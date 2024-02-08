Doug's Day Diner - Loveland 532 N Lincoln Ave
Beverages
Omelets or Scrambles
- SHARON$14.99
onions, bells, mushroom,tomato, spinach, cheese, sour cream, guac
- FAVORITE$14.75
ham, bacon, cheese
- PIG$15.00
ham, bacon, chorizo, tortilla strips, fresh onion, sour cream, cheese, topped with choice of sauce
- DRIZZLE$14.50
fresh spinach, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted almonds, parmesan, drizzled with balsamic vinegar
- TASTY$14.75
bacon, fresh bells, tomatoes, gaucamole, cheese
- MONA$14.75
Sauteed fresh green chiles, Mushrooms, bacon,onions,sour cream, cheese
- CLINT$14.50
fresh spinach, bacon,tomato, swiss
- PAVO$14.75
bells, tomato, turkey green chile sausage, pesto, parmesan, cheese
- BYO LARGE$14.99
pick up to 6 items
- TERI$14.50
feta cheese, bacon, spinach, tomato, green onion
- Denver$14.50
Ham, Bells, Onions, Cheese
Grub
- BASIC$14.25
two egg breakfast with meat
- HUEVOS$13.50
two eggs atop corn tortillas, browns, beans,sauce choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
- CFC$16.00
hand breaded chicken breast, fried to a golden brown, topped with sausage gravy, two eggs, browns, and bread choice
- BILLY$14.25
two eggs, browns, biscuit topped with sausage gravy, choice of meat
- HOT OATS$11.25
oatmeal topped with cinnamon, served with blueberries, toasted almonds, bread choice
- SWEET N SASSY$14.25
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, served on sweet toast, served with maple syrup
- BG$10.00
griddle biscuit, topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs
- CHILAQUILES$13.25
- AVO TOAST$14.00
Wheat toast topped with smashed avocado, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, drizzled with balsamic vinegar, served with two eggs and a side
- CHICKEN N WAFFLE$16.00
sugar waffle topped with our chicken fried chicken topped with gravy,cheese, green onions
- Breakfast Sammy w/ side$13.50
- Sammy TOGO$8.00
- Good$13.50
2 scrambled egg whites, cottage cheese, pesto tomatoes, and dry wheat toast
Burritos
Sweets
Benedicts
Papas
- Skinny Papa$13.75
spinach, tomato, bells, mushroom,onion, cheese
- Taos Papa$13.75
chorizo, turkey sausage, onions, cheeses
- Carne Asada Papa$13.99
- Adovada Papa$13.75
- Cowboy Papa$13.75
bacon, sausage, ham, cheeses
- Farmer Papa$13.75
bells, bacon, sausage, onion
- BYO Papas$14.00
7 ingredients
- Whimpy Skinny$12.50
spinach, tomato, bells, mushroom, onion, cheeses
- Whimpy Taos$12.50
chorizo, turkey sausage, onion, cheeses
- Whimpy Asada$12.75
- Whimpy Adovada$12.50
- Whimpy Cowboy$12.50
ham, bacon, sausage, cheeses
- Whimpy Farmer$12.50
bells, bacon, sausage, onion
- Byo Whimpy Papas$12.50
5 ingredients
Burger
- Black Betty$14.99
Bun, P-Nut butter, Burger, FGC, Cheddar, Blackberry Jam
- Frontier$14.75
Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Burger, BBQ, Tanglers, Bacon, Cheddar
- Shroom$14.75
Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Burger, Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss
- Legend$14.99
Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Burger, Guac, FGC, Bacon, Cheddar
- Cheese$13.00
Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Burger, Cheese
- Patty Melt$14.75
Grilled rye, 1000, Burger, Mushrooms, Onions, Swiss
Sandwich
- Momar$14.75
Bun,Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled chicken, Ranch,Pesto, Bacon, Swiss
- Club$14.50
Toasted Sourdough,Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Turkey, Mayo and Avocado
- Turkey Melt$14.50
Grilled sourdough, Swiss, Bacon, Turkey, Honey Mustard
- Spicy Rueben$14.75
Grilled Rye, 1000, corned beef, FGC, sauerkraut, swiss cheese
- Zia Bird$14.75
Grilled wheat, lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken, guac, bacon, fgc, cheddar
- Crunchy Bird$14.65
Toasted wheat, cream cheese, almonds, cucumber, guac, spinach, tomato, grilled chicken
- Healthy$14.50
Toasted wheat, cream cheese, almonds, cucumber, bells, guac, spinach, lettuce, tomato
- BLT$13.75
Toasted sourdough, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Salad / Soup
- Blue Salad$14.75
Spring mix, grilled chicken, blueberries, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, almonds, cucumbers, bells, parmesan, croutons
- Colonel Salad$14.75
Spring mix, crispy chicken, eggs, bacon, almonds, cucumbers, bells, cheeses
- Fiesta Salad$14.75
Spring mix, grilled chicken, FGC, almonds, cucumber, bells, tortilla strips, guac, cheeses
- D- Salad$6.50
Spring mix, almonds, cucumber, bells, cheeses, croutons
- Bowl Soup$5.00
- Cup Soup$3.50
Kids Meal
Sides
- Sliced Tomato$3.50
- Pesto Tomatoes$4.25
- Pesto$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Guac$2.75
- Peanut-Butter$1.00
- Pico$2.00
- Browns$4.00
- Browns W/ Cheese$5.00
- Browns w/ cheese and bacon$6.50
- Cottage cheese$3.00
- Beans$3.25
- Fruit Salad$4.99
- Oranges$3.00
- Blueberries$4.00
- Avocado Slices$3.00
- Jalopeno Fried$2.00
- Jalopeno Sliced$2.00
- Sugar Waffle 1$3.25
- Sugar Waffle 2$6.50
- Fries$4.50
- Season Fries$6.00
- Messy Fries$7.00
Fries topped with sauce and cheese
- Chips$4.00
- Messy Chips$7.00
- Bacon (3)$4.75
- 1 Bacon$2.00
- Sausage (2)$6.00
- 1 Sausage$3.50
- Turkey Sausage (2)$6.00
- 1 Turkey Sausage$3.50
- Asada$5.50
- Adovada$5.00
- Chorizo$4.50
- Ham$5.00
- Hamburger Patty$6.00
- Chicken Breast (Grilled)$6.00
- CFC Side with Gravy$7.00
- 1 Egg$1.65
- 2 Eggs$3.00
- 3 Eggs$4.50
- 4 Eggs$6.00
- Chile$3.00
- Gravy$3.00
- Queso$4.00
- Holly$3.50
- Toast$2.00
- Biscuit$4.00
- Tort Flour (1 )$1.50
- Tort Corn (2)$1.00
- English Muffin$3.25
- Bulk Bread$9.50
- 12 oz Bulk Dressing$7.00
- 12oz Bulk Jam$15.00