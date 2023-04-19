Double Trouble ATX Double Trouble ATX
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Rockin' Migas
scrambled tofu, tortilla chips, pico, cheese, roja
Chilaquiles Mexicana
ranchero rojo, corn chips, pico, cheese, black beans, queso fresco, onion & cilantro
Three Amigos
scrambled tofu, cheddar, breakfast country sausage, potato
Gracias Madre
house made chorizo, scrambled tofu, crema, salsa macha
Mi Ranchito
potato, country breakfast sausage, black bean, pico, guacamole
Lunch/Dinner
Nom Tacos
Super Fresco Taco
double decker crunch beef taco, lettuce, pico, cheddar, crema, chipotle, pickled jalepeno wrapped in queso & flour tortilla
Del Rey Fish Taco
breaded lemon pepper fish, cabbage, avocado, crema, cilantro, lime wedges
Jalisco Achiote
Achiote vegan chicken. lettuce, crema, pink onions
Birdie Taco
Buffalo chicken, grilled onions, queso blanco, cabbage, chipotle, crema, avocado
Fried Avocado Diablo Taco
Bell peppers, onions, avocado, and diablo sauce
Grilled Avocado Reale
Grilled avocados & onions, mushrooms, beans, queso blanco & kale topped with jalapeño aioli & cilantro
BBQ Short Rib Taco
Pecan smoked BBQ tempeh ribs, chipotle aioli, cabbage, sesame seeds, pink onions, pickled jalapeños
Birria Street Tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos with jackfruit birria, fine chopped onion, cilantro, arbol chili sauce. Comes with 3oz of birria consomé
Bites
Chips & Queso
house made Planet Queso, guacamole, charred tomatillo, cilantro, salsa macha
Chips & Salsa
Restaurant style salsa roja & yellow corn tortilla chips
House Fries
topped with paprika, salt, and pepper. Served with ketchup
Flautas
Potato flautas topped with avocado, fresh lettuce, tomato & crema. Served with a side of jalapeno aioli and chipotle crema
Fried Tofu Sandwich & Fries
hand-breaded fried tofu chicken, house pickles, jalapeno aioli & chipotle crema.
North Loop Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with our house made queso, chorizo, crema, guacamole & pink onions
Pharas Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with queso blanco, pico, avocado, pink onions, and salsa verde
Nom Smash Burger & Fries
Double Impossible patties, American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, nom burger sauce
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
Crispy Tostada, Lettuce, Shrimp Ceviche, Radish, Jalapeño Aioli, Avocado Slices, and Sesame Seed