Doughboys Pizza and Wings 5402 e lake road
Pizza
BYO Pizza**
Specialty Pizza**
Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese, garlic butter sauce and side of a1 steak sauce
Double Pepperoni/ Double Cheese Pizza
Two layers of pepperoni and two layers of cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheese
White Pizza
Four cheeses with garlic butter sauce
Meat Crazy Pizza
Pepperoni, ground meat, ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Tomato, bacon, chicken, and cheese with ranch sauce on pizza
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Marinara sauce, diced breaded chicken breast, shaved Parmesan and our signature provolone
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Bacon, pineapple, chicken, and cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken and cheese with hot sauce
Veggie Pizza
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with garlic butter sauce
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, cheese, onion, and green pepper
Taco Pizza
Ground beef, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, mild salsa, lettuce, tomato, and two sides of sour cream
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, cheese, and alfredo sauce
Popper Pizza
Bacon, jalapeño peppers, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, and cream cheese
Cleveland Sass Pizza
Signature sweet and spicy sauce, cheese, and double pepperoni
Pierogi Pizza
Pierogi pizza garlic sauce, red onion, mashed potatoes, three blends of cheese, bacon, and side of sour cream
Pickle Pizza
In-house made creamy ranch sauce, sliced dill pickles, and provolone cheese
Cuban Pizza
Garlic butter sauce with chicken, ham, pickles, and a side of signature Cuban sauce
Main Menu
Pressure Cooked Chicken
Chicken Only
4 Piece Chicken
8 Piece Chicken
12 Piece Chicken
16 Piece Chicken
20 Piece Chicken
24 Piece Chicken
28 Piece Chicken
32 Piece Chicken
36 Piece Chicken
40 Piece Chicken
44 Piece Chicken
48 Piece Chicken
Extra breast
Extra wing
Extra thigh
Extra leg
Side Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
4 pieces
Cheesy Bread and Sauce
Mushrooms
Served with chipotle sauce
Cauliflower
Served with chipotle sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
6 pieces. Served with ranch
Onion Rings
Served with chipotle sauce
Macaroni and Cheese Bites
Served with chipotle sauce
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks and Sauce
6 pieces
French Fries
Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream
8 pieces
Pepperoni Rolls and Sauce
Breaded Pickle Chips
Served with chipotle sauce
6 Chicken Tenders and Side of Sauce
Extra sour cream
Meatballs w\garlic bread
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
Salads
Small Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green peppers, cheese and dressing
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, salami, ham, green peppers, pepperoni, black olives, pepperoncini, onions and dressing
Chicken Bacon Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, cheese and dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, black olives, cheese and dressing
Large Dinner Salad
Dinners
6 Pieces Shrimp Dinner
With coleslaw, 2 pieces of garlic bread and fries
3 Pieces Fish Dinner
With coleslaw, 2 pieces of garlic bread and fries
Spaghetti Dinner w/ Meatballs
With sauce, Parmesan, side salad, and 2 pieces of garlic bread
Rigatoni DInner w/ Meatballs
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti with a breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese
Chicken Tender Basket
6 tenders, fries, coleslaw or potato salad, two pieces garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with rigatoni, grilled chicken, bacon, and onion
Stomboli
BYO Calzone
Signature Calzones
Subs
Need 24 Hr Notice (Chicken Only)
