda
Old Fashioned
Blade & Bow Bourbon, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters
Spiked Tea
Tito's Handmade Vodka, unsweetened iced tea, peach purée, fresh lemon juice, and agave
Mermaid Water
Captain Morgan's Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao, and pineapple
Raspberry Lemonade
Vodka, raspberry purée, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar, and Sprite
Bloody Maria
Patron and Bloody Mary mix with a tajin rim
Royal Flush
Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, and cranberry juice
Dos Palmas Punch
Captain Morgan's White Rum, orange juice, ginger ale, pineapple juice, and Daily's Grenadine
Georgia Peach
White Rum, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice
Classic Martini
Gray Whale Gin, Dry Vermouth; garnished with olives
Sour Apple Smash
Vodka, apple pucker, Captain Morgan's Pineapple Rum, pink lemonade, and fresh lime
Lemon Drop Martini
Crop Organic Vodka, Triple Sec, simple syrup, Dr. Swami sour mix, fresh lemon, and sugar rim
Margaritas
12 Oz Classic Margarita
Our special house margarita served frozen or on the rocks
16 Oz Classic Margarita
Our special house margarita served frozen or on the rocks
64 Oz Pitcher Classic Margarita
Our special house margarita served frozen or on the rocks
16 Oz Flavoured Margarita
Our special house margarita with a twist
64 Oz Pitcher Flavoured Margarita
Our special house margarita with a twist
Premium Margarita
Premium Tequila of choice, Citrónge, & top shelf margarita mix
Premium Margarita Pitcher
Premium Tequila of choice, Citrónge, & top shelf margarita mix
16 Oz Texas Margarita
Altos Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala, top shelf margarita mix, & orange juice
64 Oz Pitcher Texas Margarita
Altos Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala, top shelf margarita mix, & orange juice
Bulldog Margarita
Patrón Silver Tequila, Citrónge, fresh lime juice, strawberry purée, agave nectar, & club soda
Skinny Margarita
Altos Plata Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and club soda
Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Citrónge, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, fresh jalapeños, & fresh cilantro sprigs with a tajin rim
Pink Margarita
Milagro Silver Tequila, Citrónge, top shelf margarita mix, & prickly pear purée
Blue Margarita
Altos Plata Tequila, Triple Sec, Blue Curaçao, & top shelf margarita mix
Hennessy Margarita
Hennessy, Gran Gala, top shelf margarita mix, & orange juice
Corona-Rita
Classic frozen or on the rocks margarita paired with a 7 oz Upside Down Corona
Million Dollar Margarita
Don Julio 1942 or Clase Azul Ultra Premium Tequila. Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar