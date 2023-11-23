Dover Grille
FOOD
Appetizers
- Fiesta Platter$12.99
Choose 3 samples of the appetizers listed here! Chicken tenders, Onion rings, Deep fried mushrooms, Loaded potato skins, Texas cheese fries, Deep fried pickles, Mozzarella cheese stix
- Chicken Fingers$8.99
These juicy all-white-meat breaded tenders, cooked till golden and served with ranch dipping sauce
- Onion Rings$5.99
Generous portion of our hand battered, cut thick onion rings
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Button sized mushrooms battered and deep fried
- Loaded Tater Skins$8.99
Crispy potato skins with cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Served with our own buttermilk ranch dressing
- Texas Cheese Fries$8.99
A HUGE portion of our crispy french fries, loaded with melted cheddar and jack cheese, scallions, and crispy bacon
- Mozzarella Cheese Stix$8.99
Lightly breaded and served with our marinara sauce
- Deep Fry'd Pickles$8.99
The perfect mix of dill pickle spears and crispy friend batter
- Onion Straws$8.99
Strips of onion lightly breaded and deep fried
- Queso Cheese Dip$6.99
A basket full of corn tortilla chips served with a cup of our homemade queso cheese dip. A family favorite!
- Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried
- Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Our 10" flour tortilla stuffed with 4 different kinds of cheese and lightly grilled
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
A large basket full of tortilla chips served with our own mild salsa
- Super Nachos$9.99
A plate full of nacho chips heaped with cheddar cheese, topped with spiced beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and scallions
- 6 wings$6.99
- 12 wings$12.99
Soups/Salads
- Cup Soup$3.99
- Bowl Soup$4.99
- Side Salad$3.99
Topped with fresh veggies
- Taco Salad$8.99
Crispy shredded lettuce covered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
- Club Salad$10.99
Made with smoked ham, shaved turkey, hickory bacon, sliced american and swiss cheese, finished with a bunch of fresh veggies
- Steak Salad$10.99
Tender strips of sirloin atop a nice salad in a taco shell bowl
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Tender strips of grilled chicken breasts on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
- Deluxe Taco Salad$9.99
Crispy, shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef and refried beans. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack and mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and scallions
- Chicken Finger Salad$9.99
Strips of fried chicken on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
Burgers
- All American Hamburger$7.99
Hand patted just for you
- Classic Cheeseburger$8.99
Topped with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Piled high with bacon and smothered with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$9.99
Sauteed mushrooms smothered with swiss cheese
- Patty Melt$9.99
A wee bit of Irish in all of us. Angus burger topped with grilled onions and melted swiss on toasted rye bread
- Mac & Cheeseburger$9.99
Thinking outside of the box? Here ya go! Try our angus burger topped with mac and cheese, hickory bacon, and cheddar cheese
- Bacon/Egg Cheeseburger$10.99
Fried egg with bacon and melted cheese. Need I say more?
- Mexican Burger$9.99
Tex-mex burger Dover Grille style! Topped with our spicy tex-mex sauce, sliced jalapenos, fried onions and melted cheddar
- Big Bang Burger$10.99
Hot and spicy!
- Double Cheese Burger$11.99
Two 6 oz patties with double cheese. Served with fries
- Double Hamburger$10.99
Two 6 oz patties. Served with fries
Sandwiches
- Philly Steak Sandwich$10.99
With grilled peppers, onions, and swiss cheese
- Hickory Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast smothered with our tangy BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, and melted swiss
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Wheat Berry Club$10.99
Shaved turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat berry bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.99
Shaved ham piled high on sour dough bread topped with american cheese
- Club Sandwich$9.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 3 pieces of your choice of toasted bread
- Super Club Sandwich$11.99
Smoked turkey, shaved ham, hickory bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 3 pieces of your choice of toasted bread
- French Dip Sandwich$10.99
Topped with swiss cheese and a side of au jus
- Grilled Cheese & Roast Beef$10.99
Our classic grilled cheese piled high with roast beef and caramelized onions on grilled sour dough bread
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Jumbo tortilla stuffed with strips of chicken breast, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and grilled to perfection
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Our breaded chicken breast drenched in our hot sauce, and topped with pepper jack cheese.
- BLT with fries$7.99
An American Classic!
- Chuck wagon Sandwich$7.99
Chicken fried steak sandwich
- Catfish Sandwich$8.99
Crispy catfish fillet on a toasted hoagie bun
- Grilled Cheese on Texas Tst$5.99
Baskets
- Chicken Finger Basket$9.99
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with our homemade ranch dipping sauce
- Fried Shrimp Basket$10.99
JUMBO shrimp breaded and deep fried
- Hot Finger Basket$9.99
Deep friend and dipped in our hot sauce
- Cat-fish Basket$8.99
Pond raised, corn meal breaded, and deep friend served with hushpuppies
Dinners
- Liver & Onions$10.99
Smothered with grilled onions
- 10 oz. Sirloin Steak$16.99
10 ounces of our marinated and flavorful favorite!
- Hamburger Steak$9.99
10 ounces of premium ground beef, topped with grilled onions
- Cheeseburger Steak$10.99
Our premium ground beef topped with grilled onions and cheese
- Sauteed Steak Tips$12.99
Tender slices of beef seasoned with our secret blend of spices, mixed with grilled onions and mushrooms
- Southern Fried Catfish$12.99
Deep friend catfish, dipped in crispy corn meal breading, and served with homemade tartar sauce and hush puppies
- Country Fried Pork Chop$10.99
Our hand breaded pork chop topped with a white country gravy
- BIG TEXAN$12.99
A GIANT breaded beef steak smothered in country gravy
- Country Fried Chicken$10.99
Our delicious breaded chicken breast deep friend and smothered in country gravy
- Steak & Potato Skillet$13.99
Tender strips of sirloin mixed with grilled potatoes, mushrooms, and onions
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo$11.99
Rich cheesy alfredo sauce tossed with grilled chicken breast and pasta. Served with toasted garlic bread
- Alfredo Fettuccine$9.99
Our cheesy garlic alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles. Served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$10.99
Our classic spaghetti with our own kicked up marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread
- Deep Fried Shrimp$13.99
Jumbo breaded shrimp, fried golden brown
- Hickory Chicken$10.99
Our 6 oz grilled chicken breast topped with hickory bacon, smoky BBQ sauce, and melted swiss cheese
- Lemon Peppered Chicken$10.99
Our 6 oz chicken breast grilled and gently seasoned with our special blend of lemon peppered spices
- Chicken Finger Platter$10.99
4 chicken tenders served with our homemade ranch or honey mustard and your choice of two side items
- Deluxe Cheeseburger Steak$12.99
10 oz patty smothered and topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and american and swiss cheese
- 5 oz smothered sirloin dinner$11.99
- New York Dinner$14.99
Tex Mex
- Big Azz Burito$12.99
GIANT flour tortilla stuffed with spiced beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Smothered in our southwest sauce and lots of melted cheddar/jack cheese
- Fajitas$12.99
Strips of peppers, onions, and tomatoes sauteed with our fajita seasoning and your choice of steak or chicken strips
- Mexican Pizza$10.99
Our JUMBO tortilla fried crisp and topped with refried beans, spiced beef, lots of cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and scallions
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Strips of grilled chicken folded with lots of melted cheddar, lettuce, and tomato in a jumbo tortilla. Lightly grilled and cut into wedges
- Loco Chicken$10.99
Nacho chips topped with strips of grilled chicken and queso cheese
- (3) Soft Tacos$8.99
Served on warm flour tortillas
- (4) Soft Tacos$9.99
Served on warm flour tortillas
Sides
Kids Menu
- Kid's Spaghetti$5.99
served with garlic toast
- Kid's Corn Dog Basket$4.99
served with fries
- Kid's Hot Dog Basket$4.99
Served with fries
- Kid's Soft Taco$4.99
served with fries
- Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket$4.99
served with fries
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$4.99
served with fries
- Kid's Shrimp Basket$6.99
3 jumbo shrimp served with fries
- Kid's Chicken Finger Basket$6.99
2 fried chicken tenders served with fries
- Kid's Hamburger Basket$6.79
served with fries
- Kid's Cheeseburger Basket$6.99
served with fries
Extras
- Loaded-Cheese,Bacon & Scallions$1.99
- Add Slice of Cheese$0.69
- Add Extra Meat/ Mexican$2.99
- Add grilled onions$0.69
- Add Sautéed Mushrooms$1.99
- Add Jalepenos$0.79
- Extra Dressing or Sauce over 2 .49 each$0.49
- Add Salsa$0.49
- Add Queso$3.99
- Add 1 pc Shrimp$1.79
- Add 1 Chicken Finger$1.99
- Add 1 Catfish Filet$3.99
- Add Extra Pasta sauce$1.99
- Sub Wheatberry Bread$0.99
- Add Mozzarella$1.79
Desserts
- Chocolate Pie$3.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$6.99
- Cheesecake$3.99
- Strawberry cheese cake$5.99
- Brownie Avalanche$6.99
- Pecan Pie$3.99
- Strawberry Sundae$3.99
- Chocolate Sundae$3.99
- Rootbeer Float$3.99
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$1.99
- 2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream$3.89
- Add Strawberries$1.99
- Single Brownie$2.99
- Apple Pie$3.99
- Sweet Potato Pie$3.99