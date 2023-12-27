Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda 2337 Blanding Ave
Food
Starters
- Calamari$13.00
- Crab Rangoon$14.00
6 Deep Fried Rangoon w/ Cream Cheese Crab Filling
- Crepe-Battered Catfish$12.00
- French Fries$10.00
- Garlic Wings$14.00
6 Wok-Tossed Garlic Wings
- Mango Steak Blankets$14.00
6 Thin-Sliced Beef wrapped around Mango and Green Onions grilled w/ Lemongrass Sauce
- Pot Stickers$11.00
6 Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings
- Coconut Prawn$13.00
Soups/Salads
- Mango Salad$11.00
Tossed w/ House Vinegrette, Crispy Fried Shallots, and Peanuts
- Vietnamese Salad$10.00
Tossed w/ House Vinegrette, Crispy Fried Shallots, and Peanuts
- Pineapple Salad$15.00
- Watercress Salad$12.00
Tossed w/ House Vinegrette, Crispy Fried Shallots, and Black Pepper
- ***
- Pho$14.00
- Wonton Noodle Soup$14.00
- Prawn Papaya Seaweed Salad$16.00
- Dragon Noodle Soup$16.00
- Chicken Papaya salad$16.00
Rolls
- Dragon Roll Sampler$19.00
1 Prawn Spring, 1 Chicken Spring, 1 Pork and Taro, 1 Crispy Potato
- Prawn Spring Rolls$12.00
2 Rolls cut into 8 Pieces
- Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
2 Rolls cut into 8 Pieces
- Tofu Spring Rolls$11.00
2 Rolls cut into 8 Pieces
- ***
- Pork and Taro Rolls$12.00
3 Rolls cut into 9 Pieces
- Curry Potato Rolls$11.00
3 Rolls cut into 9 Pieces
- Wonton Prawn Roll$13.00
3 Rolls cut into 9 Pieces
- ***
- ***
- Prawn Phantastic Roll$14.00
- Mom's Phantastic Roll$13.00
2 Rolls cut into 8 Pieces
Claypots
Entrée
- Bouncing Beef$21.00
- Curry Dip Sandwich$17.00
- Mango Curry Stir-Fry$17.00
- Sizzling Plate$17.00
- Yellow Curry Bisque$16.00
- Basil Fried Rice$19.00
- Seafood Fried Rice$24.00
Wok Fired w/ Prawns, Scallops, and Crab Meat
- Pineapple Fried Rice$23.00
Wok-Fired w/ Chicken, Prawns, Pineapples, Cashews, and Raisins
- Dragon's Nest$18.00
- Vermicelli Noodle Bowl$17.00
- Garlic Noodles$16.00
- Shanghai Garlic Noodles$17.00
- Moon Crepe Banh Xeo$18.00
Sides
Drinks
Beverages
- Mango Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Aloe Juice$3.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.50
- Club Soda$1.00
- Gingerale$2.50
- Redbull$4.00
- Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Regular Lemonade$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Mint Lemonade$6.00
- Mango Lemonade$6.00
- Thai Iced Tea$5.50
- Regular Iced Tea$3.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Lychee Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Testing (Liquor)
Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda 2337 Blanding Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 521-1800
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM