Downeast Cider House HQ 256 Marginal Street Building #32
Cans - Cider House Pick Up
- Original Blend$10.00+
The one that started it all. The original unfiltered craft cider.
- Strawberry$10.00+
Jam packed with fresh, sweet strawberry flavor. You're a loaf of bread and some peanut butter shy of a picnic.
- Blackberry$10.00+
Unfiltered apple cider infused with blackberries. Before computers, apples and blackberries were fruits. Only fruits. It's better that way.
- Double Blend$11.00+
- Cider Donut$14.00+
- Maple Waffle$14.00+
- Cranberry$14.00+
- Winter Blend$12.00+
- Pomegranate$12.00+
- Overboard Cider Donut$22.00+
Our beloved cider donut with a higher alcohol finish (8% abv.) Boozy, sweet cinnamon & vanilla nostalgia. *These are 16oz cans
- Mix Pack 1$16.99
The OG multi pack containing 3x 12oz Original Blend, 3x 12oz White, and 3x 12oz Double. Something everyone. Or a lot of things for just you.
- Mix Pack 2$16.99
The miscellaneous mix pack of your dreams. Comes with 3x 12oz Original, 3x 12oz Blackberry, and 3x 12oz Pear.
- Mix Pack 3$16.99
Berries. All the berries. Comes with 3x 12oz Strawberry, 3x 12oz Blueberry, and 3x 12oz Raspberry.
- Downeast Vodka Soda 9pk$14.99
- Downeast Tequila Soda 9pk$14.99