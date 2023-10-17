Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS
$12.00

All white meat tenders served with beer battered fries and choice of dipping sauce

BUILD A BURGER
$11.00
SHARABLES

CRAB RANGOONS
$9.00

Crisp wonton wrappers stuffed with our own herbed cream cheese filling and crab meat served with orange marmalade.

PICKLE FRIES
$8.00

served with ranch

HICKORY SMOKED WINGS
$16.00

Slow smoked with natural hickory chips, served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Choose HOT, BBQ, Spicy Garlic, or Asian.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
$8.00

Fried, breaded cheese with marinara or ranch.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS
$9.00

Sliced, breaded, and fried. Served with horseradish mayo.

QUESO DIP
$9.00

homemade cheesiness with roasted onions, bell peppers and seasonings served with corn chips

POPCORN
$2.25

BURGERS

Our fresh pattied daily, award winning, certified angus beef burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato and served with beer battered fries.
CANDIED BACON BURGER
$12.75

Sweet & Spicy bacon, provolone cheese, and a smoky bbq mayo served on side.

GUACAMOLE BACON BURGER
$12.75

Yep, guacamole and bacon.

OH YEAH BURGER
$12.75

Bacon, bbq, texas toothpicks, pepperjack.

OLIVE BURGER
$11.55

Our famous recipe for 38+ years now.

PORTOBELLO BURGER
$11.75

Topped with fried portobello slices and horseradish mayo.

SPICY BLACK BEAN BURGER
$9.00

An excellent vegetarian option.

BUILD A BURGER
$11.00

SANDWICHES

FRENCH DIP
$13.00

Ribeye, provolone, paesano bread, au jus

1/2 DIP
$9.50

Half of our famous French Dip sandwich with shaved ribeye, provolone cheese on paesano bread with a side of hot au jus

PHILLY STEAK
$11.50

Ribeye, provolone, cream cheese, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms

CHICKEN PHILLY
$11.50
CHICKEN AWESOME
$12.50

Chicken, pineapple, bacon, onions, jalapenos, pepperjack, on a warm pillowy ciabatta wrap with a side of our house made honey mustard

DINNER

SALMON
$18.50

8 oz Salmon fillet baked with your choice of Honey Cashew, Lemon Pepper, or Cajun. Served with fresh veggies and rice pilaf. Add a house salad for +$1.99

CHICKEN STIR FRY
$15.00

Chicken, veggies, toasted sesame dressing over wild rice. Add a house salad for +$1.99

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
$15.50

Chicken, bell peppers, onions, cajun cream sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and garlic toast. Add a house salad +$1.99

SIRLOIN STEAK
$18.50

8 oz steak rubbed with our secret blend of 11 spices cooked just the way you like it with choice of veggies, wild rice, onion rings, beer battered fries, steak fries, sweet potato fries. Add a house salad for +$1.99

BAKED PASTA MARINARA
$11.00

Baked with mozzarella cheese and garlic toast. Add a house salad for +$1.99

MEXICAN

seasoned chicken, jack & cheddar cheeses, sautéed bell peppers & red onions on a grilled tortilla with a side of refried beans and rice
CHICKEN NACHO SUPREME
$13.00

corn chips covered with beans, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos

BEEF NACHO SUPREME
$13.00

corn chips covered with beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos

REFRIED BEAN NACHO SUPREME
$13.00

corn chips covered with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos

CHICKEN WET BURRITO
$12.00

pulled chicken (thigh meat) and refried beans in a flour tortilla shell, topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

BEEF WET BURRITO
$12.00

ground burger with chorizo and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

REFRIED BEAN WET BURRITO
$11.50

refried beans in a flour tortilla shell topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

TEXAS NACHO
$10.00

corn chips topped with BBQ, chicken, cheese, and jalapenos.

GREEN CHILE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
$11.50

shredded chicken, cream cheese, green chiles rolled in flour tortillas, topped with green chile sauce, baked with jack and cheddar cheeses

CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$12.00

Seasoned pulled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, melted cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice

CHICKEN FAJITAS
$15.50

sautéed chicken breast, bell peppers and red onions served with the fixings (tortillas, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes), refried beans and rice

CHICKEN TACOS
$11.00

three soft shelled, flour tacos with our seasoned, pulled thigh meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.

BEEF TACOS
$11.00

three soft shelled, flour tacos with our burger/chorizo blend topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.

REFRIED BEAN TACOS
$10.50

three soft shelled, flour tacos with refried beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.

SALADS

BUFFALO CHIC SALAD
$13.00

shredded lettuce, chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon bits, red onion, tomato, jack & cheddar.

CLUB SALAD
$10.75

shredded lettuce, chicken breast, jack & cheddar cheeses, red onions, tomatoes, bacon bits

ENTREE HOUSE SAL
$8.25

shredded lettuce, jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, croutons with your choice of dressing served on side

HOUSE SALAD
$4.50

Tomatoes, cheese, and croutons.

MEXICAN FIESTA SALAD
$10.50

Shredded lettuce, seasoned beef or chicken, jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, onions in a fried tortilla bowl.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
$13.25

shredded lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in bbq, jack & cheddar cheeses, corn/black bean salsa mix, tomatoes, bacon bits, corn tortilla strips. Ranch dressing is recommended

SPECIALS

CHILI DOG
$12.00

1/4 lb, all beef dog topped with house made chili, baked with cheeses and a few diced onions for garnish, served with fries

DESSERT

PEANUT BUTTER PIE
$7.00

made in house with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

SIDES

APPLESAUCE
$2.00
BEER BATTERED FRIES
$4.00
COLESLAW
$3.00
GARLIC TOAST
$2.00
GUACAMOLE
$2.00
MEXI RICE
$3.50
ONION RINGS
$4.50
RANCH
$0.50
REFRIED BEANS
$3.00
SOUFFLE QUESO
$2.50
SOUR CREAM
$0.75
STEAK FRIES
$4.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$4.00
TORTILLA CHIPS
$1.50
VEGGIE MEDLEY
$4.00

Carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, red onions, red peppers.

WILD RICE
$3.00
ADD Chicken Breast
$5.00
ADD Chicken Tenders (2)
$5.00
ADD Steak
$12.00
ADD Salmon, no seasoning
$12.00
ADD Salmon Lemon Pepper
$12.00
ADD Salmon Honey Cashew
$13.00
ADD Salmon, Cajun
$12.00

KIDS

KID NOODLES & MARINARA
$6.25
KID NOODLES & BUTTER
$4.50
KID CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
$6.50
KID MAC & CHEESE
$5.00
KID CHEESE QUES
$5.25

DRESSING/SAUCE

Balsamic Ving
$0.50
BBQ
$0.35
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Extra Au Jus
$0.75
French
$0.35
Guacamole
$2.00
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Horseradish Mayo
$0.35
OLIVE SAUCE
$0.55
Ranch
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.75
Thousand Island
$0.35
12 oz Bleu Cheese
$5.00

ALLERGIES

Please note that our kitchen is not gluten, nut or dairy free nor are our fryers. We are working on this, for now though, we wanted to provide a button for those of you with these issues. With the press of the button, we will take the extra precautions we can to ensure we prepare your gluten free bun on a safe space and no nuts touch your food... 😉
NUT ALLERGY
GLUTEN ALLERGY
DAIRY ALLERGY