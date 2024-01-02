DR. McKay's Bar & Grill
Starters
Sandwiches
- Reuben$10.00
Freshly cut corned beef piled on rye with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing, grilled to perfection.
- Pulled Pork$9.00
Eastern North Carolina style slow-cooked seasoned pork, basted with a tangy, tart sauce with vinegar and spices and served with vinegar slaw on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Served on an everything roll. Add a toss in wing sauce for extra flavor.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Served on an everything roll. Add a toss in wing sauce for extra flavor.
- Italian Beef$10.00
House-made, slow roasted, and sliced thin. Add grilled onions and green peppers. With au jus.
- Ham and Cheese$9.00
Served on a pretzel roll with cheddar
- Turkey Club$11.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of an everythinbg roll or a tomato basil or spinich wrap.
- Tenderloin$11.00
House cut, pounded, and breaded pork tenderloin.
- Monte Cristo$12.00
Turkey, ham, and swiss on French toast, and dusted with powdered sugare. Served with jalapeno strawberry jelly on the side.
- Grilled cheese$7.00
Texas toast with your selection of 2 cheeses: American, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack.
- Southwest Turkey Melt$10.00
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomatoe and melted cheddar served with southwest mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
- Chicken Dip$10.00
Seasoned, slow cooked, shredded, chicken breast served on a hoagie roll with provolone and a side of chicken au jus.
- BLT$10.00
Loads of bacon, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast.
Flatbead Pizza
- Sriracha Bourbon Pork Pizza$10.00
Spicy sriracha bourbon sauce, pulled pork, onion and shredded cheddar cheese on a naan flatbread.
- Italian Beef Pizza$10.00
Marinara, beef, onion, green pepper, giardiniera, covered with cheddar and provolone cheese on a naan flatbread.
- Garlic Chicken Pizza$10.00
Cheesy garlic parmesan sauce, pulled chicken and tomatoes topped with shredded parmesan cheese on a naan flatbread.
- Dessert Pizza$9.00
Hidden delight
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$7.00
1/3 pound beef, hand pattied and cooked to order.
- Hamburger$7.00
1/3 pound beef, hand pattied and cooked to order.
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$10.00
1/3 pound hand pattied beef, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions, and horsey sauce.
- The Texan$12.00
1/3 pound hand pattied beef, cheddar cheese on garlic toast, topped with pulled pork, sriracha bourbon sauce and creamy coleslaw.
- Breakfast Burger$12.00
1/3 pound hand pattied beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, and a fried egg served on French toast served with maple syrup.
- Big McKay$15.00
Double burger with pepper jack, cheddar, and Swiss cheese, topped with, corned beef, kraut, grilled onions, and a spicy 1000 island dressing. Served on a pretzel roll.
- Little McKay$13.00
Single burger with pepper jack, cheddar, and Swiss cheese, topped with, corned beef, kraut, grilled onions, and a spicy 1000 island dressing. Served on a pretzel roll.
- Turkey Burger$9.00
- Black Bean Burger$9.00
Extras
- 5 Alarm BBQ$0.75
- Asian Ginger$0.75
- Bacon$2.00
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Caesar$0.75
- Carrots$0.75
- Celery$0.75
- Cheddar Cheese Sauce$1.25
- Cheesy Garlic$0.75
- Chipotle Peach$0.75
- Cinnamon Chipotle$0.75
- French$0.75
- Fuengo Mango$0.75
- Garlic Balsamic$0.75
- Giardinara$0.75
- Honey BBQ$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Horsey Sauce$0.75
- Hot$0.75
- Hot Garlic$0.75
- Italian$0.75
- Jalapenos$0.75
- Jamaican Jerk$0.75
- Korean BBQ$0.75
- Lemon Pepper$0.75
- Magic Sauce$0.75
Lemon Pepper and Hot Mixed
- Maple Mustard$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Mild$0.75
- Mild Garlic$0.75
- Peanut Butter Bacon$0.75
- Poppy Seed$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Shredded Cheddar$0.75
- Side Chopped Tomato$0.75
- Side Coleslaw$1.50
- Side Cottage Cheese$1.95
- Side of Gravy$0.75
- Side Salsa$1.25
4 oz cup of Salsa
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Southwest Heat$0.75
- Spicy 1000 Island$0.75
- Sriracha Bourbon$0.75
- Steak House$0.75
- Strawberry Jalapeno Jelly$0.75
- Thai Chili$0.75
- The Edge$0.75
- Thousand Island$0.75
- XXX Hot$0.75
- Tarter Sauce$0.75
- Garlic toast$1.00
- Pepperoncini$0.75