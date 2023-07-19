Cupcakes

Single Cupcake

$4.85

Single regular cupcake

1 Dozen Cupcakes Custom Selection

$53.35

12 regular cupcakes custom selection

1 Dozen Cupcakes Assorted

$53.35

12 regular cupcakes assorted

Half Dozen Cupcakes Custom Selection

$29.10

6 regular cupcakes custom selection

Half Dozen Cupcakes Assorted

$29.10

6 regular cupcakes assorted

4 Cupcakes Custom Selection

$19.40

4 regular cupcakes custom selection

4 Cupcakes Assorted

$19.40

4 regular cupcakes assorted

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes

$29.15

12 mini cupcakes custom selection

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes Assorted

$29.15

12 mini cupcakes(assorted)

Half Dozen Mini Cupcakes Custom Selection

$17.10

6 mini cupcakes custom selection

Half Dozen Mini Cupcakes Assorted

$17.10

6 mini cupcakes(assorted)

Single Mini

$2.65

Drinks

Brewed Coffee(hot/iced)

$3.75

Latte

$4.25

Dots OC Special Iced Coffee

$4.75

House special Vietnamese style ice coffee

Cappucino

$4.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Candles

Birthday Candle

$6.00

Candle

$4.00