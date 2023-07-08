Double T Diner Catonsville
Breakfast All Day
Egg Platters
Two Eggs
Two Eggs + Bacon
Two Eggs + Beef Sausge
Two Eggs + Canadian Bacon
Two Eggs + Chicken Breast
Two Eggs + Chicken Fried Steak
with country gravy
Two Eggs + Corned Beef Hash
Two Eggs + Ham
Two Eggs + Ham Steak
Two Eggs + NY Strip
Two Eggs + Pork Sausage
Two Eggs + Porterhouse Steak
Two Eggs + Scrapple
Two Eggs + TBone Steak
Two Eggs + Turkey Bacon
Two Eggs + Turkey Sausage
Omelettes
Avocado, Bacon, Tomato Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Broccoli Cheddar Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Chef's Omelette
Bacon, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Crabmeat Omelette
Diet Omelette
Egg whites, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and peppers with fruit salad or cottage cheese (no potatoes or toast)
Double TT Omelette
Farmer's Omelette
Bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage, and corned beef hash
Florentine Omelette
Garden Omelette
Tomatoes, green peppers, and onions
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese, tomatos, and onions
Grilled Chicken Omelette
Sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and your choice of cheese
Ham Omelette
Healthy Omelette
Egg whites served with grilled chicken breast and cottage cheese or fruit salad (no potatoes)
Hercules Omelette
Sliced gyro meat and feta cheese
Heroes Omelette
Spinach, tomatoes, and avocado
Italian Omelette
Sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Lox & Onion Omelette
Lox, onions, and eggs served with choice of cottage cheese, fruit salad, or home fries
Mexican Omelette
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Penny Omelette
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Philly steak, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
Plain Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Scrapple Omelette
Sensation Omelette
Tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms
Spanish Omelette
Peppers, celery, onions, and light tomato sauce
Three Meat Lovers
Bacon, pork sausage, and ham
Tom Turkey Omelette
Fresh turkey, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Triple Cheese Omelette
American, Swiss, and provolone
Turkey Bacon Omelette
Turkey Sausage Omelette
Veggie Trio Omelette
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Western Omelette
with cheese
Bagels, Muffins, & More
Fresh Fruit
Half Grapefruit
Banana
Half Pineapple
Pineapple w/ Fruit Salad
Pineapple w/ Cottage Cheese
Pineapple w/ Fruit Salad & Cottage Cheese
Half Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe w/ Fruit Salad
Cantaloupe w/ Cottage Cheese
Cantaloupe w/ Fruit Salad & Cottage Cheese
Bowl of Strawberries
Bowl of Blueberries
Fruit Salad (cup)
Fruit Salad (bowl)
Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast
Banana Nutella Pancakes (3)
With bananas mixed in and topped with Nutella
Banana Pancakes (3)
Blueberry Pancakes (3)
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
Carrot Cake Pancakes (3)
With cream cheese syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)
Chocolate Pancakes
Made with chocolate batter
Cinnamon Apple Pancakes (3)
Coconut Pancakes (3)
With coconut baked into the batter
Paradise Pancakes (3)
Whole Wheat Pancakes (3)
3 Deluxe Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes (2)
Banana Nutella Pancakes (2)
Banana Pancakes (2)
Blueberry Pancakes (2)
Carrot Cakes Pancakes (2)
With cream cheese syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)
Cinnamon Apple Pancakes (2)
Coconut Pancakes (2)
Paradise Pancakes (2)
Whole Wheat Pancakes (2)
2 Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs (no sides)
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Belgian Waffle
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Elvis Waffle
Deluxe Waffle
Waffle w/ 2 Eggs (no sides)
Chicken Tenders & Waffle
Chicken Wings & Waffle
1/2 Fried Chicken & Waffle
French Toast (2)
French Toast (3)
Patriotic French Toast (3)
Topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream
Patriotic French Toast (2)
Topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream
Deluxe French Toast
French Toast w/ 2 Eggs (no sides)
Monte Cristo
Grilled turkey, ham, and melted Swiss cheese; served on homemade challah French toast
Breakfast Specials
Double T Special w/ Waffle
Includes 2 eggs any style, a Belgian waffle, pork sausage, and bacon; served with home fries (no toast)
Double T Special w/ French Toast
Includes 2 eggs any style, French toast, pork sausage, and bacon; served with home fries (no toast)
Double T Special w/ Pancakes
Includes 2 eggs any style and 2 buttermilk or whole wheat pancakes, pork sausage, and bacon; served with home fries (no toast)
Chipped Beef
Served over toast or biscuits with home fries
Sausage Gravy
Served over toast or biscuits with home fries
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
California Benedict
Two poached eggs, sliced turkey, and avocado on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs, split sausage, and fried onions on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
Greek Benedict
Two poached eggs, spinach, and feta on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
Nova Benedict
Two poached eggs and lox on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
Chesapeake Benedict
Two poached eggs and a crab cake on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Bowls
Huevos Bowl
Onions, black beans, jack cheese, home fries, and 2 eggs any style; topped with tortilla chips and served with toast (salsa optional)
Italian Breakfast Bowl
Mushrooms, spinach, onions, sausage, mozzarella cheese, home fries, and 2 eggs any style; served with toast
The Original Bowl
Diced tomatoes, avocado, bacon, melted jack cheese, home fries, and 2 eggs any style; served with toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Fried Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Pork Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Beef Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Canadian Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Scrapple & Egg Sandwich
Western Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, peppers, and onions
Breakfast Club Sandwich
Two fried eggs, American cheese, and bacon on three slices of toast with potatoes
Bacon Breakfast Wrap
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, tomatoes, cheese, and potatoes
Little Miss Piggy
Two buttermilk pancakes with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese
Classic American
Two buttermilk pancakes with scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese
Breakfast Skillets
American Skillet
Bacon, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and American cheese
Athenian Skillet
Gyro meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, home fries, and feta cheese
Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo with home fries, bell peppers, and onions
Eastern Skillet
Bacon, pork sausage, Virginia ham, home fries, and American cheese
Spanish Skillet
Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Spartan Skillet
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and feta cheese
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, home fries, and cheddar cheese
Western Skillet
Virginia ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, and American cheese
Breakfast Wraps
