Dos Amigos Tacos Wellington
Food
Starters/Sides
- 4oz Guacamole.$4.00
- 4oz Queso Cheese.$4.00
- 4oz Salsa.$3.00
- A La Carte Salsa.$5.00
- Bag of Chips.$2.00
- Black Beans.$4.00
Seasoned black beans
- Cilantro Rice.$4.00
White rice & cilantro
- Guacamole & Chips.$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onion, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers & cilantro
- Mexican Street Corn & Chips.$7.00
Corn off the cob topped with Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese & Tahin
- Queso & Chips.$10.00
- Salsa & Chips.$6.00
- Salsa Trio.$7.00
Pick any three of our homemade salsas.
- Trio & Chips.$11.00
Pick any three of our sides or apps.
Tacos
- Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Marinaded pork or chicken, pineapple salsa, cotija cheese & cilantro. (Corn Tortilla)
- Baja Shrimp Taco$5.50
Seared shrimp, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, guacamole & Pico de Gallo (Flour Tortilla)
- Big Mick$5.50
The Big Mick Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Minced Onions, Pickles, Mac Sauce on a American Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla
- Birria Taco$6.00
Slow Cooked Brisket, Melted Cheese, Cilantro, Diced Onions, Side of Consome. (Corn Tortilla)
- Breakfast Taco$5.00
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado & your choice of shaved ham, steak or chorizo. (Flour Tortilla)
- Buffalo Taco$5.50
Crispy cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a carrot & celery slaw with blue cheese dressing (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
- Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Grilled marinaded steak, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo & cilantro. (Corn Tortilla)
- Chicken Taco$4.50
Marinated chicken, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, crema & cilantro. (Flour Tortilla)
- Crispy Grouper Taco$6.00
Crispy Grouper, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
- Gringo Taco$5.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Your choice of chicken, steak or pork. (Flour Tortilla)
- Ground Beef Taco$4.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Crema & Shredded Lettuce (Flour Tortilla)
- Mojo Pork Taco$4.50
Shredded pork, pickled onions, citrus slaw & Pico de Gallo. (Corn Tortilla)
- Philly Cheese Steak Taco$5.50
Grilled marinaded steak, caramalized onions, wild mushrooms, queso cheese & horseradish aioli (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts Taco$5.00
Fresh roasted Brussel sprouts, caramelized onions, cotija cheese & balsamic glaze. Corn Tortilla)
- Roasted Cauliflower Taco$5.00
Fresh roasted cauliflower, picked onions, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
- Seared Ahi Tuna Taco$6.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, pineapple salsa, citrus slaw & siracha aioli. (Corn Tortilla)
- Sliced Beef Tenderloin Taco$6.00
Thinly sliced beef tenderloin, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions, wild mushrooms & balsamic glaze. (Corn Tortilla)
- Korean Pork Belly$6.00
Korean Pork Belly Crispy Pork Belly, Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions & Sesame Seeds on a Flour Tortilla
- Wild Mushroom Taco$5.00
Fresh mushrooms, caramelized onion, cotija cheese & Pico de Gallo. (Corn Tortilla)
- Lobster Taco$10.00Out of stock
Crispy Maine Lobster tossed in a Garlic Butter Sauce, Creamy Cole Slaw, served on a Flour Tortilla.
Salads
- Santa Fe Salad.$13.00
Lettuce mix, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, black beans, corn and tortilla chips.
- Mexican Cobb.$13.00
Lettuce mix, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, Pico de Gallo, pickled red onion
- Veggie Lover.$15.00
Lettuce mix, roasted cauliflower, brussel sprouts, wild mushrooms, cotija cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds
Burritos
Burrito Bowls
Quesadillas
- Birria Quesadilla.$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla.$14.00
Crispy chicken tenderloin tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheese & blue cheese dipping sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla.$10.00
Oversized shell with shredded cheese, cilantro and your choice of protein. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo and Crema.
- Cuban Quesadilla.$14.00
Mojo pork, shaved ham, shredded cheese, yellow mustard & pickles
- Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla.$14.00
Grilled marinaded steak, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, shredded cheese & horseradish aioli dipping sauce
Dessert
Family Taco Feast
Family Taco Feast
Ala Carte
- Pint Cilantro Rice$5.00
- Quart Cilantro Rice$8.00
- Pint Beans$5.00
- Quart Beans$8.00
- Pint Street Corn$7.00
- Quart Street Corn$12.00
- Pint Citrus Slaw$5.00
- Quart Citrus Slaw$8.00
- Pint Guacamole$10.00
- Quart Guacamole$18.00
- Pint Queso$10.00
- Quart Queso$18.00
- Pint House Salsa$8.00
- Quart House Salsa$15.00
- Pint Roasted Tomatillo (Medium)$8.00
- Quart Roasted Tomatillo (Medium)$15.00
- Pint Salsa Verde (Spicy)$8.00
- Quart Salsa Verde (Spicy)$15.00
- Pint Chipotle Aioli$8.00
- Pint Crema$8.00
- 6 Corn Tortillas$2.00
- 6 Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Pint Pico de Gallo$8.00
- Quart Pico de Gallo$15.00
Beer/Margarita
- 1/2 Gallon Watermellon Margarita$36.00
- 1/2 Gallon Cadillac Margarita$41.00
- 1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita$39.00
- House Margarita$7.00
- Watermelon Margarita$8.00
- Prickly Pear Margarita$8.00
- Cadillac Margarita$10.00
- Frozen Strawberry Margarita$9.00
- Frozen Piña Colada Margarita$9.00
- Coors Light$4.50
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Funky Buddah$5.50
- High Noon$7.00
- Lagunitas IPA$5.50
- Miller High Life$4.50
- Miller Light$4.50
- Modelo$5.50
- Modelo Negro$5.50
- Yuengling$4.50
- Red Wine$9.00
- White Wine$9.00