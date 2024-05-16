Doughtroit 908 Tiffin ave .
Pizza
Detroit Style Pizza
- Tony Pepperoni$23.95
Pizza sauce, deli pepperoni, crumbled pepperoni, Detroit style cheese, and topped with a layer of cupping pepperonis.
- BBQ Chicken$24.95
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, covered with Detroit style cheese.
- Deluxe$24.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, green olives and banana peppers topped with Detroit style cheese.
- The Big Banger$26.95
This baby is loaded! The Big Banger features pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and banana peppers topped with Detroit style cheese.
- Taco$24.95
Mild salsa, seasoned ground beef, Detroit style and cheddar cheeses, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, & sour cream Don't forget your side of hot sauce!
- Drag It Thru the Garden$22.95
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, and diced tomato topped with Detroit style cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken$24.95
Ranch sauce base, chicken, bacon, and onion topped with Detroit style cheese & drizzled with buffalo sauce
- BLT$24.95
ranch base, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, topped with Detroit style cheese and mayo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.95
Ranch sauce base, chicken, bacon, and onion topped with Detroit style cheese & drizzled with ranch
Detroit Style Create Your Own Pizza
Subs
Specialty 12 Inch Subs
- BLT Sub$11.00
Bacon ,Lettuce ,Tomato ,Mayo
- Ham & Cheese Sub$11.00
Ham,Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,Mayo
- Italian Sub$11.00
Ham,Salami,Deli Pepperoni,Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Italian Dressing
- Pizza Sub$11.00
Pizza Sauce, Pick 2 Toppings, Cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
- Meatball Sub$11.00
Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Cheese
- Veggie Pizza Sub$11.00
Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomato, Cheese
- BBQ Chicken Sub$12.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, cheese, bacon
- Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
Steak, cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo
Salads
- Side Salad$3.95
Lettuce, Onion, Diced Tomato, Green Peppers, Cheddar and Pizza Cheese. 1 Pack of dressing
- Chef Salad$7.95
Lettuce, Onion, Diced Tomato, Banana Peppers, Ham, Pepperoni, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$7.95
Lettuce, Onion, Green Peppers, Diced Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Pizza Cheese, Grilled Chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.95
Lettuce, Onion, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce