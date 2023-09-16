DOUBLE DOWN BISTRO 3416 Atlanta Highway
Appetizers
Double Down Classics
2pc tilapia fillet
Tilapia fillet fried until golden brown and always seasoned to perfection
Grilled chicken breast
Boneless chicken breast marinated w/ medley of seasonings and grilled to perfection
Chicken tender plate
Fresh tenderloins fried and seasoned to perfection
Hamburger steak
Juicy beef patty seasoned perfection smothered in brown gravy w/ diced onions and bell pepper
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless chicken breast fried seasoned topped w/ country style gravy (white or brown)
Double down bowl
Seasoned rice with dice veggies served with chicken, steak and/or shrimp, covered in a special cheese sauce
Handhelds
Double down favorites
Lamb chops
3 lamb chops seasoned to perfection served over rice or mash potatoes w/ vegetable
Shrimp and grits
6 grilled shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection served over a bed of seasoned rice with vegetables
Grilled salmon
Salmon fillet seasoned rice with vegetable
Fried Ribs
Baby back ribs fried golden brown to perfection served with Mac & Cheese and seasoned Steamed Cabbage.
Smothered Chicken Special
Sides
Beverages
Liquor
Hennessy
Patron
Don Julio
Remy Martin
Dusse'
Cosamigos
Titos
Grey Goose
Ciroc
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jose Cuervo
Teramana
Bombay
Barcardi
Avion
Curvoisier
Martell
1800
Malibu Rum
Absolut
SKKY Vodka
Remy 1738
Hennessy Privlege
Don Julio Anejo
Deleon
House Tequila
House Gin
House Vodka
Buttery Nipple
Cocktails
Absolute Stress
Amaretto Sour
Apple Martini
Blue M/F
Jager Bomb
Martini
Reg Long Island Tea
Sex on Beach
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
F*** IT
Lemon Drop
Bloody Mary
Bump Top Shelf
Long Island
Peach Martini
Pineapple Martini
Long Beach
Top-Shelf Cocktails
Mimosas
Strawberry Lemonde Mimosas
Strawberry Puree', Lemonade and Fresh strawberry slices
So Peachy Mimosas
Peach Schnapps, Peach Puree' and Sliced Peaches
Very Cherry Limeade Mimosa
Sugar, Grenadine, Fresh lime juice, Tito's, Champagne and fresh cherries
Sneaky Link Mimosa
Watermelon Puree', Mint, Muddled Blueberry, Germaine Liqueur and Muddled Watermelon.
Island Mimosa
Malibu Rum & Pineapple juice, Strawberry Puree' with a cherry
Stella Black
Bump Top Shelf
Mimosa Set Up
$6 Mimosa
Fountain Drinks
Late Night
Double Down After Hours
Dirty Down Fried Shrimp
House Tilapia
2 fried fillets served with fries
Chopped Cheese
sub styled beef with sauteed peppers and onions
Street Burger Loaded Fries
Topped With Ground Beef Cheese green Onion Tomato Lettuce
Wings
6,10,15 pieces served with fries
Dem Fried Ribs Tho!!!!
Double Down Burger
8oz grilled patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions on a toasted bun.