Doubleday's Home Plate - Centerville
Handhelds
- All American Double Cheeseburger$12.00
topped with 2 slices of American Cheese, lettuce, pickle, mayo, and ketchup
- Yuengling Cod Tail Sandwich$13.00
House battered Cod tail fried and placed on a brioche bun and served with homemade tartar
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
Fried pork loin topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Mild boneless chicken wings, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and homemade ranch dressing
Platters
- Yuengling Fish and Chips$14.00
2 pieces of house battered Cod tail served with fries
- Famous Boneless Wings$13.00
8 Boneless wings served with fries and your choice of sauce on the side. Served in a shaker bowl to toss when you're ready to eat.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$12.99
House made Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of buffalo Chicken. Served with a side of dressing.
Salads
- Chicken Tender Salad$13.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce blended and topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and deep-fried chicken tenders served plain, mild, hot, spicy BBQ, or honey BBQ.
- House Salad$10.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, slivered almonds, feta cheese, and shaved parmesan. Served with our Sweet n Sour dressing. Add a protein of your choice.
- Greek Salad$11.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce blend topped with feta, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green bell peppers, and marinated greek olives. Served with your choice of dressing. Add a protein of your choice.