We serve southern style meals for affordable prices More
Doug's Place Drive Thru / Catering To Go Catering
Wednesday Menu
Plates
From the Grill
Salads
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Tilapia
Lunch Sandwiches
Desserts
Specials
Sauces
Catering
Meat
- Chicken Tenders$2.49
Each
- Country Fried Steak$5.65
Per order
- Fried Chicken$5.65
Per order. Breast & leg
- Smoked BBQ Pork$13.00
Per round
- Fried Boneless Pork Chops$5.65
2 per order
- Brunswick Stew$43.26
Per gallon
- Smoked Turkey Breast (6-8) Whole$85.00
- Smoked Turkey Breast (6-8) Sliced$115.00
- Smoked Spiral Ham$85.00
- Smoked Spiral Ham Sliced$115.00
- Whole Smoked Turkey (8-12 lbs)$85.00
- Whole Smoked Turkey (8-12lbs) Sliced$125.00
- Smoked Pork Butt (8-10lbs)$75.00
- Smoked Pork Butt (8-10lbs) Sliced$110.00
Meat Half Pans
Meat Full Pans
Half Pan Regular Sides
Half Pan Premium Sides
- Fried Okra - Half Size$50.00
- Fried Squash - Half Size$50.00
- Macaroni & Cheese - Half Size$50.00
- Cream Corn - Half Size$50.00
- Sweet Potato Souffle - Half Size$50.00
- Squash Casserole - Half Size$50.00
- Coleslaw - Half Size$50.00
- Potato Salad - Half Size$50.00
- Baked Beans - Half Size$50.00
- Deviled Eggs Half Pan$50.00
Full Pan Premium Sides
- Fried Okra - Full Size$100.00
- Fried Squash - Full Size$100.00
- Macaroni & Cheese - Full Size$100.00
- Cream Corn - Full Size$100.00
- Sweet Potato Souffle - Full Size$100.00
- Squash Casserole - Full Size$100.00
- Coleslaw - Full Size$100.00
- Potato Salad - Full Size$100.00
- Baked Beans - Full Size$100.00
- Deviled Eggs Full Pan$100.00
Full Pan Regular Sides
Additional Catering Items
- Chocolate Delight - Half Size$50.00
- Chocolate Delight - Full Size$100.00
- Banana Pudding - Half Size$50.00
- Banana Pudding - Full Size$100.00
- Cobbler - Half Size$50.00
- Cobbler - Full Size$100.00
- Giblet Pint$8.00
Per pint
- White Gravy Pint$8.00
Per pint
- Brown Gravy Pint$8.00
Per pint
- Biscuit (each)$1.74
- Cornbread (each)$1.74
- Roll (each)$1.74
- Gallon of Tea$10.00
- Gallon of Lemonade$10.00
- Pint Of Cranberry$8.00
- Pint Of Vegetable$8.00
Vegetable of the day
- Pint of Dessert$8.00
Doug's Place Drive Thru / Catering Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 382-9063
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7:15AM