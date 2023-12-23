Doughnut Plant LES
Popular Items
- Dark Chocolate Sourdoughnut$5.25
Vegan | Dark Valrhona chocolate in the sourdough and glaze.
- Crème Brulee$4.75
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
DOUGHNUTS
Yeast
- VANILLA BEAN SNOWFLAKE$4.75Out of stock
Our vanilla bean glaze naturally colored blue for the winter season.
- Coconut Cream$5.45Out of stock
Square doughnut filled with fresh coconut milk cream and a fresh coconut glaze. We break open fresh coconuts daily.
- Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam$5.45
We roast peanuts straight from a farm in Georgia and make our own peanut butter. We also make our jam too, with fresh strawberries.
- Peanut Butter & Blackberry Jam$5.45
We roast peanuts straight from a farm in Georgia and make our own peanut butter. We also make our jam too, with fresh blackberries or seasonal fruit.
- Vanilla Bean & Strawberry Jam$5.45
Filled with our housemade jam and made with a real vanilla bean glaze.
- Vanilla Bean & Blackberry Jam$5.45
Filled with our housemade jam and made with a real vanilla bean glaze.
- CHRISTMAS TREE$5.45
Fresh mint glaze on the outside. Chocolate mint pudding on the inside.
- MARZIPAN STAR$4.95
We make our own marzipan with real almonds.
- COCONUT SNOWMAN$5.45
Fresh coconut glaze, with coconut cream filling. Only at Doughnut Plant.
- HANUKKAH MARZIPAN & JAM$4.00Out of stock
Hanukkah sufganiyot! Filled with our housemade blackberry jam and dipped in our marzipan glaze! Kosher-Dairy
- HANUKKAH VANILLA BEAN & JAM$4.00Out of stock
Hanukkah sufganiyot! Filled with our housemade blackberry jam and glazed with our vanilla bean glaze. Kosher-Dairy
- HANUKKAH DOUGHSEED DOZEN$48.00Out of stock
Hanukkah sufganiyot! Filled with our housemade blackberry jam and dipped in our marzipan glaze or vanilla bean glaze! Kosher-Dairy
Sourdoughnuts
- PANETTONE$5.95
Inspired by the traditional rich Italian Panettone. Made with our natural wild yeast, the same we use for our sourdough doughnuts. We add imported citron, orange, lemon, pine nuts and golden raisins, but no eggs! | Vegan
BEVERAGE
Coffee
- House Blend$3.00
Our current go-to coffee of the day. Handcrafted, small batch roasted. Doughnut Plant Coffee.
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
Cool, smooth & strong.
- Con Leche$3.25
Our house blend coffee, top with milk steamed just right to bring out sweet flavors.
- Coffee Traveler$25.00
Our current go-to coffee of the day. Handcrafted, small batch roasted. Doughnut Plant Coffee.
- Cold Brew Vietnamese$5.50Out of stock
- DP Decaf$3.00
Our current go-to coffee of the day. Handcrafted, small batch roasted. Doughnut Plant Coffee.
Espresso
- Espresso$3.75
A blend of Ethiopian and Guatemalan coffees to balance out the cold months.
- Americano$3.75
4 - 6 oz. of hot water and a double shot of espresso over it
- Macchiato$4.00
Allowing the esppreso to shine, we stained it with a little steamed milk.
- Cortado$4.25
To cut the bitters and acidity of the espresso, we add equal parts of steamed milk to the espresso.
- Cappuccino$4.50
This delicious espresso drink is perfectly balanced with steamed milk and foam.
- Flat White$4.50
This is a silky milked layered espresso based drink.
- Latte$4.75
Creamy, sweet and delicious.
- Valrhona Mocha$6.00
Double shot espresso and steamed milk with light milk foam and Valrhona Chocolate.
- Orange Mocha$6.75Out of stock
Double shot espresso and steamed milk with light milk foam and Valrhona Chocolate.
- Iced Americano$3.50
6 oz of ice 4 oz. of cold filtered water and espresso
- Iced Latte$5.75
Our strong, rich espresso and a balanced ratio of milk and ice. The flavor is like melted coffee ice cream.
- Iced Mocha$6.75
The perfect blend of ice, milk and Valrhona chocolate melted with a double shot of espresso.
- Vanilla Bean Glazed Latte$5.25
A latte that tastes like our classic Vanilla Bean doughnuts — because it's flavored with the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze!
- Vanilla Bean Glazed Iced Latte$6.25
A deliciously delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic! With the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze as our classic Vanilla Bean doughnut!
- HORCHATA LATTE$5.50
Our Mexican inspired drink made with rice, spring water, evaporated milk and cinnamon with an espresso kick.
- ICED HORCHATA LATTE$6.50
Our Horchata Latte -- on ice! Rice, spring water, evaporated milk, cinnamon with an espresso kick!
- Hazelnut Glazed Iced Latte$6.25Out of stock
A deliciously delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic! With the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze as our classic Vanilla Bean doughnut!
- Cardamom Glazed Latte$5.25
This latte is a unique combination of spicy cardamom and sweet espresso. The intense flavor of cardamom plays off the richness of the espresso, creating a delicious beverage.
- Cardamom Glazed Iced Latte$6.25
The intense flavor of cardamom plays off the richness of the espresso, creating a delicious iced beverage.
Tea
- Tea - Black$3.50
This smooth organic tea is wild-harvested from 700-year-old ancient tea trees in Nam Lanh, Vietnam. It yields a brew that is uniquely malty and coppery with lots of molasses.
- Chai$5.00
Our Masala Chai is extracted and crafted daily pre-made with whole milk and whole spices and herbs.
- Tea - Cold Brew Iced$4.00
Tea extracted in cold water. The whole process takes 10 hours. CB Tea is more caffeinated than Iced Tea.
- Tea - Ginger$3.50
Used for thousands of years for its digestive properties and ability to soothe nausea, ginger is both healthful and delicious. This organic ginger tisane is naturally caffeine-free, and is mildly spiced for enjoyment cup after cup.
- Tea - Green$3.50
Distinguished by its emerald jade, needle-like leaves, this organic Mao Feng green tea is a delicious daily healthy indulgence.
- Iced Chai$5.75
- Iced Turmeric Latte$5.75Out of stock
- Tea - Spearmint$3.50Out of stock
This organic black tea blend is infused with rich bergamot oil. It is highly aromatic with a distinctive spicy, citrus flavor.
- Tea - Rooibos$3.50Out of stock
This organic and fair trade certified South African Rooibos [roy-boss] tisane is caffeine free and naturally high in antioxidants. It boasts a mild, earthy flavor with hints of honey and caramel.
- Tea Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Turmeric Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Tea - Earl Grey$3.50
- Tea - Chamomile$3.50
- Vegan Masala Chai$5.50
Our Masala Chai is extracted and crafted daily made to order with Milkadamia or Oat Milk with whole spices and herbs.
- Iced Vegan Masala Chai$6.25
Our Masala Chai is extracted and crafted daily made to order with macadamia or oat milk and whole spices and herbs, served over ice.
- Spiced Apple Cider$5.00Out of stock
- Iced Spiced Apple Cider$5.75Out of stock
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.75
Naturally sweet ceremonial Japanese matcha has a mild taste but still deep in umami and served with milk over ice.
Bottled Drinks
- Milk - Whole$2.50
Award winning farm fresh milk from Battenkill Valley Creamery
- Milk - Chocolate$2.75
Award winning farm fresh milk from Battenkill Valley Creamery
- Milk - Fat Free$2.50Out of stock
- Ginger Ale$2.50Out of stock
- Sparkling Water$2.75+Out of stock
- Spring Water - DP$2.75
Bottled spring water
- Snapchilled Coffee - DP$4.95
Our friends at Elemental Beverage Co. can our Cold Brew to perfection, preserving our love for the cool, smooth & strong in an easy and ready to drink form. No dilution, oxidation, or additives. Only deliciousness.
- 6 - Pack Snapchilled Coffee - DP$27.75Out of stock
Our cool, smooth & strong Cold Brew in a can! No dilution, oxidation, or additives. Only deliciousness.
- Saratoga Sparkling Spring Water$2.75
The perfect balance of light taste with just the right amount of carbonation. (12 oz)
MERCH
Food
- Blackberry Jam$10.00Out of stock
Same housemade jam used in our doughseeds & square filled doughnuts. Fresh fruit, low sugar.
- Peanut Butter$8.00Out of stock
- BOWERY Basil$3.99Out of stock
Bowery’s basil is grown locally, just outside of the city, completely pesticide-free, using a fraction of the water and land compared to traditional agriculture.