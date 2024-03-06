Downtown Dhaba 266 Center Avenue
Vegetarian Appetizers
- Samosa$8.00
Crisp pastries with spiced potato stuffing herbs and spices (2 pieces)
- Kurkuri Bhindi$10.00
Crispy okra spiced with tart chaat masala and lime, tossed with red onions and chutneys
- Chef's Signature Tamarind Eggplant$13.00
Crispy eggplant sauteed with onions, chickpeas-flavored with yogurt, tamarind, and mint sauce
- Samosa Chaat$13.00
Street hawker's style flavorful samosa garnished with yogurt, chickpeas, sev, and assorted chutneys
- Onion Pakora$10.00
North style crispy fritters made with potatoes or onion, served with spicy mint chutney
- Aloo Pakora$10.00
- Gobi Manchurian$14.00
Indo-Chinese dish with crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet, and tangy manchurian sauce
- Paneer Manchurian$14.00
Indo-Chinese dish with crispy cottage cheese tossed in a spicy, sweet, and tangy manchurian sauce
Non-Veg. Appetizers
- Assorted Chicken Kebabs$13.00
Chicken tikka, malai kebab, and kalmi kebab cooked in the tandoor
- Jhinga Baghari$14.00
Chef's unique recipe, shrimp dressed with mustard and curry leaves, served with puri
- Kalmi Kebab$13.00
Spicy chicken wings flavored in North Indian masalas cooked to perfection in the tandoor
- Dhaba's Calamari$14.00
Signature marinated calamari tossed with onions and bell pepper
- Chicken 65$15.00
Boneless deep-fried spicy chicken coated in gram flour
- Chef's Signature Dhaba's Noorani Kebab$13.00
Signature layered kebabs with layers of chicken and lamb cooked to perfection in the clay oven
From the Tandoor
- Tandoori Murgh$22.00
All time favorite tandoor cooked chicken on bone
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$22.00
Boneless chicken marinated in Punjabi spices and yogurt
- Chicken Malai Kebab$22.00
Chicken skewers marinated in yogurt, ginger, and peppers
- Paneer Tikka$22.00
Flavorful cheese cooked to perfection in tandoor
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$26.00
Prepared with minced spice marinated lamb, cooked on skewers in the tandoor, and is served with mint chutney
- Tandoori Prawns$26.00
Tiger prawns cooked in tandoor and flavored in onion and ginger sauce
- Tandoori Salmon$26.00
Tandoor marinated in mughlai Indian spices and grilled in tandoor
- Tandoori Medley$30.00
Assorted platter of malai chicken, chicken tikka, saffron prawns, and lamb seekh kebab
Chicken Main Course
- Chicken Tikka Masala$22.00
Boneless chicken in yogurt and tomato curry sauce
- Chicken Kadai$22.00
Chicken sauteed in coriander, peppers, and onions
- Butter Chicken$22.00
Chicken cooked in onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper
- Chicken Aamwala$22.00
Our signature chicken tikka cooked in spiced mango flavored sauce
- Chicken Saag$22.00
Chicken tikka in mildly spiced spinach onion and tomato curry
- Chicken Korma$22.00
Boneless chicken kebab tossed in a mild cashew and almond gravy sauce
- Chicken Vindaloo$22.00
Chef special potatoes and marinated chicken cubes in a spicy gravy
- Country Style Chicken Dhaba Curry$22.00
Chef special authentic country style chicken in a flavorful homestyle curry
Lamb Main Course
- Lamb Bhuna Gosht$24.00
Intensely flavored slow cooked lamb, enjoy the tender meat infused with a selection of Punjabi spices
- Lamb Rogan Josh$24.00
Lamb meat cooked in whole traditional kashmir spices and garam masala sauce
- Lamb Saag$24.00
Lamb cubes cooked in delicately spiced spinach curry
- Lamb Vindaloo$24.00
Potatoes and marinated lamb cubes in a spicy gravy
- Lamb Tikka Masala$24.00
Marinated lamb cubes tossed in tikka masala sauce
- Dhaba Lamb Korma$24.00
Lamb in a cashew and almond based curry sauce
- Lamb Kadai$24.00
Lamb sauteed in coriander, peppers, and onions
Seafood Main Course
- Jhinga Tikka Masala$25.00
Shrimp cooked in authentic masala sauce
- Dhaba's Fish Curry$25.00
Salmon or tilapia cooked in spicy tomato and onion gravy with dry spices
- Jhinga Aamwala$25.00
Shrimp cooked with fresh mango, coconut, tempered with curry leaves, and mustard
- Kadhai Jhinga$25.00
Shrimp cooked with chunky tomatoes, onions, and bell pepper tossed in a semi dry sauce
Vegetarian Main Course
- Paneer Tikka Masala$20.00
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in buttery tomato and onion gravy
- Saag Paneer$20.00
Your choice of homemade cheese, mixed veggies, or chickpeas tossed in creamy and mild spinach sauce
- Saag with Veggies$20.00
Your choice of homemade cheese, mixed veggies, or chickpeas tossed in creamy and mild spinach sauce
- Saag with Chickpeas/Chana$20.00
Your choice of homemade cheese, mixed veggies, or chickpeas tossed in creamy and mild spinach sauce
- Malai Kofta$20.00
Cheese and vegetable dumplings in mild almond and cashew sauce
- Baingan Bharta$20.00
Smoked eggplant sauteed with onion, tomato, and spices
- Dal Bukhara$20.00
North Indian special mix black lentil
- Mutter Paneer$20.00
Classic punjabi dish with green peas and cottage cheese
Vegan Main Course
- Dal Tadka$20.00
Yellow split lentils slow cooked and tempered with spices
- Chana Masala$20.00
Chickpeas and tomatoes simmered with ginger-garlic, onions, chillies, and Punjabi spices
- Aloo Gobi$20.00
Spiced potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes, cooked with ginger and cumin seeds
- Aloo Mutter$20.00
Classic punjabi dish with potatoes and green peas
- Bhindi Do Pyaz$20.00
Very flavorful stir-fried okra and onions in spice dry gravy
Biryani & Pulav
- Murgh Biryani$22.00
Spiced basmati rice slow cooked with marinated chicken
- Peshwari Lamb Biryani$24.00
Aromatic saffron basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices
- Jhinga Biryani$25.00
Flavorful combination of rice and shrimp in herbs and spices slow cooked
- Zafrani Tarkari Biryani$20.00
Vegetables and basmati rice slow cooked in saffron and spices