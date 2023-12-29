Dottie’s Coffee Lounge 444 North St
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$1.00+
- Cold Brew$1.00+
26 ounces of our awesome coldbrew
- Latte$4.06+
Double espresso with velvety steamed milk
- Mocha$4.72+
Double espresso, chocolate sauce and velvety steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.06+
A double espresso with lots of steamed, foamy milk
- Americano$2.25+
A freshly brewed espresso in hot water
- Red Eye$2.75+
Coffee with a double shot of espresso
- Double Espresso Shot$3.60
2 ounce double restretto shot
- Au Lait$3.75+
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Signature Drinks
- Chai Latte$4.80+
Dotties own spicy chai tea steamed with milk
- Vanilla Cinnamon Latte$4.82+
- Caramel Latte$4.82+
- Lavender Latte$4.82+
- Orange Spice Latte$4.82+Out of stock
- Maple Latte$4.82+
- Peppermint Mocha$4.82+
- Peppermint Matcha Green Tea Latte$4.38+Out of stock
- Berkshire Fog$3.85+Out of stock
Tea Latte with Earl Grey tea, Orange Spice syrup and steamed milk
- London Fog$3.85+
- Turmeric Latte$4.75+
Dotties own Turmeric Tea blend with steamed milk and a kiss of honey
- Ginger Snap$4.00+
- Eggnog latte$5.00+
- Pup Cup$1.75
- Polar Express$4.38+
- Polar Espresso$4.82+
Baked Goods
- Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00Out of stock
- Alond Crois$6.00
- Elephant Ear$6.00Out of stock
- Spinach Ricotta$6.00Out of stock
- Apple Pie$7.00
- H & C Croissant$6.00
- Chorizo Pie$7.00Out of stock
- Quiche$7.00
- Cheddar Scallion Biscuit$3.30
- Blueberry$3.12
- Coffee Cake$2.00
- Cranberry Orange Loaf$3.12
- Macaron$2.00
- 5 Pc Macaron$8.00
- Oatmeal Raisin$1.25
- Peanut Butter Bar$3.75Out of stock
- Gluten Free Brownie$3.75
Gluten Free but you'd never know! Fudgy and edgy. Binded by Almond and Coconut flours. Great with a latte and for breakfast!
- Berry Bar$3.30
- Lemon Bar$3.30
- Day Old $1$1.00Out of stock
- Day Old $3$3.00Out of stock
- Banana Pecan Bread$6.00Out of stock
- Bread Pudding$6.00Out of stock
- Citrus Blue Crumbl$7.00Out of stock
- White Choc Macadamia$1.40
Other baked goods
10x10 box
Tea
- Chai Latte$4.80+
Dotties own spicy chai tea steamed with milk
- Turmeric Latte$4.75+
Dotties own Turmeric Tea blend with steamed milk and a kiss of honey
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$4.28+Out of stock
Organic Matcha powder mixed with Velvety steamed milk and our homemade vanilla syrup
- Iced Tea$3.50+
24 ounces if freshly brewed organic tea.
- Hot Black Tea$3.00+
- Hot Green Tea$3.00+
- Hot Herbal Tea$3.00+
- Golden Lemonade$4.00+Out of stock
- Arnold Palmer$4.00+Out of stock
Tea Lattes
Other Beverages
Lemonade
Fire Cider Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Golden Lemonade
Hot Chocolate\steamer
CHAGAlate
Orange juice
Cider
COLD MILK
Breakfast Menu
Signature Breakfasts
- Naked Burrito Bowl$8.40
A Dottie's staple! Our Signature rice and beans, Cabot cheddar cheese, a fried egg, avocado and hot sauce
- Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Scrambled egg, Cabot cheddar cheese, our Caper Pesto, red onion and mixed greens.
- Barber Shop Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
A toasted English Muffn with scrambled eggs, bacon and peanut butter.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
A whole wheat wrap filled with scrambled egg, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, avocado and mayo
- Dottie's Diner Plate$5.00
A traditioal breakfast with two eggs, sausage or bacon and your choice of toast, avocado or mixed greens, and a fruit cup
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$5.00
Steel cut oatmeal with your choice of toppings
- Waffle Sandwich$12.00
A sandwich made with fresh Waffles with bacon, eggs, maple syrup and butter. Served with side salad and fresh fruit
- Just Waffles$8.00
Waffles, Berries, Maple Syrup and whipped Butter
- Vineyard Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Toasted English Muffin with 2 fried eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, red onion, greens and mayo
- Healthy Elvis$9.00
Grilled Bear Butter, banana, bacon and Hot Honey on whole grain bread. No substitutions or modifications allowed.
- Granola bowl (Not GF)$8.00
A banana split with Stoneyfield Yogurt, fresh berries, homemade granola and a kiss of maple syrup
- Smash Crois$15.00Out of stock
- Ham N Cheese Special$9.00Out of stock
- Spin Ricottac Special$9.00Out of stock
Bagels
- Bagel$2.50
A toasted plain or everything bagel with your choice of spread
- Whaling Bagel$4.80
A toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese and jelly
- Burnham Bagel$5.50
A toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion and S&P
- Pastrami Lox Bagel$10.00
A toasted plain or everything bagel with pastrami lox, sliced tomato, salt and pepper and cream cheese. We suggest adding caper pesto!
Basic Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch Menu
Lunch Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$15.60
Roasted ABF Turkey breast on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard. Served with mixed green salad
- BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito$13.00
our slow cooked pulled pork, soaked in our own smokey, sweet bbq sauce, rice and beans, avocado and cheddar cheese, gilled in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad o mixed greens and our house dressing.
- Tuna Wrap$12.50
Chunk light, lemon zest tuna salad with diced tomato, lettuces and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.
- Grilled Ghee$9.00
A Cabot cheddar grilled cheese on whole grain bread made with highlawn farm ghee; a clarified butter that tastes amazing and is easier for our bodies to digest. Customize this sandiwch to your liking. Served with a side salad with our hour house balsamic vinegarette.
- Vegan BLT$12.50
Try our homemade tempeh bacon layered with sliced tomato, avocado, greens and dijon mustard on toasted whole grain bread. Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Nearly a whole, ripe avocado smashed on whole grain toast, served open face with roasted tomato. Add some protein! Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.
Soup
Salads
- Signature Salad$14.40
Organic Spring Mix topped with our marinated and grilled tempeh, dried cranberries, red onion, avocado, candied walnuts and goat cheese with our house balsamic dressing
- Tuna Avo Salad$12.00Out of stock
Organic Spring Mix topped with two schoops of chunk light albacore tuna lemon zest salad, avocao and diced tomatoes with our house balsamic dressing
- Dottie's Famous Cobb Salad$15.60
Organic Spring Mix topped with two hard boiled eggs, smoked ABF turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion and feta cheese with our home made honey mustard dressing
Specials
- Fritta$7.00Out of stock
- Waffle Bread Pudding$7.00Out of stock
- Egg Salad Pretz$12.00Out of stock
- Ham And Cheese Special$8.00Out of stock
- Curry Chicken Salad$12.00Out of stock
- Chili$6.00Out of stock
- Roast Beef Special$15.08Out of stock
- Tuna Special$16.00Out of stock
- Spinach Roc Special$6.00Out of stock
- Chips And Guac$6.00Out of stock
- Breakfast Nachos$10.00Out of stock
- Turkey Brie$15.00
Sides
- Bacon side$7.00
- Crispy Bacon side$7.00
- Sausage Side$5.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side of Jam$1.50
- Side of Butter$0.50
- Side of Peanut Butter$1.00
- Side of Bear Butter$1.50
- Side of Cream Cheese$2.00
- Toast$2.00
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.00
- Side of Tuna Salad$4.50
- Side of Fruit$6.00
- Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Caper Pesto$2.00
- Side Tempeh Bacon$3.00
- Side Of 2 Eggs$3.00
- Lox$6.00
- Side Of Avo$3.00Out of stock
- Yogurt$5.00
- fruit cup$2.00
- Maple Syrup$2.00
- Avocado Side$2.00
- Side Of Mustard/Mayo$0.50
- Bananas$1.00