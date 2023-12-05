Down Home Comfort Cafe 13885 Hedgewood Dr STE 149
Salads
- Candied Pecan and Pear Salad$8.00Out of stock
Candied pecans, pears, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, on a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$8.00Out of stock
Hard-boiled eggs, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese, on a bed of mixed leaf lettuce.
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
Fresh, never frozen, 4 ounce patty with hardwood smoked bacon, and melted deluxe American cheese on a sesame seed brioche bun.
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Fresh, never frozen, 4 ounce patty with melted deluxe American cheese on a sesame seed brioche bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pulled pork on sesame seed brioche bun with North Carolina style BBQ sauce.
Meats
- BBQ Meatballs$9.00Out of stock
(10) 1 ounce beef meatballs covered in our delicious house-made BBQ sauce.
- Meatballs and Beef Gravy$9.00Out of stock
(10) 1 ounce beef meatballs covered in our delicious house-made beef gravy.
- Fried Chicken Tenders$7.00
4 pieces of marinated and hand battered chicken tenders fried to perfection.
- Fried Chicken Wings$10.00+
Marinated and hand battered whole chicken wings fried to perfection.
- Blackened Salmon$12.00
Fresh farm raised Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our very own house-made blackened seasoning.
- Blackened Chicken$7.00
Chicken breast seasoned with our very own house-made blackened seasoning.
- Pulled Pork$10.00
Slow smoked pulled pork with North Carolina style BBQ sauce.
Sides
- String Beans$6.00
Cut string beans slow cooked in turkey broth.
- Mac and Cheese$9.00
4 cheese southern style baked macaroni and cheese.
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Buttery mashed potatoes seasoned with rosemary and garlic.
- Cabbage$6.00Out of stock
Cabbage seasoned and cooked in turkey broth.
- French Fries$4.00
Hand cut potatoes fried twice to perfection, seasoned with smoked salt.