The Double Bull Taphouse
Snacks
- Butternut Cider Bisque$8.00
Spiced pepitas, cider gastrique
- Chicken Wings$15.00
8 wings, your choice: Buffalo, spicy Asian, or BBQ. Served with carrot, celery, & blue cheese dressing
- Classic Tots$6.00
Classic w/ sea salt, Heinz
- French Onion Soup$9.00
Garlic crouton, Swiss cheese
- Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
NH maple syrup, honey sriracha aioli, candied baby peppers, Belgian waffle wedges, scallions, blackberries & strawberries
- General Tso Cauliflower Bites$11.00
Sriracha lime cream, toasted sesame
- Grillo's Fried Pickles$9.00
301 sauce
- Lobster Roll Sliders$24.00
3 New England style sliders, fresh shucked Maine lobster, bibb lettuce, mini potato rolls
- Mexican Street Tots$9.00
Grilled corn, cotija, and chipotle aioli
- Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, jack cheese & house queso, pickled jalapeño, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, guacamole, sour cream
- Onion Ring Tower$10.00
Chipotle aioli
- Poutine$13.00
Maple-glazed roasted pork, cheese curds, house gravy, fries
- Pupu Platter$39.00
Spicy candied bacon, fried pickles, Mexican street tots, BBQ + Buffalo chicken wings, cauliflower bites, assorted dipping sauces
- Spicy Candied Bacon$9.00
Sweet heat
- Warm Pretzels$7.00+
Warm beer cheese, smoked sea salt
- Yellowfin Tuna$18.00
Raw ahi tuna, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, avocado, sweet soy, sesame, crispy wontons, cilantro
Brick Oven Flatbreads
- Bacon & Fig Flatbread$16.00
Goat cheese, fig, caramelized onion, aged balsamic, arugula
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$16.00
Crispy chicken, buffalo-blue cheese sauce, pickled red onion, jack cheese, scallion
- Margherita Flatbread$14.00
Red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
- Mushroom Flatbread$15.00
Arugula, roasted garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion
- Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers
Soft Tacos
- Carnitas Tacos$16.00
Shredded braised pork, citrus slaw, pickled red onion, salsa verde, cotija, cilantro, lime
- Fried Fish Tacos$18.00
Haddock, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro, lime
- Shredded Chicken Tacos$16.00
Cotija, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeño, avocado cream, cilantro, lime
- Vegetarian Tacos$15.00
Black bean, poblano + sweet potato, salsa verde, pickled red onion, guac, cilantro, lime
Handhelds
- Burger No. 1$16.00
Two 4 oz Angus beef patties, American cheese, 301 sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Grillo’s pickles
- Burger No. 4$17.00
Two 4 oz Angus beef patties, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss, roasted garlic aioli, arugula
- Burger No. 5$18.00
Two 4 oz Angus beef patties, guacamole, chipotle aioli, cheddar, sliced tomato, baby greens
- Burger No. 7$18.00
Two 4 oz Angus beef patties, cheddar, garlic aioli, baby greens, tomato, pickled red onion, toasted pretzel bun, side of warm beer cheese
- BBQ Pulled Pork$16.00
Citrus slaw, Grillo's pickles, garlic aioli, crispy shallots, sesame seed bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Grillo's pickles, shredded lettuce, honey sriracha aioli
- Taphouse Reuben$18.00
Hand-cut house corned beef, marble rye, sauerkraut, swiss, 301 sauce
- Truffle Grilled Cheese$20.00
White cheddar & mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, fig vincotto, roasted tomato & truffle aioli, griddled sourdough. Served with a cup of tomato bisque
Greens
- Baby Greens Salad$12.00
Mesclun, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, shaved shallot, golden raisins, white balsamic
- Black Lentil Bowl$18.00
Baby kale, beluga lentils, spicy feta, beet hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki, harissa-tahini vin, herb falafel
- Burrata & Prosciutto$18.00
Maplebrook Farms burrata, prosciutto, arugula, crostini, fig vincotto
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan
- Hydro Bibb Wedge$13.00
North Country bacon, tomato, blue cheese, pickled red onion, blue cheese dressing
- Taco Salad$15.00
Romaine, tortilla strips, black bean & corn salsa, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, buttermilk ranch dressing
Entrees
- Herbed Rotisserie Chicken$26.00
Sage & thyme brined half rotisserie chicken, spiced butternut squash & cranberries, shaved brussels, toasted pepitas, sweet potato puree, lemon chicken jus
- Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Potato, carrots, peas, flaky crust This item has a pastry lid on top of pot pie fillings, it does not have a bottom crust.
- Fried Clam Basket$26.00
Ipswich whole belly clams, red cabbage slaw, fries, tartar
- Cilantro-Lime Swordfish*$26.00
Chimichurri purple potato, poblano cream, roasted cauliflower, avocado salad *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Crispy Potato-Crusted Haddock$28.00
Potato crusted fillet, sweet corn & bacon chowder, frisee
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer-battered haddock, fries, tartar
- Soy Glazed Salmon*$26.00
Sweet & spicy broccoli, baby bok choy, pickled ginger vinaigrette, sesame, sriracha-lime cream *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- BBQ Pork Ribs$27.00
Half rack, creamy mac & cheese, cornbread, molasses butter
- Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Beef, pork & veal, parmesan, whipped ricotta, basil
Steaks & Chops
- 8 oz Filet Mignon*$38.00
Bone marrow butter, truffle mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted Cipollini onions, Pinot Noir reduction *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- 20 oz Bone-in Ribeye*$46.00
Mashed Yukon potatoes, roasted brussels, apple cider gastrique, Béarnaise compound butter, crispy shallots, demi-glace *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Grilled Steak Tips*$29.00
House marinade, parmesan fries, baby greens, roasted tomato & truffle aioli *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Braised Short Rib$36.00
White cheddar & yellow chile polenta, parsley & chive butter, herb roasted parsnips & carrots, charred onion salsa verde
Desserts
- Brownie Sundae for Two$12.00
Fudge brownie chunks, vanilla ice cream, caramel & chocolate sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles
- Caramel Apple Shortcake$10.00
Maple cinnamon shortcake, caramel apple filling, whipped cream
- Coconut Caramel Torte$12.00
Coconut shortbread crust, caramel, chocolate, sea salt, vanilla ice cream
- Churro Donuts$9.00
Cinnamon-sugar, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle
- Cookies & Milk$9.00
Two chocolate chip cookies and an glass of milk
- Ice Cream$4.00
Two scoops: Vanilla or seasonal sorbet