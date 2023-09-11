Downtown PUBlic House
APPETIZERS
Tomato Addiction
You know what's up! Triple cream Brie and cherry tomatoes sauteed with garlic and herbs finished with balsamic reduction. Served with our house-made 24 hr sourdough bread (vegetarian)
Our Hummus is Red Now!
Green Pea and white bean hummus served with sliced cucumber and our house-made 24 hr. sourdough bread (vegan)
Brussels Over Butternut
Fried brussel sprouts glazed with a balsamic reduction with red wine-soaked cranberries and shaved almonds over a butternut squash puree *GLUTEN-FREE **VEGAN
You Gotta Burrata
Creamy burrata served atop our 48-hour sourdough topped with a tomato bruschetta *VEGETARIAN
Avocado Toast
A slice of our 24 hour sourdough topped with tajin and piled high with pickled jalapenos, onions, and carrots. Finished with Cilantro
Buffalo Wangzzz
8 wings in a Garlic Buffalo sauce
Chef's Wangzzz
8 assorted wings in a Sweet Chili sauce
House Fries
House-cut Hollywood Kennebec potatoes seasoned with dried basil, parsley, and chili flakes (vegetarian/gluten free)
Salty Vinny Fries
Fried Kennebec potatoes tossed in a house-made salt & vinegar powder *VEGETARIAN *GLUTEN-FREE
Euro Fries
Fried Hollywood Kennebec potatoes tossed in a garlic confit and dill topped with feta cheese. They're back!
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grana padano cheese, and a balsamic drizzle (vegetarian)
Berry Basil Salad
Fresh greens, sweet and salty almond brittle, crispy strawberry and blueberry, tossed in a strawberry basil balsamic vin. *VEGAN *CONTAINS NUTS
Blue Habanero Ceasar
Crisp romaine tossed in a house-made chipotle lime Caesar dressing topped with grana padana, pickled red onions, and cilantro *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian
Pretty Greeky Salad
House Blend of greens tossed with a roasted garlic citrus vin. Marinated olives, cucumber and tomatoes. Finished with feta cheese. *CONTAINS SESAME
ENTREES
Classic "Kobe" Burger
10oz grass-fed Wagyu beef patty, chedder cheese, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, caramelized onions, and our house-made burger sauce. Served with house fries and garny salad.
"Kobe" Wellington Burger
10oz Wagyu beef patty served on a focaccia bun with a stone ground mustard vinaigrette and piled high with garlic, wilted kale, sage-roasted leeks, mushrooms, and melted cheese
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
Spicy grilled chicken sandwich with chipotle cilantro crema, 'taco shop" pickle and crisp romaine. Served with fries and fresh greens.
Barbacoa Bowl
12 hour braised barbacoa beef brisket over cilantro rice and a jalapeno lime crema, topped with pickled red onions.
Hey, Shorty
Tender braised beef short rib over creamy mash potatoes, smothered in a rich mushroom gravy and topped with fresh herbs.
Espresso in New York
A 14-16oz pan-roasted New York steak with an espresso rub topped with a red wine & onion compound butter served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes
What What in the Pork
Fall apart pork butt served over fluffy cilantro rice and a smokey poblano salsa. Pickled jalapeños and onions with a house made tajin to finish.
This Chicken is the Real Dill
Grilled chicken breast served over fluffy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables topped with a creamy dill & caper sauce and a sprinkle of chives *Gluten-Free
Nothing Rhymes with Orange Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with jasmine rice, seasonal grilled veggies and finished with an orange sesame glaze. Topped with pickled ginger and sesame seeds *GLUTEN-FREE
Mac-n-Cheese
Elbow pasta smothered in an aged gouda & white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with sourdough crumbs
Magical Mushroom Ziti
Crimini and oyster mushrooms cooked in creamy sage brown butter & leek sauce tossed with ziti noodles and a house blend of cheeses *VEGETARIAN
VEGAN ENTREES
Vegan Mac-n-Cheese
Orechiette pasta smothered in our house-made vegan cheese sauce made from cashews, nutritional yeast and a touch of curry sauce (vegan)
Curry Squash Bowl
Chef curated local vegetables tossed in a house-made tomato & coconut curry, served in an acorn squash bowl (gluten-free/vegan)
Linguini Arrabbiata
House-made arrabbiata sauce with crushed red peppers and tomatoes tossed with linguini and served with grilled citrus (vegan)
Impossible Burger
A 4oz Impossible patty sandwiched between a Sadie Rose Focaccia burger bun dressed with fresh tomato, greens, caramelized onions, and our house-made burger sauce. Served with french fries (vegan)