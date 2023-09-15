Popular Items

Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.75

Strawberry Milkyway

$5.70

Taiwanese Brown Sugar Malasada

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taiwanese Brown Sugar Custard.


Malasadas (Non Filled)

Classic Sugar Malasada(Non Filled)

$2.95

Cinnamon Sugar Malasada (Non Filled)

$2.95

$29 for 12 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

$29.00
$16 for 6 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

$16.00

Filled Malasada

French Vanilla Filled Malasada

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with French Vanilla Custard.

Belgian Chocolate Filled Malasada

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Belgian Chocolate Custard.

Matcha Filled Malasada

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Matcha Custard. (Japanese GreenTea)

Taro Filled Malasada

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taro Custard.

Ube Filled Malasada (Purple Yam)

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Ube Custard. (Purple Yam)

Taiwanese Brown Sugar Malasada

$3.50

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taiwanese Brown Sugar Custard.

Mochi Donut

Classic Sugar Mochi Donut

$3.35

Classic sugar Mochi donut

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

$3.35

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut

$3.35

Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut

Blueberry Mochi Donut

$3.35

Blueberry Mochi Donut

Chocolate Cereal Mochi Donut

$3.35

Chocolate Cereal Mochi Donut

Double Chocolate Mochi Donut

$3.35

Double Chocolate Mochi Donut

Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut

$3.35

Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut

Homer Strawberry Mochi Donut

$3.35

Homer Strawberry Mochi Donut

Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut

$3.35

Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut

Matcha Mochi Donut

$3.35

Matcha Mochi Donut

Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut

$3.35

Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut

Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut

$3.35

Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut

Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut

$3.35

Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut

Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut

$3.35

Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut

$18 for 6 pcs Classic Mochi Donut

$18.00

6 pcs Classic Mochi Donut

$35 for 12 pcs Classic Mochi Donut

$35.00

12 pcs Classic Mochi Donut

Filled Mochi Donut

French Vanilla Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.75

Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.75

Matcha Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.75

Taro Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.75

Ube Filled "Mochi" Donut (Purple Yam)

$3.75

Taiwanese Brown Sugar Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.75

Coffee

Espresso

$3.40
Americano

$4.45
Cappuccino (Hot)

$4.95
Latte

$4.95
Mocha

$5.45
Vanilla Latte

$5.45
Caramel Latte

$5.45
Hazelnut Latte

$5.45
Matcha Latte

$5.45
Horchata Latte

$5.45

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$4.95
PassionFruit Fantasy

$4.95

Lychee Fantasy

$4.95

Golden Milk Tea

$4.70
Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95
Jasmine Green Tea

$4.70
Thai Tea

$4.95
Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95
Brown Sugar Milk with Boba

$5.45
Strawberry Refresher

$5.70

Strawberry Milkyway

$5.70

Milk

$2.95