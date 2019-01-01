Dotty's Kitchen & Raw Bar
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
- Strawberry Negroni CAN$25.00
** 2 x Cocktails** strawberry compari, sweet vermouth & gin
- Caribbean Negroni CAN$25.00
**2 x Cocktails** Rum, suze, pineapple liqueur, blanc vermouth
- Espresso Martini *TO-GO*$26.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- Manhattan *TO-GO*$24.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- Black Manhattan*TO-GO*$32.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- Old Fashioned * TO-GO*$28.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- Vesper *TO-GO*$26.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- Vieux Carre *TO-GO*$28.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- June Bug *TO-GO*$26.00
2 Ready to Serve Cocktails **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE**
- Scarpetta Fricco Frizzante *TO-GO*$8.00
250 ml can
- Ah-So Rosé *TO-GO*$8.00
250ml can
- Gazela Vinho Verde *TO-GO*$8.00Out of stock
250 ml can
- Limoncello *TO-GO*$35.00
10oz (5 portions) **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**
- Egg Nog *TO-GO*$38.00
10 oz of house made Egg Nog made with bourbon, rum, rye, eggs, cream, nutmeg **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**
Dinner Menu
RAW Bar
Bar Snacks / Smalls
- French Onion Dip$9.00
- Crab Dip$14.00
- Bluefish paté$9.00
- Fried Olives$8.00
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$10.00
- Rosemary Fries$6.00
With garlic aioli
- Fried Pickles$13.00
- Arancini$13.00
taleggio, fontina, parmesan, fresh herbs, lemon zest, basil oil
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$13.00
maple syrup, smoked soy, crispy garlic *contains gluten in the soy.
- Fried Calamari$17.00
cherry pepper Aioli, scallion vinaigrette
- Seasonal Greens$15.00
v/gf roasted apple, herb goat cheese, pistachio, red wine vin
- Steak Tartare$17.00
Capers, shallot, cornichons, mustard, potato & parmesan aioli, truffled potato chip
- Clam Chowder$12.00Out of stock
- Little Necks$14.00
- Mushroom Toast$14.00
herbed ricotta, chili flake, sea salt, olive oil, toast
Bigs / Handhelds
- Townshend Smash Burger$18.00
2 - 4 oz american wagyu patties, american cheese, special sauce, grillo's pickles, brioche bun. served with hand cut fries
- Fried Chicken Sando$18.00
brioche bun, bacon, lettuce, pickles , cherry pepper aioli, and French fries
- Veggie Burger$16.00
- Lobster Roll$30.00Out of stock
- Shrimp & Grits$24.00
3 x U8 Shrimp, grist mills polenta, chorizo lemon, scallions
- Pan Seared Salmon Risotto$29.00
mascarpone, lemon, frisée, celery root
- Seafood Pasta$35.00
squid ink bucatini, clams, shrimp, lobster, calamari, crispy garlic bread crumb, basil, parmesan