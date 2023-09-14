Pizza

BYO Pizza**

*BYO Pizza

$9.99+

Specialty Pizza**

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.99+

Steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese, garlic butter sauce and side of a1 steak sauce

Double Pepperoni/ Double Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Two layers of pepperoni and two layers of cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99+

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheese

White Pizza

$14.99+

Four cheeses with garlic butter sauce

Meat Crazy Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ground meat, ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99+

Tomato, bacon, chicken, and cheese with ranch sauce on pizza

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, diced breaded chicken breast, shaved Parmesan and our signature provolone

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, pineapple, chicken, and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken and cheese with hot sauce

Veggie Pizza

$14.99+

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with garlic butter sauce

Deluxe Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, cheese, onion, and green pepper

Taco Pizza

$14.99+

Ground beef, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, mild salsa, lettuce, tomato, and two sides of sour cream

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken, bacon, onions, cheese, and alfredo sauce

Popper Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, jalapeño peppers, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, and cream cheese

Cleveland Sass Pizza

$14.99+

Signature sweet and spicy sauce, cheese, and double pepperoni

Pierogi Pizza

$14.99+

Pierogi pizza garlic sauce, red onion, mashed potatoes, three blends of cheese, bacon, and side of sour cream

Pickle Pizza

$14.99+

In-house made creamy ranch sauce, sliced dill pickles, and provolone cheese

Cuban Pizza

$14.99+

Garlic butter sauce with chicken, ham, pickles, and a side of signature Cuban sauce

Main Menu

Pressure Cooked Chicken

4 Piece Mixed

$11.99

Leg. Wing, thigh, and breast

4 Piece White

$12.99

2 wings and 2 breasts

4 Piece Dark

$10.99

2 legs and 2 thighs

Extra breast

$3.75

Extra wing

$2.25

Extra thigh

$2.75

Extra leg

$2.25

Chicken Only

4 Piece Chicken

$9.99

8 Piece Chicken

$15.99

12 Piece Chicken

$20.99

16 Piece Chicken

$25.99

20 Piece Chicken

$30.99

24 Piece Chicken

$36.99

28 Piece Chicken

$43.99

32 Piece Chicken

$48.99

36 Piece Chicken

$51.99

40 Piece Chicken

$54.99

44 Piece Chicken

$59.99

48 Piece Chicken

$63.99

Extra breast

$3.75

Extra wing

$2.25

Extra thigh

$2.75

Extra leg

$2.25

Side Items

Jo Jo Potatoes

$6.99

12 pieces

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Pint of Coleslaw

$3.99

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Pint of Potato Salad

$3.99

Side of Potato Salad

$1.50

Shaved Parm

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.99

4 pieces

Cheesy Bread and Sauce

$8.99

Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with chipotle sauce

Cauliflower

$7.99

Served with chipotle sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

6 pieces. Served with ranch

Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with chipotle sauce

Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$7.99

Served with chipotle sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks and Sauce

$7.99

6 pieces

French Fries

$4.99

Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream

$10.99

8 pieces

Pepperoni Rolls and Sauce

$8.99

Breaded Pickle Chips

$7.99

Served with chipotle sauce

6 Chicken Tenders and Side of Sauce

$11.99

Extra sour cream

$1.00

Meatballs w\garlic bread

$11.99

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$29.99

50 Wings

$56.99

12 Flats

$16.99

12 Drums

$16.99

Salads

Small Dinner Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green peppers, cheese and dressing

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, salami, ham, green peppers, pepperoni, black olives, pepperoncini, onions and dressing

Chicken Bacon Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, cheese and dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, black olives, cheese and dressing

Large Dinner Salad

$8.99

Dinners

6 Pieces Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

With coleslaw, 2 pieces of garlic bread and fries

3 Pieces Fish Dinner

$14.99

With coleslaw, 2 pieces of garlic bread and fries

Spaghetti Dinner w/ Meatballs

$14.99

With sauce, Parmesan, side salad, and 2 pieces of garlic bread

Rigatoni DInner w/ Meatballs

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Spaghetti with a breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

6 tenders, fries, coleslaw or potato salad, two pieces garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce with rigatoni, grilled chicken, bacon, and onion

Stomboli

Stromboli

$11.99

Our special hot sandwich with smoked ham, salami, Italian cheese & banana peppers. Rolled in our special dough & topping (sauce included)

Veggie Stromboli

$11.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Cheese

BYO Stromboli

$10.99

BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$13.99

Signature Calzones

Philly Calzone

$18.99

Meatball Calzone

$16.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Mega Meat Calzone

$18.99

Subs

Philly Steak Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.49

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Gyro

$8.99

Need 24 Hr Notice (Chicken Only)

55 Piece Chicken

$74.99

Need 24 hours notice

65 Piece Chicken

$85.00

Need 24 hours notice

75 Piece Chicken

$100.00

Need 24 hours notice

85 Piece Chicken

$110.00

Need 24 hours notice

100 Piece Chicken

$140.00

Need 24 hours notice

Specialty Pizza (Deep Copy)

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.99+

Steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese, garlic butter sauce and side of a1 steak sauce

Double Pepperoni/ Double Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Two layers of pepperoni and two layers of cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99+

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheese

White Pizza

$14.99+

Four cheeses with garlic butter sauce

Meat Crazy Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ground meat, ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99+

Tomato, bacon, chicken, and cheese with ranch sauce on pizza

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, diced breaded chicken breast, shaved Parmesan and our signature provolone

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, pineapple, chicken, and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken and cheese with hot sauce

Veggie Pizza

$14.99+

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with garlic butter sauce

Deluxe Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, cheese, onion, and green pepper

Taco Pizza

$14.99+

Ground beef, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, mild salsa, lettuce, tomato, and two sides of sour cream

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken, bacon, onions, cheese, and alfredo sauce

Popper Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, jalapeño peppers, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, and cream cheese

Cleveland Sass Pizza

$14.99+

Signature sweet and spicy sauce, cheese, and double pepperoni

Pierogi Pizza

$14.99+

Pierogi pizza garlic sauce, red onion, mashed potatoes, three blends of cheese, bacon, and side of sour cream

Pickle Pizza

$14.99+

In-house made creamy ranch sauce, sliced dill pickles, and provolone cheese

Cuban Pizza

$14.99+

Garlic butter sauce with chicken, ham, pickles, and a side of signature Cuban sauce

Beverage

Beverages

Doughboy's Bottled Soda

$2.99

Coke Cans

$1.25

2 Liters

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

20 oz Bottles

$2.50

20 oz Bottles (Copy)

$2.50

Beer To Go

Bud 6 Pack

$8.49

Bud Light 6 Pack

$8.49

Yuengling 6 Pack

$8.49

Heineken 6 Pack

$10.49

Corona 6 Pack

$10.49

Bud 12 Pack

$13.99

Bud Light 12 Pack

$13.99

Yuengling 12 Pack

$13.99

Heineken 12 Pack

$17.99

Corona 12 Pack

$17.99

White Claw 12 Pack (Variety Pack)

$17.99

Catering

Catering Entrees

Italian Sub Tray

$59.99

Stromboli Tray

$59.99

Full Sheet Pizza

$31.99

50 Fresh Jumbo Wings

$56.99

50 Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings

$56.99

Spaghetti

$39.99+

Rigatoni

$39.99+

Sausage & Peppers

$44.99+

Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$44.99+

House Salad

$29.99+

Antipasto Salad

$39.99+

Meatballs w/ Pasta Sauce

$29.99+

Meatballs w/ BBQ Sauce

$29.99+

Chicken Parm

$44.99+

Catering Sides

California Medley

$34.99+

Red Skin Potatoes

$34.99+

Garlic Breadsticks

$44.99+

Veggie Tray (Full)

$39.99

Catering Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$34.99+

Brownies

$34.99+

Catering Combos

Small Party Size Combo

$109.00

Medium Party Size Combo

$199.00

Large Party Size Combo

$249.00