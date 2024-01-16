Double Horn Brewing 208 Avenue H
DH Beer
By The Glass
- Massive Rack Blonde$0+
- Bottlecaps Kolsch$0+Out of stock
- Mean Twheat Hefeweizen$0+
- Only Fawns Pilsner$0+
- Electric Watermelon$0+Out of stock
- 1855 Pale Ale$0+
- Lake Water IPA$0+
- Into The Aether IPA$0+
- FAFO IPA$0+Out of stock
- Howling Moose ESB$0+
- Rescue Moose Bourbon ESB$0+Out of stock
- Amber Headed Stepchild$0+
- Blitzen's Coffee Brown$0+
- Midnight Rider Porter$0+
- Midnight Snack Peanut Butter Porter$0+Out of stock
- Roast Me S'mores Stout$0+Out of stock
- Inside Job Horchata Cream Ale$0+Out of stock
- Impeach This Cream Ale$0+Out of stock
- Trenton's Red Pills$0+Out of stock
Growler Fill
Appetizer
Appetizers
- Salsa$3.99
Served with house made potato chips
- Queso$4.99
Served with house made potato chips
- Pub Chips$7.99
Breaded & fried dill pickles with ranch, jalapeño ranch or bleu cheese
- Crabby Cado$12.99
Breaded & fried avocado halves, crab salad, remoulade & sriracha
- Jumbo Pretzel$7.99
Baked jumbo pretzel & queso
- Pulled Pork Nachos$9.99
Pulled pork, queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & chipotle ranch on house made potato chips
- Pimento Cheese Dip$9.99
Baked pimento cheese, bacon & pickled jalapeños. Served with house made potato chips
- Country Fries$9.99Out of stock
Pulled pork, queso, pico de gallo & sour cream on cut French fries
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Hand breaded, fried tenderloins served with honey mustard and barbecue sauce
- Wings (6)$7.99
Half dozen
- Wings (12)$13.99
Full dozen
- Mini Queso$1.00
- Mini Salsa$1.00
- Cup O' Nutz$2.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- B.Y.O.B.$9.99
Smash beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles
- Big Popper$11.99
Smash beef patty, jalapeño cream cheese, bacon & jalapeño ranch
- Cowboy$11.99
Smash beef patty, cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, jalapeño, lettuce & spicy BBQ sauce
- Double Horn$12.99
Two smash beef patties, caramelized onion, American cheese & signature sauce
- Better BLT$12.99
Deep fried pork schnitzel, bacon, lettuce, tomato & jalapeño ranch on jalapeño cornbread
- Smoked Rueben$13.99
Smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1,000 island dressing on toasted marble rye
- Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Hand battered, fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing
- Pimento Bomb$11.99
Pimento cheese, bacon, tomato & pickled jalapeños
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$13.99
Pulled pork & pimento cheese on toasted sourdough bread
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$13.99
Bacon & American cheese on sourdough served with tomato bisque
Pizza
- Real Deal$23.99
Italian sausage, corned beef, pepperoni, marinara & Mozzerella
- Real Deal Personal$13.99
Italian sausage, corned beef, pepperoni, marinara & Mozzerella
- Spicy Sausage$24.99
Spicy sausage, beef pepper, onion, sautéed mushrooms, marinara & mozzerella
- Spicy Sausage Personal$14.50
Spicy sausage, beef pepper, onion, sautéed mushrooms, marinara & mozzerella
- Sausage & Mushroom$20.99
Italian sausage, sautéed mushrooms, marinara & mozzerella
- Sausage & Mushroom Personal$12.99
Italian sausage, sautéed mushrooms, marinara & mozzerella
- Veggie$20.99
Spinach, sautéed mushrooms, onion, olive oil & mozzerella
- Veggie Personal$12.99
Spinach, sautéed mushrooms, onion, olive oil & mozzerella
- Custom$17.99
Marinara & Mozzerella
- Custom Personal$10.99
Marinara & Mozzerella
- Pepperoni$19.99
- Pepperoni Personal$11.99
Wine
Red Wine
- GL Twenty Bench Cabernet$13.50
- BTL Twenty Bench Cabernet$50.00
- GL Alberti Malbec$12.00
- BTL Alberti Malbec$37.00
- GL Chasing Lions Pinot Noir$12.00
- BTL Chasing Lions Pinot Noir$47.00
- GL Lan Rioja Tempranillo$10.00
- BTL Lan Rioja Tempranillo$39.00
- GL Airfield Red Blend$10.50
- BTL Airfield Red Blend$40.00
- 1/2 BTL Pessimist Red Blend$18.00
White Wine
- Mimosa$9.99
- GL PIU FIZZ Prosecco$9.00
- GL Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- BTL Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- GL Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- BTL Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- GL Italio Cescon Pinot Grigio$10.00
- BTL Italio Cescon Pinot Grigio$39.00
- GL Annabella Chardonnay$11.00
- BTL Annabella Chardonnay$40.00
- GL Bonny Doone Blanc$10.00
- BTL Bonny Doone Blanc$39.00
- GL Bonny Doone Rose$10.00
- BTL Bonny Doone Rose$39.00
- Beermosa$10.99
Salads
Soup & Salad
- Cobb$13.99
Spring mix, fried chicken breast, bacon, egg, pico de gallo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese
- Pear & Pecan$12.99
Baby spinach, bacon, pear, bleu cheese crumble & balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
- House Salad$7.99
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, croutons, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese
- Side Caesar$3.99
Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
- Side House$3.99
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, croutons, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese
- Tomato Bisque Bowl$5.99
Tomato bisque topped with smoked Gouda cheese
- Tomato Bisque Cup$4.50
Tomato bisque topped with smoked Gouda cheese
- Soup & Salad$11.99
Tomato bisque and choice of Caesar or House salad