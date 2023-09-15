Dot & Dough - Covina 487 N Citrus Ave
Malasadas (Non Filled)
Filled Malasada
French Vanilla Filled Malasada
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with French Vanilla Custard.
Belgian Chocolate Filled Malasada
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Belgian Chocolate Custard.
Matcha Filled Malasada
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Matcha Custard. (Japanese GreenTea)
Taro Filled Malasada
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taro Custard.
Ube Filled Malasada (Purple Yam)
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Ube Custard. (Purple Yam)
Taiwanese Brown Sugar Malasada
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taiwanese Brown Sugar Custard.
Mochi Donut
Classic Sugar Mochi Donut
Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut
Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut
Blueberry Mochi Donut
Chocolate Cereal Mochi Donut
Double Chocolate Mochi Donut
Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut
Homer Strawberry Mochi Donut
Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut
Matcha Mochi Donut
Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut
Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut
Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut
Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut
$18 for 6 pcs Classic Mochi Donut
$35 for 12 pcs Classic Mochi Donut
Filled Mochi Donut
French Vanilla Filled "Mochi" Donut
Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut
Matcha Filled "Mochi" Donut
Taro Filled "Mochi" Donut
Ube Filled "Mochi" Donut (Purple Yam)
Taiwanese Brown Sugar Filled "Mochi" Donut
Coffee
Drinks
Chocolate Milk
PassionFruit Fantasy
Lychee Fantasy
Golden Milk Tea
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea
Thai Tea
Matcha Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk with Boba
Strawberry Refresher
Strawberry Milkyway
