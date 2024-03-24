Downtown Cafe Pleasanton
Breakfast
OMELETTES
- Avocado Chorizo Jalapeno Omelette$18.25
Chorizo, sauteeed onion, jalapeno, jack cheese, and avocado. Side and Toast option.
- California Omelette$17.50
Bacon, sauteed onion, cheddar cheese, avocado. Side and Toast option.
- G.G. Omelette$18.25
Chicken Breast, bacon, sauteed onion, swiss cheese, avocado. Side and Toast option.
- Mediterranean Omelette$18.25
Chicken Breast, spinach, mushrooms, sun dried tomato, kalamata olives, fetta cheese. Side and Toast option
- Shrimp Fajita Omelette$19.25
Sauteed Shrimp, sauteed onion, bell pepper, tomato, pepper jack cheese, avocado. Side and Toast option.
- Garden Omelette$17.95
Spinach, Sauteed onion, mushroom, zucchini, tomatoes, jack cheese. Side and Toast options.
- Omelette my way$12.95
Choice of cheese and potatoes, add meat, veggies, add avocado. Side and Toast option
HUEVOS AL GUSTO
SCRAMBLES
- Mary's Scramble$17.75
3 egg scramble, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese. Side and toast option.
- Tito's Scramble$18.25
3 egg scramble, italian sausage, onions, spinach, mushroom, and cheddar cheese. Side and toast option
- Manny's Scramble$17.75
3 eggs scramble, ham, onion, jalapeno, and pepper jack cheese. Side and toast option.
- Chito's Scramble$18.00
3 eggs scrable, chicken apple sausage, mushroom, onion, tomato, and jack cheese. Side and toast option.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$17.25
3 eggs scramble, onion, tomato, jalapeno, served with refried beans. Toast selection.
- Scramble a la carta$11.95
any of your favorites scramble. No side or toast.
DOWNTOWN FAVORITES
- Stuffed Omelette Croissant$17.25
3 egg omelette with cheddar cheese, choice of meat inside a baked croissant. Served with country potatoes.
- Izzy's Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, 3 egg scramble with cheddar cheese and choice of meat. Side guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served with country potatoes.
- Breakfast Tacos$17.00
2 corn tortilla, with scramble eggs, cheddar cheese and choice of meat. topped with avocado, side country potatoes, and salsa. Served with country potatoes.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$18.50
Crispy tortillas, green salsa, queso fresco, drizzled sour cream and onion. side refried beans and 2 eggs any way.
- Sofia's Chilaquiles Special$18.75
Crispy tortillas, creamy chipotle sauce, queso fresco, drizzled sour cream and onion. served with refried beans and 2 eggs any way
- Chilaquiles Divorciados$19.50
Specialty with 2 sides of chilaquiles, green and chipotle sauce, queso fresco, drizzled sour cream, and onion. Served with refried beans and 2 egg any way
- Huevos Rancheros$16.75
2 eggs served atop 2 corn tortillas, topped with ranchero salsa, refried beans on side topped queso fresco.
- Huevos Divorciados$16.95
2 eggs served atop 2 corn tortillas, topped with 1/2 ranchero and 1/2 green sauce. Side of refried beans topped with queso fresco
GET TOASTY & LIGHT
- Avocado egg and bacon Toast$11.25
Wheat toasted bread, avocado spread, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, topped salt and pepper. Side fruit
- Veggie Toast$11.50
Wheat toasted bread, avocado spread, sauteed spinach, onion, tomatoes and mushrooms. Side fruit.
- Smoked Salmon Toast$13.95
Wheat toasted bread, avocado spread, spinach and smoked salmon, salt and pepper. Side of fruit
- Peanut Butter & Banana Toast$10.95
Wheat toasted bread, topped with peanut butter, banana, drizzled honey. Side of fruit.
- Cup Oatmeal$7.25
Rolled oats, raisins, brown sugar, non-fat milk, choice of toast. add seasonal fruit or bananas.
- Bowl Oatmeal$9.25
Rolled oats, raisins, brown sugar, non-fat milk, choice of toast. add seasonal fruit or bananas.
BENEDICTS
- Traditional Benedict$18.00
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, slice canadian bacon, hollindaise sauce. choice of potatoes.
- Chipotle Benedict$18.00
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, spinach, chipotle hollindaise sauce. choice of potatoes
- Garden Benedict$18.25
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, sliced tomato, mushrooms, avocado and hollindaise sauce. choice of potatoes.
- Salmon Benedict$19.25
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, sliced tomato, smoked salmon and hollindaise sauce. choice of potatoes
- California Benedict$18.25
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, bacon, sliced tomato, avocado and hollindaise sauce. choice of potatoes.
- Chorizo Benedict$18.50
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, chorizo, sliced avocado, hollindaise sauce. choice of potatoes.
- Carnitas Benedict$18.75
2 Poached eggs, atop english muffin, house pork carnitas, avocado, hollindaise sauce, corn pico de gallo. choice of potatoes
FRENCH TOAST AND PANCAKES
- 9 Grain Pancakes$13.95
Stack of 3 nine grain pancakes. Add seasonal fruit, bananas, of chocolate chips
- Buttermilk Pancakes$12.75
Stack of 3 classic buttermilk pancakes. Add seasonal fruit, bananas, or chocolate chips
- Pancake Combo$16.25
2 Pancakes 1 egg anyway you like and side of meat of your choice.
- 2 Buttermilk Pancakes$8.95
2 Buttermilk pancakes
- One Pancake$4.25
1 Buttermilk pancake, add seasonal fruit, chocolate chips or bananas.
- French Toast$12.75
3 Slices of bread dipped in our rich egg batter grilled to golden brown, topped with powder sugar. add seasonal fruit, chocolate chips or bananas.
- French toast Combo$16.25
2 Slices of french toast, one egg anyway you like and side of meat of your choice.
- One French Toast$4.00
1 Piece of French Toast, ass seasonal fruit, chocolate chips or banana.
- Two French Toast$8.95
2 Pieces of French Toast, add seasonal fruit, chocolate chips or bananas.
KIDS BREAKFAST
- Ian's Pancakes$10.25
2 Pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream
- Joshua's Combo$10.95
Choice of 1 slice of french toast or 1 pancake, 1 egg anyway you like, 1 pice of meat
- Chiquito's Special$10.95
1 egg any way you like, side of country potatoes or hashbrown, 1 piece of meat
- Dillon's special$10.95
2 Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese and bacon, choice of country potatoes or hashbrowns
SIDES
- Chilaquiles a la carta$8.95
A la Carta crispy tortilla chips topped with choice of creamy green sauce or red creamy chipotle sauce, topped with queso fresco, drizzled sour cream. red fresh onion. Add meat or egg
- Side Beans$4.50
Side of refried beans topped with queso fresco
- Side Hashbrowns$4.50
Side of grilled hashbrowns
- Side Country Potatoes$4.50
Side of house country potatoes
- Cup of Fruit$4.95
Cup of seasonal fruit
- Side Toast$2.50
1 piece of toast of your choice
- English Muffin$3.25
House large english muffin
- Small salsa$1.25
house made salsa, green, chipotle or ranchero
- large salsa$2.50
house made salsa, green, chipotle or ranchero
- Small sour cream$1.25
small sourcream
- Side Sliced Avocado$2.50
sliced avocado
- Small side jalapeno$1.25
small side jalapeno
- Large side jalapeno$2.50
Large side Jalapeno
- Side egg$2.25
1 Egg any way you like
- Potato Salad$3.50
Large scoop of house made potato salad
- Side Garden Salad$7.95
House Garden salad served with house vinaigrette
- Cup soup$6.00
- Bowl soup$8.25
- Side of meat$5.00
Drinks Menu
COFFEE AND COZY DRINKS
- Coffee$4.00
House coffee, we serve peerless coffee
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
Hot chocolate, made with Ghirardeli chocolate
- Latte$4.95
Steamed milk with one shot peerless coffee expresso,lite foam
- Flavored Latte$5.95
Steamed milk with one shot peerless coffee expresso,lite foam,choice of flavored syrup, vanilla, vanillanut, cinnamon roll, caramel, hazelnut
- Chai Tea Latte$5.25
Steamed milk with delicious Chai tea.
- Americano$4.50
Shot of expresso, hot water
- Double Capucchino$4.95
Double shot expresso, lite steamed milk topped with foam
- Double Expresso Shot$4.25
Double shot expresso
- Mocha$5.95
Ghirardeli chocolate, shot expresso, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Ghirardeli white chocolate, shot expresso, steamed milk topped with whipped cream
- Mexican Mocha$6.25
Ghirardeli chocolate, cinnamon syrup, shot expresso, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
- Iced Latte$6.50
ICED or blended , 2 shots expresso, milk , lite foam. Add flavor, vanilla, vanilla nut, hazelnut, cinnmon roll, caramello.
- Flavored Iced latte$6.95
ICED or blended , 2 shots expresso, milk , lite foam. Choice of flavor , vanilla, vanilla nut, hazelnut, cinnmon roll, caramello.
- Iced Mexican Mocha$7.25
Iced or blended, Ghirardeli chocolate, cinnamon syrup, 2 shot expresso, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
- Iced Mocha$7.25
Iced or blended, ghirardeli chocolate, 2 shot expresso, milk, topped with whipped cream.
- Iced white Mocha$7.50
Iced or blended, white ghirardeli chocolate, 2 shot expresso, milk, topped with whipped cream.
- ice coffee$4.50
DRINKS, JUICES & MORE
- Soda$3.75
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Lemonade
- Herbal Tea$3.50
- Orange Spice tea$4.75
House hot orange spice tea
- Iced orange spice tea$4.75
House orange spice tea iced.
- Black Ice Tea$3.95
Black ice tea non sweetened
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.95
Raspberry ice tea non sweetened
- Orange Juice$4.50
Orange Juice
- Apple Juice$4.00
Apple Juice
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
Cranberry Juice
- Mango Juice$4.00
Mango Juice
- Guava Juice$4.00
Guava Juice
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
Pineapple Juice
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
- V8 Juice$4.25
V8 Tomato Juice
- Kids Juice$3.50
Kid size juice, orange juice, apple juice, cranberry, mango, guava, pineapple grapefruit.
- Milk$3.95
Glass of Whole or Non-Fat Milk
- Oat Milk$4.25
Glass of Oat Milk
- Almond Milk$4.25
Glass of Oat Milk
- Sparkling Water$2.95
Bottled Sparkling water
- Water$2.25
Bottled water