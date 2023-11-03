Dote Coffee Bar Spring District 12125 NE Spring Blvd
Coffee, Tea, & Other Drinks
Ganache Signatures
- Honey Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
A double shot of espresso combined with Dote's signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey Contains: Dairy
- Vanilla Bean White Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's buttery white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar Contains: Dairy
- Hazelnut Milk Mocha$5.65+
A double shot of espresso with smooth house-made paste from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend Contains: Dairy, Treenuts (Hazelnuts)
- Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte$5.65+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey Contains: Tree nuts (Almonds), Dairy
- Seasonal Ganache Signature$5.95+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
- Iced Honey Dark Mocha$6.15+
A double shot of espresso combined with Dote's signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey, poured over ice Contains: Dairy
- Iced Vanilla Bean White Chocolate Mocha$6.15+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's buttery white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar, poured over ice Contains: Dairy
- Iced Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Mocha$6.15+
A double shot of espresso with smooth house-made paste from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend, poured over ice Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Hazelnuts)
- Iced Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte$6.15+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey, poured over ice Contains: Tree nuts (Almonds), Dairy
- Iced Seasonal Ganache Signatures$6.45+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
Drip Coffee
- Filter Coffee$3.25+
Daily Selection of Fresh-brewed coffee. Served hot
- Cafe au Lait$3.35+
Daily select fresh-brewed coffee finished with steam milk. Contains: Dairy
- Cold Brew$5.50+
12-18 hours slow brewed coffee that provides more smooth and sweet flavor. A lightly fruity blend of coffee from Ethiopia and Columbia.
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.75+
House-made coffee from Ethiopia and Columbia infused with Nitrogen. It provides coffee with more flavor depth and a creamy texture. No ice needed!
- Batch Brewed Coffee$55.00+
Daily select fresh-brewed coffee. Great for large coffee breaks, gatherings, and parties. Includes 8 oz coffee cups, 3 sugar variations (Sugar in the Raw, Splenda, Stevia), stir sticks, and Half & Half.
Espresso & Iced Espresso
- Double Espresso$4.00
A double shot of Espresso using Dote's 1760 coffee blend that provides a cranberry, salted chocolate, and sandalwood flavor.
- Espresso Macchiato$4.50
A traditional Italian 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso "marked" with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
- Cortado$4.50
Equal parts of two shots of espresso and steamed milk, resulting in a 4oz beverage., topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Americano$4.15+
A double shot of espresso poured over hot water.
- Cappuccino$4.65
An 8oz beverage with double shots of Espresso and equal parts of steamed milk and rich milk foam.
- Latte$4.65+
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Madagascar Vanilla Latte$5.45+
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup with Madagascar vanilla beans, topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Caramel Latte$5.45+
A double shot of espresso and steamed milk with Dote's housemade caramel sauce, topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Espresso Over Ice$4.00
A double shot of espresso over ice.
- Iced Americano$4.15+
A double shot of espresso poured over cold water and topped with ice.
- Iced Latte$5.15+
A double shot of espresso with alternative milk or dairy, served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte$5.95+
A double shot of espresso with cold milk and house-made vanilla syrup with Madagascar vanilla beans. Served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.95+
A double shot of espresso with cold milk and Dote's housemade caramel sauce. Served over ice. Contains: Dairy
Tea & Tea Latte
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75+
Our Chai is made with Black Scottie Chai Concentrate with strong black tea and spices around the world. This spicy and sweet chai is combined with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
- Matcha Tea Latte$5.25+
Steven Smith Teamaker's No.2 Matcha. It's made from tender green leave known as Tencha harvested in early spring in Katsura, Gifu Prefecture. This matcha has a rich, slightly sweet vegetal flavor and aroma, and it's combined with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
- Beet Latte (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.25+
- Golden Milk (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.25+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's British Brunch and pour over ice.
- London Fog$5.00+
A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
- English Breakfast Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's blend of full-bodied, rich, and malty Indian Assam teas, paired with succulent Ceylon Dimbula and a touch of smoky Chinese Keemun From Anhui.
- Earl Grey Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's Fragrant Ceylon Dimbula and Uva combined with select teas from India's Assam valley, then scented with bergamot oil from Reggio Calabria, Italy.
- Classic Green Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith's Teamaker's spring-harvested Mao Feng Tea from Central Zhejiang Province. Has a slightly sweet, vegetal aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste.
- Jasmine Green Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's Rare green teas from China combined with aromatic spearmint grown in the Pacific Northwest with a touch of lemon myrtle from Australia.
- Herbal Chamomile Flowers Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's Caffeine-free blend of plump, hand-picked, golden chamomile flowers and mildly stimulating and fragrant hyssop. Contains the taste of Cape rooibos, lemon myrtle, rose petals, and linden flowers.
- Herbal Peppermint Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's hand-screened perfect peppermint leaf for a full, creamy flavor with distinct chocolate notes and an intense finish.
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.15+
Dote's Chai Tea Latte served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte$5.75+
Steven Smith Teamaker's No.2 Matcha with milk, served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Beet Latte (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.75+
- Iced Golden Milk (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.75+
- Iced London Fog$5.40+
A traditional earl grey tea steamed and pour over ice, served with cold milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Earl Grey Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Lord Bergamot and poured over ice.
- Iced Classic Green Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Spring Greens and poured over ice.
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Fez and poured over ice.
- Iced Herbal Chamomile Flowers Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Meadow and poured over ice.
- Iced Yuzu Refresher (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.25+
Organic turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and black peppercorns steamed with oat milk. (DF,CF)
Drinking Ganache Signatures & Milk
- Honey Dark Chocolate$4.85+
Dote's house-made signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey combined with steamed milk Contains: Dairy
- Vanilla Bean White Chocolate$4.85+
Dote's house-made creamy white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar combined with steamed milk Contains: Dairy
- Hazelnut Milk Chocolate$4.85+
Smooth house-made paste made from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend combined with steamed milk Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Hazelnuts)
- Turmeric Ginger Chocolate$4.85+
A perfect drink to warm yourself up on a Rainy day! Steamed milk with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Almonds)
- Seasonal Chocolate$5.15+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
- Iced Honey Dark Chocolate$5.35+
Dote's house-made signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey combined with cold milk Contains: Dairy
- Iced Vanilla Bean White Chocolate$5.35+
Dote's house-made creamy white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar combined with cold milk Contains: Dairy
- Iced Hazelnut Milk Chocolate$5.35+
Smooth house-made paste made from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend combined with cold milk Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Hazelnuts)
- Iced Turmeric Ginger Chocolate$5.35+
Cold milk with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Almonds)
- Iced Seasonal Chocolate$5.65+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
- Steamed Milk$3.65+
Contains: Dairy
- Cold Milk$4.15+
Contains: Dairy
Bottled Drinks & Museli
Bottled Drinks & Muesli
- Water$2.75Out of stock
bottled water
- Kombucha$6.75
Shen Zen Raspberry bottled Kombucha
- Turmeric Ginger Elixer$6.75
House-made black tea with fresh turmeric, fresh ginger root, pepper, lemon, and slightly sweetened with honey. Great for an immunity boost! Contains: Caffeine
- Immunity Boost Shot$4.50
Organic pineapple juice, ginger root juice, turmeric root juice, lemon juice, echinacea purpurea juice, and ground black pepper. Great for vitamin C boost!
- Muesli & Fruit$7.75Out of stock
Swiss Bircher Muesli: consists of uncooked oats soaked in Ellenos greek yogurt, mixed with toasted nuts, dried and fresh fruit, shaved apples, and sweetened slightly with wildflower honey Contains: Oats (traces of gluten), Tree nuts (Almonds, Pistachio), Dairy
- Oatmeal Cup$6.00
- Large Elixirs$42.75Out of stock
- Berry Chia Yogurt$7.50Out of stock
Desserts
- Sable Dozen$8.00
- Ganache Tart$7.50Out of stock
Dote's seasonal handmade ganache pairs deep, bright blood orange with smooth dark chocolate, with a layer of citrus at the bottom Contains: Dairy
- Panna Cotta$8.80
Silky, melt-in-your-mouth Italian dessert of cooked milk and cream, topped with a passion fruit gelee and fresh fruit Contains: Dairy, Animal Products (Gelatin)
- Chocolate Mousse$8.80
Light, airy, silky mousse made with premium white, milk, and dark chocolate, topped with chocolate shavings Contains: Egg, Dairy
- Pecan Brownie$2.75
Dote's rich version of a traditional brownie made with premium chocolate and topped with pecans Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree nuts (Pecans)
- Cold Brew Float$10.00
- Nitro Float$10.25
- Caramel Float$10.80
- Seasonal Affogato$11.75
- AffogaDOTE$11.75
- The OG Affogato$9.00
- Ice Cream$8.20
Chocolates & Macs
Truffles, Macarons & Chocolate
- Single Truffle$2.00
- 5 piece assorted Truffles$10.00
- 16 piece assorted Truffles$32.00
- Single Macaron$2.50
- 6 piece assorted Macarons$15.00
- 9 piece assorted Macaron$22.50
- Knackerli$12.50
Dote's house-made signature chocolate disks studded with with dried cranberries, pistachios, and almonds. Comes with the options of milk, white, and dark chocolate Contains: Tree nuts (Pistachio, Almonds), Dairy
- Hazelnut Panning$15.00
Dote's caramelized hazelnuts enrobed in milk chocolate Contains: Wheat (Feulletine), Tree nuts (Hazelnuts),
- Almond Panning$13.50
Caramelized almonds enrobed with dark chocolate Contains: Tree nuts (Almonds)
- Seasonal Truffle$2.75
- Seasonal Macaron$2.75
Bulk Coffee & Retail
Whole Bean Coffee
- Hayden$19.25
Tasting notes: medium body, chocolate, caramel, brazil nut
- 1760 Espresso$20.50
Tasting note: A bend crafted in Central Italian tradition, for enjoyment as straight espresso. Smooth, sweet, balanced, and absolutely sublime
- Decaf$19.95
Tasting notes: medium body, caramel, mild nut, chocolate
- Brazil$20.50
Tasting note: Medium body, vanilla bean, mild brazil nut, chocolate
- Sumatra$19.25
Tasting note: Full body, earth tone, dark chocolate, low acidity
- Guatemala$19.25
Tasting notes: medium body, rich chocolate, mild floral, medium acidity
- Ethiopia$19.25
Tasting note: Mixed berries, creamy & smooth, red cherry, white flowers
- Mistletoe Holiday$19.25Out of stock
- 5LB Hayden$115.50
- Mistletoe Mini$9.00Out of stock
- 5LB Mistletoe Holiday$115.50Out of stock
- Cold Brew$19.75Out of stock
Ganache & Syrups
- Honey Dark Chocolate$21.00
Dote's signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey
- Hazelnut Milk Chocolate$21.00
Smooth house-made paste made from deep-roasted hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend
- Vanilla Bean White Chocolate$21.00
Creamy white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar
- Turmeric Ginger$24.00
White chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey
- Seasonal Chocolate$24.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Syrup$9.50
Batch Brewed Coffee
Gift Boxes & Merch
New Pastries
- Cornetto$4.50
- Morning Roll$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.55Out of stock
- Vegan Raspberry Scone$4.65
- Dill Scone$4.75
- Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin$4.75
- Morning Glory Muffin$4.75
- Squash Harvest Bread$4.75
- Banana Walnut Bread$4.75
- Budapest Coffee Cake$4.75
- Lemon Lavender Cake$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Molasses Cookie$3.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Turkey Bacon Croissant Sandwich$11.50Out of stock
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.50Out of stock
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$7.95