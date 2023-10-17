The Draft House 12449 S US Highway 27
SHARABLES
Crisp wonton wrappers stuffed with our own herbed cream cheese filling and crab meat served with orange marmalade.
served with ranch
Slow smoked with natural hickory chips, served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Choose HOT, BBQ, Spicy Garlic, or Asian.
Fried, breaded cheese with marinara or ranch.
Sliced, breaded, and fried. Served with horseradish mayo.
homemade cheesiness with roasted onions, bell peppers and seasonings served with corn chips
BURGERS
Sweet & Spicy bacon, provolone cheese, and a smoky bbq mayo served on side.
Yep, guacamole and bacon.
Bacon, bbq, texas toothpicks, pepperjack.
Our famous recipe for 38+ years now.
Topped with fried portobello slices and horseradish mayo.
An excellent vegetarian option.
SANDWICHES
Ribeye, provolone, paesano bread, au jus
Half of our famous French Dip sandwich with shaved ribeye, provolone cheese on paesano bread with a side of hot au jus
Ribeye, provolone, cream cheese, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms
Chicken, pineapple, bacon, onions, jalapenos, pepperjack, on a warm pillowy ciabatta wrap with a side of our house made honey mustard
DINNER
8 oz Salmon fillet baked with your choice of Honey Cashew, Lemon Pepper, or Cajun. Served with fresh veggies and rice pilaf. Add a house salad for +$1.99
Chicken, veggies, toasted sesame dressing over wild rice. Add a house salad for +$1.99
All white meat tenders served with beer battered fries and choice of dipping sauce
Chicken, bell peppers, onions, cajun cream sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and garlic toast. Add a house salad +$1.99
8 oz steak rubbed with our secret blend of 11 spices cooked just the way you like it with choice of veggies, wild rice, onion rings, beer battered fries, steak fries, sweet potato fries. Add a house salad for +$1.99
Baked with mozzarella cheese and garlic toast. Add a house salad for +$1.99
MEXICAN
corn chips covered with beans, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos
corn chips covered with beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos
corn chips covered with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos
pulled chicken (thigh meat) and refried beans in a flour tortilla shell, topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.
ground burger with chorizo and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.
refried beans in a flour tortilla shell topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.
corn chips topped with BBQ, chicken, cheese, and jalapenos.
shredded chicken, cream cheese, green chiles rolled in flour tortillas, topped with green chile sauce, baked with jack and cheddar cheeses
Seasoned pulled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, melted cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice
sautéed chicken breast, bell peppers and red onions served with the fixings (tortillas, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes), refried beans and rice
three soft shelled, flour tacos with our seasoned, pulled thigh meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
three soft shelled, flour tacos with our burger/chorizo blend topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
three soft shelled, flour tacos with refried beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
SALADS
shredded lettuce, chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon bits, red onion, tomato, jack & cheddar.
shredded lettuce, chicken breast, jack & cheddar cheeses, red onions, tomatoes, bacon bits
shredded lettuce, jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, croutons with your choice of dressing served on side
Tomatoes, cheese, and croutons.
Shredded lettuce, seasoned beef or chicken, jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, onions in a fried tortilla bowl.
shredded lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in bbq, jack & cheddar cheeses, corn/black bean salsa mix, tomatoes, bacon bits, corn tortilla strips. Ranch dressing is recommended
Carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, red onions, red peppers.