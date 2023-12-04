Dr. Dawg Glendale, WI
FOOD
special
Hot Dogs & Sausages
- 6' Polish$5.29
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
- Big Polish$9.99
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
- Big Half And Half$8.99
When you just can't decide... have a Chicago-style hot dawg and a Maxwell street Polish sausage combined in one big sandwich topped the way you like it!
- Brat$4.99
Usinger's original bratwurst char-grilled. Served on a pretzel bun with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut.
- Chicken-Sausage$5.49
- Chicken Sausage Club$6.99
- 6' Chicago Dog$4.89
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
- Big Chicago$8.99
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
- Plain Dog$3.49
- 6' Chili Dog$4.99
- Big Chili Dog$9.15
- 6' Cheese Dog$4.89
- Big Cheese Dog$8.99
- 6' Slaw Dog$3.89Out of stock
- Big Slaw Dog$8.99Out of stock
- Dr. Dawg$7.15
Veggie
Chicken
- Char Chicken$5.99
- Char Chicken Club$6.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted brioche bun.
- Char Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Topped with our signature Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato.
- Char BBQ Chicken$5.49Out of stock
Topped with our signature BBQ sauce and a side of our house-made slaw.
Beef, Sausages & Meatballs
Sides
- Side Chili$1.59
- Bowl Of Red$4.99
- Quart Chili$11.99
- Side Slaw$1.00Out of stock
- Pint Slaw$3.99Out of stock
- Quart Slaw$9.99Out of stock
- Jumbo Pickle$1.59
- Chips$1.49
- Bowl Tomato Bisque$4.30
- Quart Tomato Bisque$11.99
- Bowl Chicken Noodle$4.30Out of stock
- Quart Chicken Noodle$11.99Out of stock
- Soup Deal$4.99
- Side Fry$2.49
- Gar rose side$3.39
- Bag$4.39
- Bag Gar rose$5.39
- Pile$6.59
- Pile Garlic-Rosemary$7.59
- Meal Deal$3.89
- Gar rose Meal$4.89
- Chili Fries$5.49
- Cheddar Fries$5.49
- Chili Cheddar Fries$6.49
- soup meal$5.30Out of stock
Kids
Extras
- Green Peppers$0.75
- Hot Giardiniera$0.75
- Mild Giardiniera$0.75
- Sauerkraut$0.50
- Dawg Sauce$0.75
- Real Melted Cheddar$1.00
- Shredded Cheddar$0.75
- Shredded Mozzarella$0.75
- Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- Caramelized Onions
- Gluten Free Bun$2.00
- Bacon$1.50
- Portabella mushrooms$0.75
- Ranch dressing$0.50
- Bleu Cheese dressing$0.50
- Italian dressing$0.50
- Guac$1.50
- Veggie burger patty$3.50
- sour cream$0.75Out of stock
DRINKS
Beverages
Shakes
RETAIL
Merchandise
- Adult T-Shirt$25.00
- Quart Giardinera$8.00
- Burger Case$56.56
- Hot Giardiniera 16oz$6.24
- Mild Giardiniera 16oz$6.24
- Relish 12oz$4.99
- Sport peppers 12oz$4.99
- Book$24.99
- Retro Coke Napkin holder$6.00
- Hot Dog Ornament$4.00
- Gift box small$15.00
- sticker$0.50
- Gift Box Lg$25.99
- Napkin Pack$2.25
- Sweatshirt$35.00
- Shirt/ ornament$30.00
Event Menu
- Italian Beef sm$68.99
slow-roasted, Italian-seasoned and very thin sliced beef includes rolls and peppers on the side. Serves 6-10
- Italian beef Lg$120.00
slow-roasted, Italian-seasoned and very thin sliced beef. includes rolls and peppers on the side. Serves 16-20
- Italian Sausage Sm$36.99
char-grilled slightly spicy Italian Sausage served with sweet peppers and caramelized onions. includes rolls. (12)
- Italian Sausage Lg$64.99
char-grilled slightly spicy Italian Sausage served with sweet peppers and caramelized onions. includes rolls. (24)
- Meatballs Sm$31.99
Perfectly seasoned Italian Meatballs with Marinara sauce. Sm (12)
- Meatballs Lg$55.99
Perfectly seasoned Italian Meatballs with Marinara sauce. Lg (24)
- Best of the Wurst$31.99
Usinger Brats and Vienna Polish sausage on a bed of sauerkraut. 16 pieces Pack of 3”buns an additional charge.
- Mostaccioli Sm$39.99
Mostaccioli with marinara sauce. Sm (8-10)
- Mostaccioli Lg$59.99
Mostaccioli with marinara sauce. Full Pan (16-20)
- Baked Mostaccioli Sm$42.99
Mostaccioli with marinara sauce and a blend of cheeses baked on top. half pan (8-10)
- Baked Mostaccioli Lg$65.99
Mostaccioli with marinara sauce and a blend of cheeses baked on top. Full pan (16-20)
- Macaroni & Cheese Sm$24.99
Our Macaroni & Cheese is a delicious side dish recipe with tender elbow macaroni in a silky-smooth, cheddar-cheese sauce. Sm (8-10)
- Macaroni & Cheese Lg$49.98
Our Macaroni & Cheese is a delicious side dish recipe with tender elbow macaroni in a silky-smooth, cheddar-cheese sauce. Lg (16-20)
- Rosemary Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes Sm$8.99
Fresh cut baby red potatoes tossed in our garlic rosemary butter. half pan (8-10)
- Rosemary Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes Lg$17.99
Fresh cut baby red potatoes tossed in our garlic rosemary butter. Full pan (16-20)
- Dawg Slaw (16-20)$28.99
House-made cole slaw created from a generations old family recipe. Group size 16-20
- Garden Salad (16-20)$36.99
Crispy bed of mixed green lettuce toped with cumbers, tomatoes, and croutons Choice of Italian or ranch dressing on the side
- Caeser Salad (16-20)$36.99
Romain lettuce topped with grated parmesan and croutons. Dressing on the side
- Fresh Baked Cookie dozen$15.60
Monster, chocolate chip, macadamia nut, snickerdoodle, and sugar.
- Fresh Baked Cookie 24$31.20
Monster, chocolate chip, macadamia nut, snickerdoodle, and sugar.
- Junior's Cheesecake (14)$59.99
- Cannoli Cake (14)$55.86
- Chocolate Fudge layer cake (14)$55.86
- Dawg Slaw sm (6-10)$16.99
- Garden Salad sm (6-10)$19.99
- 3" buns (16)$4.99
- Diet Pepsi can$2.00
- Sprite can$2.00
- Pepsi can$2.00