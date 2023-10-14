eggs

The Oppenheim

$10.00

Omelette peppers onions cheese with home fries

The Iron Furnace

$11.00

Omelette with bacon,sausage,cheese,with home fries

The Globe

$9.00

Croissant egg sandwich choice of bacon sausage or avacado

breakfast

The Electric Trolley

$10.00

Pancakes with berries

The Chamber

$10.00

Fruit,yogurt,honey,seed,granola parfait

The Steam Town

$12.00

Quiche with greens and goat cheese with side salad

The Bank Towers

$10.00

French toast with fresh fruit

The Scranton Times

$11.00

Belgian waffles with berries and whipped cream

The Casey

$10.00

Avacado toast

Grab n Go bacon

$5.00

Grab n go sausage

$5.00

breakfast sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Home fries

$2.50

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.50

beverages

Hot coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Soda

$2.35

large iced coffee

$5.00

soup

cup soup

$5.00

bowl soup

$6.00

lunch

The south sider

$12.00

Harvest grain bowl

City Hall

$12.00

mushroom and tomato risotto with parm cheese

burger

The armory

$13.00

beef burger with lettuce tomato and cheese

salad

The Minooka

$12.00

salad with beets,pecans,oranges and cheese

lunch sandwich

The Scranton

$11.00

BLT

The Cosgrove

$13.00

Turkey club

The West Sider

$13.00

Chicken panini

The Hill

$13.00

Chicken salad sandwich

The North Scranton

$15.00

chicken,salmon or ahi tuna tacos

The Courthouse Square

$13.00

Tuna-cado sandwich

flatbread

The Green Ridge

$12.00

BBQ chicken flatbread

wraps

The Phoebe Snow

$13.00

turkey,chicken salad,tuna salad or chicken wrap

kids

Mac and cheese

$7.00

Peanut butter and Jelly

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

sides

bagel

$1.50

add bagel

potato wedges

$3.00

baked

desserts

dessert

$4.00