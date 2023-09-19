Food

Appetizers

Small Cheese Dip

$6.50

Melted white cheese. Available with or without jalapeños

Large Cheese Dip

$7.50

Melted white cheese. Available with or without jalapeños

Small Guacamole Dip

$7.00

Made fresh daily with avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chile serrano and lime juice. Topped with pico de gallo

Large Guacamole Dip

$8.50

Made fresh daily with avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chile serrano and lime juice. Topped with pico de gallo

Chipotle Chicken Wraps

$11.49

Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle mayo

Fried Jalapeños

$9.99

Served on a bed of lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of ranch

Fiesta Nachos

$11.49

Ground beef or shredded chicken nachos topped with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole

Three Amigos

$16.50

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp over rice topped with cheese dip. Served with flour or corn tortillas

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

10 pieces. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

10 pieces. Lightly battered, golden fried shrimp. Served on a bed of lettuce and pico de gallo with chipotle mayo for dipping

The Sampler

$13.99

Grilled chicken nachos with sautéed onions and bell peppers topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Shredded chicken quesadilla and 2 brisket flautas

Chicken Tenders

$10.25

4 chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.25

4 chicken tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Empanadas

$10.49

3 per serving. Available with chicken, beef or roasted veggies. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Mix and match your favorite

Small Bean Dip

$6.50

Large Bean Dip

$7.50

Large Fiesta Dip

$8.50

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

A classic soup made with chile guajillo broth, shredded chicken, cheese, avocados, pico de gallo and crunchy tortilla strips

Black Bean Soup

$6.99

Chile guajillo broth, black beans, avocados, cheese, pico de gallo and crunchy tortilla strips

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.49

Choice of chicken tortilla or black bean soup with a house salad

House Salad

$7.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, avocados, que so fresco and your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy tortilla shell available with ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Crispy tortilla shell filled with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Spicy Patron Salad

$12.99

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños and garlic tossed in our secret patron sauce. Served over crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, avocados and queso fresco

Grilled Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocados, black olives, queso fresco and your choice of dressing

Tacos Mexicanos

Gringo Tacos

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Tacos De Pollo

$12.49

Grilled chicken tacos topped with red onions and cilantro

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.99

Grilled steak tacos topped with red onions and cilantro

Tacos De Camarones

$12.99

Fried or grilled shrimp tacos topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Fried white fish tacos topped with Mexican slaw and chipotle mayo

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Slow roasted beef brisket tacos topped with pico de gallo

Chorizo Tacos

$12.49

Grilled chorizo tacos topped with red onions and cilantro

Pastor Tacos

$13.25

Slow roasted pork tacos topped with red onions and cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

$13.49

Seasoned fried pork tacos topped with red onions and cilantro

Taco Trio

$13.99

Mix and match any three of your favorite tacos

Burritos

Burrito Ranchero

$11.49

Shredded chicken or ground beef burrito topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Spicy Chili Burrito

$11.99

Filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and refried beans. Topped with chile con carne sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Burrito Loco

$12.25

Ground beef or shredded chicken and chorizo topped with queso, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Chicken & Spinach Burrito

$11.75

Shredded chicken, sautéed spinach, onions and mushrooms topped with queso, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Burrito De Camarones

$12.99

Sautéed shrimp, onions, bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. Topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Garden Burrito

$10.99

Refried beans, sautéed onions, bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms topped with queso, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Cheese Steak Burrito

$12.75

Grilled steak, sautéed onions, refried beans topped with queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Burrito Supreme

$12.25

Grilled chicken or steak and refried beans topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Burrito Dinner

$12.49

Two beef or chicken burritos topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese

California Burrito

$12.99

12-inch flour tortilla wrapped and grilled, filled with your choice of protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and queso. Served with side of rice topped with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Filled with Monterey Jack cheese. Available with red onions and jalapeños

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Filled with cheese and shredded chicken

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.49

Filled with cheese and ground beef

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Combo Quesadilla

$13.99

Choose two proteins. Pick between grilled chicken, steak or shrimp. Filled with sautéed onions and bell peppers

Texas Quesadilla

$14.99

Filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99

Filled with cheese and slow-roasted beef brisket

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.99

Sautéed spinach, onions and mushrooms

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini

Garden Quesadilla

$11.99

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini

Chimichangas

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$11.49

Cheese and shredded chicken

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.49

Cheese and ground beef

Brisket Chimichanga

$12.99

Cheese and slow-roasted beef brisket

Chorizo Chimichanga

$11.99

Cheese and chorizo

Fajita Chimichanga

$11.99

Cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Garden Chimichanga

$10.99

Cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini

Spinach Chimichanga

$10.99

Cheese, sautéed spinach, onions and mushrooms

Dos Chimichanga

$14.25

Your choice of two proteins filled with cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Enchiladas

Enchilada Rojas

$10.99

Two cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese and mild red sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans

Enchiladas Tomatillos

$11.25

Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans

Enchiladas Chile Con Carne

$11.75

Two ground beef enchiladas topped with spicy chile con carne sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried or black beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Two chicken and two beef enchiladas topped with mild red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.99

Two enchiladas filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and onions topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried or black beans

Enchilada Burrito Dinner

$11.50

One cheese and onion enchilada and one beef burrito topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried or black beans

Nachos

Texas Nachos

$15.49

Steak, shrimp, grilled chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and queso

Nacho Supreme

$12.49

Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and queso

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Choice of one protein topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso

Chorizo Nachos

$11.25

Grilled chorizo topped with jalapeños and queso

Beef Nachos

$10.25

Ground beef topped with jalapeños and queso

Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Shredded chicken topped with jalapeños and queso

Bean Nachos

$9.49

Refried beans topped with jalapeños and queso

Dos Nachos

$14.49

Choice of two proteins topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.49

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and tomatoes

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and tomatoes

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Combo Fajitas

$17.99

Choice of two proteins with sautéed onions and bell peppers

Texas Fajitas

$19.99

Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, sautéed onions and bell peppers

Traditional Plates

Arroz Loco

$10.99

No beans. Choice of protein on a bed of rice topped with queso. Served with flour or corn tortillas

Arroz Loco - Choose Two

$14.99

Arroz Loco - Choose Three

$15.99

Camarones Al Chipotle

$14.49

Sautéed shrimp, onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas

Beef Tamales

$12.99

Two beef tamales topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese

Carne Asada

$14.99

Grilled steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas

Bistec a La Mexicana

$14.99

Choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken with sautéed onions, fresh jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork and sautéed onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour or corn tortillas

Chili Rellenos

$13.99

Two chili rellenos filled with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with mild red sauce and melted cheese

Flautas

$11.99

Two brisket and two chicken flautas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Tortas and Burgers

Chicken Torta

$12.75

Grilled chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo

Steak Torta

$13.99

Grilled steak, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo

Carnitas Torta

$13.99

Seasoned fried pork, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo

Spicy Burger

$14.99

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo on a kaiser roll

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, and chipotle mayo on a kaiser roll

Chorizo & Egg Torta

$12.99

Grilled chorizo and eggs, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo

Brisket Torta

$13.99

Slow-roasted beef brisket, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo

Build Your Own Combo

Choose Two

$11.99

Choose Three

$12.99

Dessert

Sopapilla

$4.99

Crispy fried tortillas, ice cream, honey, sugar, cinnamon and chocolate syrup

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

NY style battered cheesecake served with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Lava S'mores Cake

$7.99

Graham cracker cake filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallows

Flan

$4.49

Homemade Mexican custard with caramel sauce

Al La Cart

Soft Taco (1)

$3.50

Hard Taco (1)

$3.50

Taco Mexicano (1)

$3.99

Tostada (1)

$4.50

Chalupa (1)

$5.00

Burrito (1)

$6.75

Enchilada (1)

$3.99

Flauta (1)

$3.99

Tamale (1)

$3.99

Chili Relleno (1)

$6.25

Small Chips

$1.99

Large Chips

$2.99

Small Chips and Sauce

$4.00

Large Chips and Sauce

$5.00

Sides

Side of Protein

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Side of Black Beans

$2.50

Side of Black Olives

$0.99

Side of Brisket

$9.50

Side of C.C.Q

$1.99

Side of Carnitas

$9.50

Side of Celery

$0.99

Side of Cheese

$0.99

Side of Chile Con Carne

$3.00

Side of Chile Toreado

$2.75

Side of Chorizo

$7.50

Side of Dressing

Side of Fajita

$3.99

Side of Fish

$9.50

Side of Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Lettuce

$0.99

Side of Pico

$1.25

Side of Red Onion

$0.99

Side of Refried Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.99

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Side of Slaw

$1.99

Side of Sour Cream

$1.25

Side of Spinach

$3.50

Side of Tomato

$0.99

Side of Tortilla

$1.50

Side of Veggies

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids M. Taco Rice and Beans

$7.50

Kids N. Burrito, Rice and Beans

$7.50

Kids 0. Cheese Nachos

$7.50

Kids P. One Cheese Enchilada Rice and Beans

$7.50

Kids Y. Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

$7.50

Kids Z. Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.50

Kids H. Hot Dog and Fries

$7.50

Lunch

Lunch

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.99

Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or spinach filled with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Lunch Torta

$10.99

Grilled chicken or steak, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries

Lunch Quesadilla

$8.49

Shredded chicken or ground beef quesadilla served with rice

Lunch Soup & Salad

$8.49

Choice of chicken tortilla soup or black bean soup with a house salad

Lunch Chorizo & Egg Plate

$11.99

Grilled chorizo and eggs served with rice, refried or black beans and flour or corn tortillas

Lunch Fajitas

$10.49

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried or black beans and flour or corn tortillas

Lunch Fajitas - Pick Any Two

$13.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.49

Lunch Grilled Salad

$10.99

Lunch Burrito Ranchero

$9.49

Build Your Own Lunch

Lunch Choose Two*

$9.49

Lunch Choose Three*

$10.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Blue Powerade

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coca

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Extras

Jarritos

$2.99

Tum-E Yummies

$2.00

Fair Life Yup!

$3.75

Bottled Mexican Coke

$2.99

Sprite*

$2.99

Orange Fanta*

$2.99

Minute Maid

$3.75

Aguas Frescas Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Redbull

$4.50

Cocktails

Paloma

$10.00

Altos Plata Tequila, grapefruit juice, club soda, agave nectar, & fresh lime

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Altos Plata Tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave syrup, & C*** 'N Bull Ginger

Batanga

$9.00

Altos Plata Tequila, fresh lime juice, Cola, and a pinch of salt

Mojito

$10.00

Captain Morgan's White Rum, fresh mint leaves, sugar, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and club soda

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Blade & Bow Bourbon, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters

Spiked Tea

$10.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, unsweetened iced tea, peach purée, fresh lemon juice, and agave

Mermaid Water

$9.00

Captain Morgan's Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao, and pineapple

Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

Vodka, raspberry purée, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar, and Sprite

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Patron and Bloody Mary mix with a tajin rim

Royal Flush

$10.00

Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, and cranberry juice

Dos Palmas Punch

$9.00

Captain Morgan's White Rum, orange juice, ginger ale, pineapple juice, and Daily's Grenadine

Georgia Peach

$8.00

White Rum, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice

Classic Martini

$9.00

Gray Whale Gin, Dry Vermouth; garnished with olives

Sour Apple Smash

$9.00

Vodka, apple pucker, Captain Morgan's Pineapple Rum, pink lemonade, and fresh lime

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Crop Organic Vodka, Triple Sec, simple syrup, Dr. Swami sour mix, fresh lemon, and sugar rim

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Spritz

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Pimm's Cup

$9.00

Vesper

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Margaritas

12 Oz Classic Margarita

$4.50

Our special house margarita served frozen or on the rocks

16 Oz Classic Margarita

$5.50

Our special house margarita served frozen or on the rocks

64 Oz Pitcher Classic Margarita

$20.00

Our special house margarita served frozen or on the rocks

16 Oz Flavoured Margarita

$7.00

Our special house margarita with a twist

64 Oz Pitcher Flavoured Margarita

$24.00

Our special house margarita with a twist

Premium Margarita

$8.00

Premium Tequila of choice, Citrónge, & top shelf margarita mix

Premium Margarita Pitcher

$30.00

Premium Tequila of choice, Citrónge, & top shelf margarita mix

16 Oz Texas Margarita

$8.00

Altos Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala, top shelf margarita mix, & orange juice

64 Oz Pitcher Texas Margarita

$32.00

Altos Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala, top shelf margarita mix, & orange juice

Bulldog Margarita

$12.00

Patrón Silver Tequila, Citrónge, fresh lime juice, strawberry purée, agave nectar, & club soda

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Altos Plata Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and club soda

Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Citrónge, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, fresh jalapeños, & fresh cilantro sprigs with a tajin rim

Pink Margarita

$11.00

Milagro Silver Tequila, Citrónge, top shelf margarita mix, & prickly pear purée

Blue Margarita

$9.00

Altos Plata Tequila, Triple Sec, Blue Curaçao, & top shelf margarita mix

Hennessy Margarita

$14.00

Hennessy, Gran Gala, top shelf margarita mix, & orange juice

Corona-Rita

$10.00

Classic frozen or on the rocks margarita paired with a 7 oz Upside Down Corona

Million Dollar Margarita

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 or Clase Azul Ultra Premium Tequila. Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

Half Gallon Margarita

$30.00

Gallon Margarita

$40.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Well Gin

$6.50

Well Tequila

$6.50

Well Rum

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Well Scotch

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jim Beam

$8.99

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.99

Red Stag

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.99

Royal Flush

$8.99

Jager Bomb

$8.99

Seagrams

$6.50

Jameson

$8.99

Bullet Whiskey

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.50

Fire Ball

$7.00

Whiskey Tonic

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Crown Royal

$9.99

Absolut

$9.00

Sweet Carolina

$5.50

House Shots

$6.00

3 Olives

$6.00

Svedka

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Svedka Citron

$5.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Skyy

$7.00

Titos

$9.99

Bombay

$6.00

Tanquery

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Malibu

$8.99

Sailor Jerry

$8.99

Bacardi 151

$8.99

Coconut Jack

$8.99

1800 Cuervo

$9.50

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Mascato Blanco-Repo

$30.00

1800 Silver

$9.50

Milagro Silver

$9.99

Cabo Silver

$9.25

Cabo Reposado

$8.99

Mascota Anejo

$40.00

Altos

$8.99

Altos Anejo

$15.00

Patron

$9.99

Cazadores

$9.99

Casamigos

$12.00

Don Julio

$9.99

Cabo Anejo

$9.50

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Espolon

$8.99

Jose Cuervo

$7.99

Chivas

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

McCallens

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Balvanie

$12.00

Buchanans

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14

$13.75

Glenfiddich 14

$13.25

Gran Gala

$5.00

Patron Citronge

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Cointrean

$6.00

Chambord

$6.50

Butter Scotch

$5.50

Disaronna

$6.00

McCormicks

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Goldsclager

$6.50

Jagermiester

$6.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

House Shots

$5.00

Bailys

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Camus

$9.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Wine & Beer

Wine

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

Draft Beer

16 Oz Classic City Lager

$7.00

22 Oz Classic City Lager

$9.00

Pitcher Classic City Lager

$25.00

16 Oz Miller Light

$4.00

22 Oz Miller Light

$5.50

Pitcher Miller Light

$13.00

16 Oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

22 Oz Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$13.00

16 Oz Modelo Especial

$5.00

22 Oz Modelo Especial

$7.00

Pitcher Modelo Especial

$17.00

16 Oz Dos Equis Ambar

$5.00

22 Oz Dos Equis Ambar

$7.00

Pitcher Dos Equis Ambar

$17.00

16 Oz Rotating IPA

$7.00

22 Oz Rotating IPA

$9.00

Pitcher Rotating IPA

$25.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Long Drink Red

$7.00

Long Drink White

$7.00

Long Drink Blue

$7.00

Long Drink Black

$8.00

Bottled Beer - Domestic

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bottled Beer - Craft

Tropicália

$7.00

Hopsecutioner

$7.00

Bottled Beer - Import

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Amstel

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

SPECIALS

Salmon and Shrimp Rice

Salmon and Shrimp Rice

$17.99

Salmon and Shrimp Salad

Salmon and shrimp salad

$17.99