APPETIZERS

Tomato Addiction

$17.00

You know what's up! Triple cream Brie and cherry tomatoes sauteed with garlic and herbs finished with balsamic reduction. Served with our house-made 24 hr sourdough bread (vegetarian)

Our Hummus is Red Now!

$15.00

Green Pea and white bean hummus served with sliced cucumber and our house-made 24 hr. sourdough bread (vegan)

Brussels Over Butternut

$15.00

Fried brussel sprouts glazed with a balsamic reduction with red wine-soaked cranberries and shaved almonds over a butternut squash puree *GLUTEN-FREE **VEGAN

You Gotta Burrata

$15.00

Creamy burrata served atop our 48-hour sourdough topped with a tomato bruschetta *VEGETARIAN

Avocado Toast

$15.00

A slice of our 24 hour sourdough topped with tajin and piled high with pickled jalapenos, onions, and carrots. Finished with Cilantro

Buffalo Wangzzz

$16.00

8 wings in a Garlic Buffalo sauce

Chef's Wangzzz

$16.00

8 assorted wings in a Sweet Chili sauce

House Fries

$12.00

House-cut Hollywood Kennebec potatoes seasoned with dried basil, parsley, and chili flakes (vegetarian/gluten free)

Salty Vinny Fries

$13.00

Fried Kennebec potatoes tossed in a house-made salt & vinegar powder *VEGETARIAN *GLUTEN-FREE

Euro Fries

$13.50

Fried Hollywood Kennebec potatoes tossed in a garlic confit and dill topped with feta cheese. They're back!

SALADS

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grana padano cheese, and a balsamic drizzle (vegetarian)

Berry Basil Salad

$15.00

Fresh greens, sweet and salty almond brittle, crispy strawberry and blueberry, tossed in a strawberry basil balsamic vin. *VEGAN *CONTAINS NUTS

Blue Habanero Ceasar

$15.00

Crisp romaine tossed in a house-made chipotle lime Caesar dressing topped with grana padana, pickled red onions, and cilantro *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian

Pretty Greeky Salad

$15.00

House Blend of greens tossed with a roasted garlic citrus vin. Marinated olives, cucumber and tomatoes. Finished with feta cheese. *CONTAINS SESAME

ENTREES

Pan roasted Atlantic Salmoh server over jasmine rice, chef veggies. Topped with cilantro jalapeño pesto and pickled red onions.
Classic "Kobe" Burger

$23.00

10oz grass-fed Wagyu beef patty, chedder cheese, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, caramelized onions, and our house-made burger sauce. Served with house fries and garny salad.

"Kobe" Wellington Burger

$24.00

10oz Wagyu beef patty served on a focaccia bun with a stone ground mustard vinaigrette and piled high with garlic, wilted kale, sage-roasted leeks, mushrooms, and melted cheese

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Spicy grilled chicken sandwich with chipotle cilantro crema, 'taco shop" pickle and crisp romaine. Served with fries and fresh greens.

Barbacoa Bowl

$22.00

12 hour braised barbacoa beef brisket over cilantro rice and a jalapeno lime crema, topped with pickled red onions.

Hey, Shorty

$34.00

Tender braised beef short rib over creamy mash potatoes, smothered in a rich mushroom gravy and topped with fresh herbs.

Espresso in New York

$38.00

A 14-16oz pan-roasted New York steak with an espresso rub topped with a red wine & onion compound butter served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

What What in the Pork

$24.00

Fall apart pork butt served over fluffy cilantro rice and a smokey poblano salsa. Pickled jalapeños and onions with a house made tajin to finish.

This Chicken is the Real Dill

$25.00

Grilled chicken breast served over fluffy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables topped with a creamy dill & caper sauce and a sprinkle of chives *Gluten-Free

Nothing Rhymes with Orange Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken breast served with jasmine rice, seasonal grilled veggies and finished with an orange sesame glaze. Topped with pickled ginger and sesame seeds *GLUTEN-FREE

Mac-n-Cheese

$17.00

Elbow pasta smothered in an aged gouda & white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with sourdough crumbs

Magical Mushroom Ziti

$26.00

Crimini and oyster mushrooms cooked in creamy sage brown butter & leek sauce tossed with ziti noodles and a house blend of cheeses *VEGETARIAN

VEGAN ENTREES

Vegan Mac-n-Cheese

$16.00

Orechiette pasta smothered in our house-made vegan cheese sauce made from cashews, nutritional yeast and a touch of curry sauce (vegan)

Curry Squash Bowl

$20.00

Chef curated local vegetables tossed in a house-made tomato & coconut curry, served in an acorn squash bowl (gluten-free/vegan)

Linguini Arrabbiata

$20.00

House-made arrabbiata sauce with crushed red peppers and tomatoes tossed with linguini and served with grilled citrus (vegan)

Impossible Burger

$22.00

A 4oz Impossible patty sandwiched between a Sadie Rose Focaccia burger bun dressed with fresh tomato, greens, caramelized onions, and our house-made burger sauce. Served with french fries (vegan)

SIDES

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE CUCUMBERS

$2.00

1 FRIED EGG

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$4.00

SIDE MASHERS

$4.00

SIDE TATERS

$4.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$4.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$5.00

SIDE SOURDOUGH

$5.00

SIDE BRIE

$7.00

SIDE BURRATA

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$11.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$12.00

SWEETS

Blueberry Cheesecake

$12.00
Magic Bar

$14.00

Peanut butter mousse and bananas foster layered over a graham cracker & pretzel crust topped with a chocolate ganache and finished with toasted marshmallow (vegetarian)

KIDS

Kids Buttered Noddles

$9.00

Orecchiette noodles tossed in butter W/ a side of salt n pepper fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Orecchiette noodles with a gouda and white cheddar cheese mix w/ a side of salt n pepper fries.