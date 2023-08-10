Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Dinner
Portions
Sides
Dinners
Bottled Drinks
Paper Gift Certificates
Shirts
Popular Items
Fish Dinner
$17.72
Dinner
Fish Dinner
$17.72
Shrimp Dinner
$20.48
Scallop Dinner
$26.85
Oyster Dinner
$23.09
Out of stock
Clam Dinner
$17.72
Shrimp Po Boy Dinner
$15.71
Out of stock
Scallop Po Boy Dinner
$15.71
Out of stock
Chicken Dinner
$15.71
Out of stock
Portions
Fish Sandwich
$10.80
Shrimp Portion
$13.56
Scallop Portion
$19.93
Hotdog
$3.13
Out of stock
Clam Portion
$10.29
Oyster Portion
$17.47
Out of stock
Shrimp Po Boy
$10.31
Out of stock
Scallop Po Boy
$10.31
Out of stock
Chicken Portion
$9.81
Out of stock
Sides
Fries
$3.58
Coleslaw
$3.01
Onion Rings
$5.29
Dinners
Fish Onion Dinner
$19.51
Shrimp Onion Dinner
$22.27
Scallop Onion Dinner
$29.00
Oyster Onion Dinner
Out of stock
Bottled Drinks
Bottle Water
$1.93
Pepsi
$2.62
Diet Pepsi
$2.62
Mountain Dew
$2.62
Out of stock
Gatorade
$2.62
Ice Tea
$2.10
Out of stock
Grape
$1.93
Out of stock
Ginger Ale
$1.93
Out of stock
Orange
$2.62
Out of stock
Root Beer
$2.62
Starry
$2.62
Pepsi Zero
$2.62
Out of stock
Cherry Pepsi
$2.62
Out of stock
Paper Gift Certificates
Paper Gift Certificate
$50.00
Shirts
Small
$11.11
Medium
$11.11
Large
$11.11
Xtra Large
$11.11
Out of stock
2 XL
$11.11
Out of stock
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 Location and Ordering Hours
(607) 753-9184
3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland, NY 13045
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
